Los Angeles, CA

Science building at USC evacuated after explosion; 1 person evaluated for injuries

By Josh DuBose
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

One person was being evaluated for injuries after an explosion in a science building at the University of Southern California campus Thursday.

Calls about the explosion came in at around 4 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release .

Officials with USC’s Department of Public Safety announced that a gas leak was discovered at the Neely Petroleum Building on the southwest part of University Park Campus around 4:30 p.m.

“Fire department is on scene. Please stay away from the area,” USC officials said .

Authorities with the fire department stated the building was being evacuated and that a hazmat task force was requested for a “thorough investigation.”

It is unclear at this time the size of the explosion, but the person being evaluated for injuries was able to evacuate the building and meet first responders on their own.

Officials said there is no active fire threat.

