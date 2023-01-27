Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
A-list Movies Set in Detroit That You Shouldn't MissTed RiversDetroit, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Offseason evaluation of the Detroit TigersIBWAADetroit, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Clayton News Daily
Jets surge past Blues with 4 goals in third period
Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 4-2 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Monday. Saku Maenalanen and Kyle Connor had two assists each for the Jets, who erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period to snap their three-game losing streak.
Clayton News Daily
Surging Senators face fading Canadiens again
The Ottawa Senators have another opportunity to continue their recent success in advance of the All-Star break, while adding to the current frustration of the Montreal Canadiens. While the visiting Senators aim for a fourth straight victory, the Canadiens will try to avoid losing their fourth in a row on...
Clayton News Daily
Canucks trade captain Bo Horvat to Islanders
The New York Islanders acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night in exchange for forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round draft pick in 2023. Horvat spent his first 8 1/2 NHL seasons with the Canucks and has served as their captain since...
Clayton News Daily
Capitals, Blue Jackets meet to close out rough January
Two teams in need of some down time will meet Tuesday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is the final game before the All-Star break for both teams and their last game in January, a month each club will be happy to put behind them.
Clayton News Daily
Hurricanes soaring as test from Kings awaits
The Carolina Hurricanes have drawn from various sources on their latest winning streak, with nothing more impressive than Sebastian Aho's scoring burst and the contributions from a number of goalies. The Hurricanes' latest chance to unveil their winning formula will come Tuesday when they wrap up a three-game homestand against...
Clayton News Daily
Injured Kraken rookie Matty Beniers out of All-Star Game
The Seattle Kraken will not be represented at NHL All-Star Weekend this Saturday after star rookie Matty Beniers was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was named as Beniers' replacement on the Pacific Division roster Monday. Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in the...
Comments / 0