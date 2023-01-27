Tillamook County Board of Commissioners: Business License Workgroup on Pause; Ordinance 88 off the table

Read full article on original website
CARE Board of Directors Announces Resignation of Executive Director
From Dusti Linnell, Chair CARE Board of Directors:. It is with sadness, and gratitude, that the Board of Directors announces the departure of Peter Starkey as Executive Director of CARE. Peter has accepted a new opportunity as Executive Director of FolkTime in Portland, his last day will be February 16th. Peter joined CARE in 2020 during a time of significant challenges for CARE and the community combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Peter’s leadership, CARE was presented with some tough decisions, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite these challenges, he has remained laser-focused on our mission to “foster changes that create healthier, more resilient communities throughout Tillamook County and empower people as they work to meet their immediate, basic needs.”
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Mayors, Potholes, and Economic Development 1/30/23
Wednesday was “City Day at the Capitol” in Salem and we met with delegations from Philomath, Toledo, Newport, Siletz, Yachats, and Lincoln City. We talked about homelessness, water systems, police stations, sidewalks, and rodeo stands. At the end of the day, I invited everyone down to the House Chamber for a group photo.
Families of Oregon students with disabilities search for solutions in face of insufficient academic support
This is the second story in a series about the state of special education in Oregon, including how students and educators are faring after years of pandemic disruptions. You can read the first story here. Even before the pandemic, Jennifer Brooks had submitted six complaints to the Lake Oswego School...
US Coast Guard Rescues Man with Medical Emergency from N. Oregon Coast's Nestucca River
(Pacific City, Oregon) – You hear a lot about the US Coast Guard along the ocean shoreline of the Oregon coast, but every once in awhile they do have to venture inland to a body of water just miles from the beaches. (Mouth of the Nestucca River, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
New affordable housing units unveiled to help Oregon’s housing crisis
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It could be a key in helping solve Oregon’s housing crisis. Friday, local leaders, including Gov. Tina Kotek and Senator Jeff Merkley, toured six prototype units called ‘Mass Casitas.’ They were designed by Hacienda Community Development Corp. and are still being assembled at Terminal 2 in Northwest Portland. The goal is to have them sent out to Madras, Portland, Talent, and Otis by summer for a test run. If successful, Gov. Tina Kotek said this could help reach her goal of building 36,000 new homes each year.
Astoria man allegedly stabs neighbor, runs from police, assaults Clatsop County deputy
ASTORIA, Ore. — One person is in custody tonight after allegedly stabbing a man in Astoria Wednesday evening. Police say 31-year-old Daniel Smith got into a physical altercation with his neighbor outside his home. The neighbor was hospitalized with cuts on his head and neck. Smith initially ran from...
'I feel on display': Some homeless people in Clark County say they feel overwhelmed by Point in Time count
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The muffled hum of hair clippers was the backdrop to a crowded church hall as homeless people lined up to get haircuts for the first time in months at a recent event. “It's been so long since I let anybody cut my hair," Vincent said with...
Body of capsized boater, 65, found in North Fork Lewis River
The body of a 65-year-old man was recovered Monday after a small boat capsized on the North Fork Lewis River Sunday afternoon.
Petition: Demand Authorities Forbid Animal Rescue Owners from Being Around Animals
An animal rescue facility in Portland, Oregon has come under fire for animal neglect and abuse. The owners apparently falsified immunization records, faked prescriptions for drugs, and grouped animals with compromised immune systems with the other animals, and the floors of the facility were covered in urine and feces. Please sign this petition to urge authorities to forbid the owners from having or working with animals ever again!
You’ll Love One Of Oregon’s Most Famous Resorts, Right On The Beach
At Oregon’s only resort hotel built right on the beach, The Inn At Spanish Head offers exceptional oceanfront lodging and penthouse dining. Each of the 120 oceanfront rooms has a balcony, and many have a full kitchen. The miles of sand beach and tide pools are just a short...
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Receives Final Report in Aron Christensen Death Investigation
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office intends to refer Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office within the next two weeks, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. A hiker found Christensen, 49, of Portland, dead next to his 4-month-old puppy Buzzo on the 101 trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake just after 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
Clark Co. deputies called to 2 crashes in 2 hours, both involving reckless driving: report
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Clark County deputies were called to a pair of crashes within two hours on Saturday afternoon, and the sheriff’s office said the drivers involved may have been driving recklessly ahead of both collisions. The first crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. along NE...
Crash partially blocks Hwy 30 east of Astoria
ASTORIA, Ore. — A crash has Highway 30 partially blocked just east of Astoria on Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. ODOT reported the crash at about 1:45 p.m. near milepost 94, which is west of Astoria. There were no initial reports of how many vehicles were...
Cold-case serial-killer trial in Clark County: The 9 suspected and confirmed victims from the 1970s
As black and white photos of skeletal remains flashed across a screen in Courtroom 502 of Clark County Superior Court on Thursday, Michael Morrison leaned his face into his palm and sobbed. Nearly 50 years have passed since Morrison’s half-sister, 17-year-old Martha Morrison, disappeared from Portland after a disagreement with...
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
Hopewell House, a hospice offering a place to die in a home-like setting, reopens
Late last week Hopewell House, a Southwest Portland hospice center forced to closed three years ago, reopened and admitted its first new resident. “This monumental,” said Lesley Sacks, the executive director. “We put in a lot of energy to get to this day. And now the real work begins again.”
Crash closes Highway 30 just west of Astoria
OR Highway 30 may be closed for several hours at Mile Point 94, just west of Astoria, due to a crash. Please use an alternate route, delay your trip if you can, and watch for emergency responders. More Info Here
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
