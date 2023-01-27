Tillamook County Board of Commissioners: Business License Workgroup on Pause; Ordinance 88 off the table

From Dusti Linnell, Chair CARE Board of Directors:. It is with sadness, and gratitude, that the Board of Directors announces the departure of Peter Starkey as Executive Director of CARE. Peter has accepted a new opportunity as Executive Director of FolkTime in Portland, his last day will be February 16th. Peter joined CARE in 2020 during a time of significant challenges for CARE and the community combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Peter’s leadership, CARE was presented with some tough decisions, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite these challenges, he has remained laser-focused on our mission to “foster changes that create healthier, more resilient communities throughout Tillamook County and empower people as they work to meet their immediate, basic needs.”

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO