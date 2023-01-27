ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
claremont-courier.com

Another hiker rescued at Mt. Baldy

A 71-year-old hiker who slipped on ice and slid more than 50 feet into dangerous terrain at Mt. Baldy on Saturday was rescued quickly by helicopter, thanks in large part to a commercially available satellite communication device. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Helicopter Air Rescue 306 hoisted injured Del Mar...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy