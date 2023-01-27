ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Jewish high school in Palo Alto evacuated after bomb threat

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3JZY_0kStFMwn00

PALO ALTO – A bomb threat received via phone Thursday afternoon at Palo Alto's Kehillah Jewish High School forced school officials to evacuate the campus.

The investigation by police revealed no bomb on campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7A0y_0kStFMwn00
A Palo Alto police cruiser CBS

At about 2:54 p.m., police dispatchers received a call from the administrative staff at Kehillah Jewish High School, 3900 Fabian Way, reporting a bomb threat was received via phone. School officials evacuated the school (consisting of approximately 250 students and staff) and called the police.

Police responded immediately and cordoned off the school. Officers searched the campus with a canine certified in explosives detection and determined that no bomb existed.

Police are investigating the bomb threat. The suspect is an unknown adult male, who called the school's administrative office and made the threat.  There have been no similar phoned-in bomb threats recently in Palo Alto.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413.  Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Juvenile wounded by stray bullet as gunfire erupts near Vallejo High

VALLEJO -- A juvenile was recovering from a stray bullet wound suffered Tuesday afternoon after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles near Vallejo High School.Vallejo police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the neighborhood near the school at approximately 3:30 p.m.Arriving officers located the wounded girl, who was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment for a serious but no﻿n-life-threatening injury. Her condition has not been released.The girl was walking nearby and was not believed to be the intended victim of the shooting. "Our schools need to be a safe place for our children," said Vallejo Police Department Chief Jason Ta in a Facebook post. "This senseless and brazen daytime shooting near the school is unacceptable. We will utilize all of our available resources to investigate this matter and assist the school in providing a safer environment." At the time of the shooting, Vallejo High students had already been dismissed for the day. The school will have increased security on Wednesday with the added presence of police officers.No information about the vehicles or suspects has been released.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 707-648-4524.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman accused of bringing half pound of meth into San Mateo County Jail

REDWOOD CITY – Guards at a San Mateo County jail facility arrested a South Bay woman after she allegedly attempted to bring more than a half pound of methamphetamine into the facility Tuesday.According to deputies, the woman attempted to enter the Maguire Correctional Facility on Bradford Street around 7 p.m. to visit someone who was incarcerated. The woman walked past several signs reminding visitors about California Penal Code section 4573, which says it is a crime to bring a controlled substance into a jail or prison.When the woman was searched, deputies said she was discovered to have carried 9 ounces...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: CHP clears Caltrans District 4 office building; Suspected gunman at large

OAKLAND -- California Highway Patrol officers went floor by floor in the Caltrans building in Oakland Wednesday, evacuating workers as they checked out reports of a gunman inside.CHP officials, who are responsible for security at state offices, said an employee called in around 6:41 a.m. saying they had seen a person with a firearm inside the building's garage.There was a large response by both CHP officers and Oakland police to the building located at 1100 Grand Street at Webster. Caltrans spokesman Vince Jacala confirmed that the building was placed on locked down as law enforcement officers conducted a sweep of the building containing the offices of Caltrans District 4.The witness provided officers with the description of the alleged gunman's vehicle.  But the vehicle could not be located and the building was deemed to be safe. The lockdown lifted at 7:41 a.m. and workers allowed to return to their work stations.CHP officials said they have identified the alleged gunman, who remains at large.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose man accused of crime spree that included 2 murders, shooting of police officer

SAN JOSE -- A 34-year-old San Jose man was charged Tuesday in a 2021 crime spree that involved two homicides and other violent assaults, according to Santa Clara County authorities.The San Jose police department said Ricardo Padilla was in custody for the slayings of 49-year-old Thomas Salvador Calamia and 43-year-old Samuel Torres, who has been missing since July 4, 2021.Homicide detectives first became aware of Padilla in August 2021 during the Torres investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that Torres was shot and killed in the area of Coyote Creek near Wool Creek Drive by Padilla.The case bedeviled detectives...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tracy Police release footage of officer-involved shooting of teen

TRACY -- The Tracy Police Department on Tuesday released video footage of an officer's shooting of a teenage boy wielding a knife following a family dispute on Friday.The department shared the officer's body camera footage at a press conference Tuesday. It shows the suspect holding a knife as the officer, identified only as Officer Ramirez, orders him to drop it five times. The officer then shoots the suspect, later identified as a 17-year-old teen. He was taken to a hospital where he continues to be in serious but stable condition, according to police. Initially, officers were dispatched to the area of...
TRACY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Half Moon Bay mass shooting: Community mourns slain farmworkers at memorial service

HALF MOON BAY -- It was another somber night in Half Moon Bay as the community once again gathered to mourn the victims of last week's mass shooting. People from across the community attended an interfaith memorial service including family members and friends of the victims. "I knew very closely one of the victims, Marciano Martinez but also I came because I'm a part of this community and I felt like I just had to be here tonight," said John McCardy, who attended the memorial service. A variety of faith leaders and local officials spoke. The service ended with them...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County deputy injured while wrestling gun away from suspect

SAN JOSE -- A Santa Clara County sheriff's deputy was recovering from injuries suffered while he was wrestling a weapon away from a suspect.The sheriff's department said 41-year-old Emmanuel Diaz Ramos was being held on charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer and resisting arrest related to the confrontation.Investigators said the incident began at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. A deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Rutland Ave., at Parkmoor Ave. in San Jose.During the traffic stop, the driver later identified as Ramos, fled on foot from the deputy. After a short chase, Ramos brandished a...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver injured in shooting on Dumbarton Bridge

FREMONT-- A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound direction of the span, west of Thornton Avenue, the CHP said. The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover. A CHP spokesperson said it wasn't known if he was hit by gunfire. No suspects have been arrested. No other information was available from the CHP about the shooting.
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Richmond police warn of 'hot spots' where strong-arm robberies happened recently

RICHMOND – Police in Richmond warned that there has been an uptick in strong-arm robberies the past 30 days and advised the public to be aware of certain "hot spots" in the city. Police posted the warning on the department Facebook page Tuesday.Those spots include the 5000 block of Cutting Boulevard, the 300 block of South 27th Street, the area of South 19th Street and Virginia Avenue, the area of Fifth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, the 900 block of 23rd Street, the 11000 block of San Pablo Avenue, the 4800 block of Macdonald Avenue, and the area of 23rd Street and Lowell Avenue. While authorities outlined where the hot spots were, they did not provide any details on exactly how many robberies had taken placePolice ask people to pay attention to their surroundings and avoid walking while distracted and carrying valuables in plain sight.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mountain lion attack 'very, very vicious;' Mother's bravery saves 5-year-old

REDWOOD CITY --  A 5-year-old boy, who raced ahead of his mother and grandfather on a rural trail, was back at home Wednesday morning recovering from wounds suffered in a "vicious" mountain lion attack in San Mateo County.Capt. Patrick Foy from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) didn't mince words when it came to the violence of the attack in the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Rd. near the family's farm in Half Moon Bay at around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday."The attack was very, very vicious in nature," he told the San Francisco Chronicle.The mountain lion took the boy to...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged gunman arrested in fatal Stockton I-5 freeway shooting

STOCKTON -- A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on a freeway in Stockton.The California Highway Patrol announced that Cesar Galindo, who allegedly fled the scene of a shooting last Thursday, has been arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.The CHP said authorities were notified at 9:05 p.m. of a medical emergency in the area of northbound I-5 and March Lane.Arriving officers located a white Chevy Tahoe with three people inside. A male passenger sitting in the backseat had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The CHP alleged that Galindo fled the scene of the shooting on foot before officers arrived. Within 24 hours after the shooting, investigators determined Galindo was the suspect in the shooting. He ws then taken into custody. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Valley Division's Investigative Services Unit at (916) 731-6580 or via email at valleytipline@chp.ca.gov.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF police arrest 2 San Lorenzo men in connection to fatal assault last November

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) –  San Francisco police arrested two East Bay residents over the weekend,  in connection with a fatal assault of a 56-year-old man last fall near San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza.San Lorenzo residents Lonnie Alonzo Johnson, 55, Laurie Goode-Inman, 38, were taken into custody in the area of Seventh and Market Streets, after beat officers recognized them, police said. The area where the suspects were located is about three blocks from where Antrell Larry Stanifer, a 56-year-old San Francisco resident, was found on Nov. 11.When officers arrived, Stanifer was lying unconscious on the ground. Despite lifesaving efforts, he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mountain lion attacks child in unincorporated area of Peninsula near Tunitas

SAN MATEO COUNTY -- A child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department announced on Tuesday. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road near the unincorporated community of Tunitas on the report of a mountain lion attack.The child's condition was not immediately known and no other details have been released.    The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is actively investigating the incident. "Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks," said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus. "Our entire agency is saddened of...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County DA Price to reopen police-involved death cases

OAKLAND -- The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday it was reopening the investigations into eight officer-involved fatal shootings and in-custody deaths. District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement the case reviews would be handled by a newly-formed Public Accountability Unit which is tasked with investigating law enforcement misconduct.The DA's office said the cases to be reopened are:Cody Chavez involving Pleasanton police in 2022Caleb Smith involving Hayward police in 2021Joshua Gloria involving Fremont police in 2021Vinetta Martin, who died at Santa Rita Jail in 2021 Mario Gonzalez involving Alameda police 2021 Agustin Gonsalez involving Hayward Police in 2019Mack Jody Woodfox involving...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dublin man killed in San Francisco Potrero Hill shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill District over the weekend claimed the life of an East Bay man, police said Monday.The shooting happened on Saturday evening at about 8:19 p.m. San Francisco police said officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation on the 700 block of Missouri Street, but officers didn't find any victims in a search of the area.About 10 minutes later, dispatchers told officers that a victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Dublin, died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.Investigators determined the man was shot on the 700 block of Missouri Street, just east of Potrero Hill Park and recreation center. No suspect information was available.Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man found dead near San Jose's Alum Rock from possible hit-and-run

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – The California Highway Patrol said someone found a 46-year-old man dead Wednesday morning near Alum Rock Avenue, east of San Jose, and officers are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run.CHP officers responded around 7:05 a.m. to a report of a man found dead on Alum Rock Avenue east of Kirk Avenue. Investigators determined the man was hit by a vehicle sometime overnight and ended up partially in some bushes off the right shoulder of the roadway, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.The injuries to the man and debris at the scene led the CHP to determine he had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. No description of the vehicle or driver was immediately available.The name of the man who died was not being released as of midday Wednesday.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at (408) 655-2620.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Why this day?' Man charged with attempting to kill his family in Tesla cliff plunge

REDWOOD CITY -- A man who allegedly drove his Tesla off a San Mateo County cliff near Devil's Slide with his family inside was formally charged Monday with three counts of attempted homicide, prosecutors said.San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe made the announcement in the case that has had several twists and turns since the January 2nd crash.Dharmesh A. Patel, his 41-year-old wife, the couple's 7-year-old daughter, and 4-year-old son somehow all miraculously survived the plunge down a 250-foot oceanside cliff south of Pacifica that left the Tesla a pile of twisted metal on the...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two minor injuries reported when Hyde Street cable car derails in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities in San Francisco were at the scene of a derailment of a Hyde Street cable car Wednesday evening that reportedly led to two minor injuries.According to San Francisco police, at around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision involving a Muni vehicle in the area of Hyde and Washington. Police said arriving officers found that the Muni vehicle -- later confirmed to be the Hyde Street cable car -- was involved in a "solo collision where it derailed."Video from the scene of the incident posted to the Citizen App appeared to show the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

7 displaced in early morning fire at mobile home park in San Jose

SAN JOSE – A fire at a mobile home park in San Jose early Tuesday morning left seven residents displaced, according to the city's Fire Department.Firefighters responded at 5:22 a.m. to the fire reported at the Coyote Creek mobile home community in the 2500 block of Senter Road.No one was injured in the fire, which also prompted a response by PG&E and the American Red Cross.No other details about the fire were immediately available Tuesday morning.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Longtime Redwood City record store caught in middle of housing boom

REDWOOD CITY – The deadline for cities in the Bay Area to submit their new housing plans has come and gone, leaving some in a state of confusion. At least one city has done well in planning for the future, even if it comes with a cost.Redwood City is one of only a few Bay Area cities to actually complete their housing elements. On El Camino Real, one can see why, a row of recently-built apartment complexes tower over the busy street. But there's also a reminder that when you tear down the old to build the new, sometimes you...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
110K+
Followers
29K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy