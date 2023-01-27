Plattsmouth Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 68-year-old woman. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Patricia Lanam . An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Plattsmouth Police Department is attempting to locate, Patricia Lanam, who is a 68 year old, white female approximately 5' 6" tall, approximately 132 pounds, with dark gray hair, and wearing black pants, long white sleeve shirt with not shoes or coat. Lanam is missing from the 300 block of 5th Street in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and was last seen at 10:50 pm on January 27, 2023. Lanam has dementia. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Plattsmouth PoliceDepartment at (402) 296-9370 or 911 immediately.

PLATTSMOUTH, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO