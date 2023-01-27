ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Another stretch of Paradise Road in Modesto will become easier for walking, biking

By John Holland
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSdDw_0kStEncV00

Modesto will use a $3.56 million state grant to make part of Paradise Road easier for people on foot or bicycle.

The project will cover the half-mile between Modesto High School and Sheridan Street, along with a few blocks on side streets.

Motor vehicle lanes on Paradise will be reduced from four to two, with a median for left turns. Striping will indicate the bike lanes on each side. Several crosswalks will become more visible, and the difficult Chicago Avenue intersection will be reworked. The worn pavement throughout the project area will be replaced.

The grant is from the state’s Active Transportation Program , part of a global movement toward reducing the dominance of cars and trucks on streets. The California Transportation Commission gave final approval Thursday.

Construction could start in late 2023 and take about a year, said an email from Diana Ruiz-Del Re, communications and media relations officer for Modesto. The City Council still needs to hire an engineering firm for detailed design, then call for bids from contractors.

“The project includes pavement rehabilitation and restriping with a significant focus on pedestrian and bicycle safety for the corridor,” Ruiz-Del Re said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wNEQ_0kStEncV00
Modesto High School students walk to class across Paradise Road in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

The project will connect with similar work completed recently on Paradise between Sheridan and Carpenter Road. This segment includes Burbank Elementary School, along with homes and businesses.

The state program favors low-income areas such as west Modesto for the upgrades. Part of the airport neighborhood is getting sidewalks and bike paths through a Stanislaus County project nearing completion. The county also will add sidewalks and bike lanes this summer in an area near Bret Harte Elementary School and Hanshaw Middle School in south Modesto .

Paradise Road runs at a diagonal to the mostly north-south street grid of west Modesto. This creates oddly shaped intersections for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The busiest times are likely when Modesto High students walk between classes. The campus straddles the blocks where H Street turns into Paradise.

The city has worked with Modesto City Schools as the project advanced, said an email from Linda Mumma Solorio, public information officer for the district.

“We look forward to having a new, healthy transportation alternative along the roads surrounding Modesto High School that is intended to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety and the quality of life of our students, staff and families as they travel to and from school,” she said.

About a quarter-mile to the southwest, a Maxx Value grocery store and other businesses lie at a five-corner intersection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WC70e_0kStEncV00
A $3.56 million state of California grant OK’d Jan 26, 2023, will upgrade half-mile of Paradise Road in Modesto for pedestrians, bicyclists. Photographed in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Farther out, Chicago Avenue is an east-west route that crosses Paradise. The project will result in the west segment of Chicago meeting Paradise a few hundred feet from the east stretch.

The work on side streets will include high-visibility crosswalks, along with bike lanes in most places. These streets are:

  • Jefferson Street from Paradise to Vine Street
  • Washington Street from Paradise to Vine
  • First Street from Sierra Drive to Washington.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEtvg_0kStEncV00
Modesto High School students cross Paradise Road in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Manteca

(KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in Stockton after they were hit by a car that then fled from the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. — Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole near Tracy CHP said that the accident occurred near State Route 120 and French Camp Road outside […]
MANTECA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Stockton Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident on Sutter Street

According to the Stockton Police Department, a man was injured in a recent hit-and-run accident in south Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on January 22, 2023, at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sutter Street in south Stockton, officials said. Details on the...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m.  At the scene, officers […]
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Gunshot victim found inside car that hit building in Stockton

(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive. Video above: DNA evidence leads...
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Motorists May Notice Some New Fencing Along HWY 108 in Sonora

Sonora, CA – Travelers along Highway 108 and Mono Way may have noticed some tall fencing put up, all near former homeless camps. The fences are made of wrought iron and are 7 feet high. On Thursday, crews began installing the barriers along the Highway 108 eastbound off-ramp up to Stockton Road. That is near the former Camp Hope that was shut down last year after the City of Sonora and Caltrans joined forces, citing ordinance violations and health concerns for its closure, as earlier reported here. The two also worked together in 2021 to get fencing put up around a Caltrans property on Mono Way near the Greenley Road intersection, where fire was a concern, as detailed here. The third location is behind the Lowe’s and Walmart stores along Highway 108.
SONORA, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person dead after 2-alarm fire breaks out at Stockton home

STOCKTON - One person has died, following a two-alarm fire in Stockton Monday. The fire broke out at a triplex home in the 9500 block of Bankroft Way near Stanfield Drive Monday morning and went to two alarms. A Stockton Fire Department spokesperson confirms one adult died in the fire. Two others, including a child, were transported to the hospital with burns.The fire appears to have caused heavy damage to the home and has destroyed an older-model Mustang parked in front of the home. This is a developing story. 
STOCKTON, CA
contracosta.news

Motorcyclist Killed in Sunday Morning Crash on Laurel Road in Oakley

At approximently 3:10 am Sunday, the Oakley Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Laurel Road at Mellowood Drive in the City of Oakley. According to preliminary information, a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with a...
OAKLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Stockton Woman Injured in Car Accident on Eight Mile Road in Lodi

A recent crash at the intersection of West Lane and Eight Mile Road in Lodi left a Stockton woman injured. She is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped her out of her vehicle after the car accident on January 8, 2023. Details on the Crash in Lodi That Left...
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed in freeway shooting in Stockton, officials say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed after a freeway shooting in Stockton on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton division. The shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m., CHP said. A vehicle with a driver and passenger was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just south of March Lane when someone shot at it, hurting one of the two. It is not known at this time if it was the driver or passenger.
STOCKTON, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

11K+
Followers
131
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy