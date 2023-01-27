ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yung Gravy sued by Rick Astley over alleged ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ voice rip-off

By Bernie Zilio
 4 days ago

It’s not all gravy , baby.

Yung Gravy is reportedly being sued by “Never Gonna Give You Up” hitmaker Rick Astley over the up-and-coming rapper’s track “Betty (Get Money).”

According to TMZ , Astley, 56, claims 26-year-old Gravy (real name: Matthew Raymond Hauri) ripped off his vocals from his most popular song — which was released in 1987 — by using an impersonated version of his voice.

Astley — who is also suing the vocal impersonator, Nick Seeley — reportedly claims Gravy and his producers “conspired to include a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of … Astley’s voice throughout the song,” which dropped in June 2022.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oE5Z2GLhNc?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Seeley, Dwilly and EDM A-lister Dillon Francis are listed as producers on “Betty (Get Money);” however, it’s unclear whether the latter two have been named as defendants.

Though Gravy did license the instrumental part of Astley’s song, the English singer-songwriter claims he did not give the rapper or anyone on his team permission to use or impersonate his voice, per TMZ.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Astley’s suit reportedly argues that Gravy admitted to playing with fire with regard to impersonating the ’80s musician, pointing to an August 2022 interview with Billboard.

“My boy Nick, who does a lot of sample replays and recreating original samples, we basically remade the whole song,” the SoundCloud sensation told the publication of getting Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” sample cleared.

“Had a different singer and instruments, but it was all really close because it makes it easier legally.”

According to TMZ, Astley claims the experience has ruined any future opportunities for him to collaborate with other artists, and he is seeking millions of dollars from Gravy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nm5Gi_0kStFQET00
“Never Gonna Give You Up” was released in 1987 and went on to become Astley’s most popular song.

Gravy — who made headlines last year for being in a suspected “PR relationship” with TikToker Addison Rae’s mom — had “no comment” when contacted by Page Six.

Astley’s reps did not immediately get back to us.

