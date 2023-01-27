Australian Idol: Ricki-Lee returns as host 19 years after her audition

Ricki-Lee Coulter's dreams came true when she made it to the top 10 on Australian Idol back in 2004.

And with a string of hits behind her, the 37-year-old singer is returning to where it all began by hosting the talent show that kick-started her career.

She will co-present Channel Seven 's reboot with Scott Tweedie.

Monday's season premiere marks Ricki-Lee's first appearance on Idol in 19 years, but she told 7News it felt like coming home.

She may have only placed seventh on the 2004 season, but the talented performer has remained a fixture of the music industry ever since.

'This show made all of my childhood dreams come true, and then some,' she said.

'When I was a little girl, all I wanted was to be on stage and to perform for people, making music that makes people feel something.'

Idolising the likes of Whitney Houston and Celine Dion as a young girl, Ricki-Lee worked hard to forge her own path.

So she can relate to the young artists trying their luck on the singing competition.

More recently, Ricki-Lee hosted last year's season of Australia's Got Talent on Seven, and was there to comfort the contestants backstage.

As her hosting career has taken off, she hasn't neglected music.

Ricki-Lee is busy writing and recording a new album, which is expected for release later in the year.

The Gold Coast native has had four No. 1 hits on the ARIA Dance Chart, ten Top 10 singles on ARIA Singles Chart, two Top 10 entries on the ARIA Albums Chart, and has accumulated more than 75 million streams.