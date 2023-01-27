Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Related
fox42kptm.com
Omaha's fire chief retiring, effective date is coming up soon
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The City of Omaha will soon need a new fire chief. The current one, Dan Olsen, is set to retire in March, according to a spokesperson for Omaha mayor Jean Stothert. Olsen has been serving in the post since late 2016 when he replaced former Chief...
fox42kptm.com
OPD investigating Sunday evening robbery of Family Dollar
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police are investigating a Sunday evening robbery of a North Omaha Family Dollar, according to a press release from OPD. Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, a man came into the Family Dollar, 6618 N 30th St., showed a handgun and demanded money. The man is...
fox42kptm.com
New Douglas County COVID update shows hospitalizations on the decline right now
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Douglas County are on the decline. That's according to the latest report from the Health Department. FOX42 News learned today 100 people are in Omaha-area hospitals. At one point over the weekend there were even less than that. According to the Health Department,...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Altercation between two students led to a cutting at North Omaha middle school
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An altercation a little before 11:00 a.m. Monday morning led to a cutting at a North Omaha middle school, according to a press release from Omaha Police. Two students were in an altercation at the Secondary Success Program, 3030 Spaulding St., and a staff member...
fox42kptm.com
PACE says it is not the target of investigation, but is cooperating with FBI
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha organization PACE, which connects police officers with at-risk children through sports, said on its website Monday that it is fully cooperating with an FBI investigation into two Omaha police officers and an Omaha city councilman. On the website, PACE chairman Lance Jones says...
fox42kptm.com
Search for missing endangered woman out of Plattsmouth
Plattsmouth Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 68-year-old woman. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Patricia Lanam . An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Plattsmouth Police Department is attempting to locate, Patricia Lanam, who is a 68 year old, white female approximately 5' 6" tall, approximately 132 pounds, with dark gray hair, and wearing black pants, long white sleeve shirt with not shoes or coat. Lanam is missing from the 300 block of 5th Street in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and was last seen at 10:50 pm on January 27, 2023. Lanam has dementia. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Plattsmouth PoliceDepartment at (402) 296-9370 or 911 immediately.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Community Playhouse hosting auditions for "In the Heights"
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) is hosting in-person auditions for the musical In the Heights, according to a press release from the theater. Auditions will be held on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Latino Center for the Midlands in the south building, 4967 S 24th St.
fox42kptm.com
Small business pop-up, painting, and trivia among free things to do to start February
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Hot Chocolate Day, Harry Potter Trivia, online storytime, small business pop-up market, virtual painting lesson, and Seed Starting 101 are among the free things to do the first week of February. The Riverfront is celebrating National Hot Chocolate Day on Tuesday, January 31 with...
fox42kptm.com
A holiday that a perfect fit: It's National Puzzle Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Puzzle Day is celebrated every January 29 to remind people of the many benefits of doing puzzles, according to naitonaldaycalendar.com. Whether it is jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, Sudoku, trivia, word searches, ETC., there are lots of benefits of doing them. Studies have found that jigsaw...
fox42kptm.com
Husker men's tennis suffered first loss of the season Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Husker men's tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday against Clemson 4-0, according to a press release from Husker Athletics. Nebraska's Roni Hietaranta and Lars Johann won 6-3 over Clemson's Matt Pitts and Trey Stinchcomb in the start of the doubles.
fox42kptm.com
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman on his unique style of play
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — He's the son of a schoolteacher from Aurora, Nebraska. His humble roots have kept him grounded while he climbs the ladder to college basketball prominence. FOX42's Bill Steckis sat down with the Baylor Scheiermann to get insight on his unique style of play. He's easy...
fox42kptm.com
Creighton men's hoops gets revenge against No. 13 Xavier, extends winning streak to 4
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — All five starters scored in double figures as the Creighton men's basketball team won it's fourth straight game with a dominate 84-67 win over No. 13 Xavier on Saturday in a sold-out CHI Health Center for the annual Creighton vs. Cancer Pink Out game. Arthur...
Comments / 0