Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
UK is falling behind in digital currency race, former Chancellor says
The former Chancellor of the United Kingdom, Philip Hammond, said the country has allowed itself to fall behind some of its neighbors in the race to become a world-leading destination for the digital currency industry. Hammond said that Switzerland is further ahead and the European Union is moving faster. He...
coingeek.com
UK on the hunt for CBDC lead as it ramps up digital pound efforts
The United Kingdom is seeking to ramp up its digital pound development and is on the hunt for a new Head of Central Bank Digital Currency. In a new job posting this week, His Majesty’s Treasury announced that the successful applicant would be responsible for its work on a digital pound. The Treasury has been working on the CBDC in collaboration with the Bank of England (BoE). The successful candidate “will be responsible for setting strategic direction within Treasury to deliver on that plan.”
coingeek.com
EU wants banks to back every digital asset held with fiat in new prohibitive measures
European banks will now have to back every digital asset they hold with their fiat capital, according to a new draft bill by European legislators. The bill, which the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee voted on recently, is the region’s latest effort to curb the integration of digital assets into the traditional financial system. They come just weeks after the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) proposed similar prohibitive measures on banks holding digital assets.
coingeek.com
Philippines securities watchdog new rules to clamp down on virtual currency bad actors
The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has drafted new operational rules to govern service providers in the virtual currency space, according to a report from the Manilla Bulletin. The proposed Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 11765, have been made available for members of the public...
coingeek.com
South Africa agency tackling financial disputes now takes Bitcoin complaints
South African digital asset investors can now file complaints with virtual asset service providers (VASPs) with the country’s financial dispute resolution office. The Office of the Ombud for Financial Service Providers (FAIS) announced this week that it now has jurisdiction over the industry. This follows the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s declaration in October that digital assets now fall under the financial products category. As CoinGeek reported, this was the first time Bitcoin has been legally recognized in the country and opened the industry up to regulations applied to traditional finance.
coingeek.com
India’s TDS rule under fire as critics call for immediate reduction
India’s decision to impose a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on virtual currency transactions has elicited widespread criticism, and the latest to lend a voice to the claim is a report from Chase India and Indus Law. The “Impact Assessment of 1 percent TDS on VDAs” report urged the...
coingeek.com
Argo Blockchain caught up in lawsuit over claims of misleading investors
Embattled Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) has hit another rough patch following a new class action lawsuit filed by disgruntled investors against the mining company. In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim that Argo misrepresented some facts regarding the financial strength of the company in its security offering to the public. In September 2021, Argo conducted an initial public offering (IPO) that raised $105 million, but investors now claim that the offering documents were “negligently prepared.”
coingeek.com
Ireland central bank governor calls digital currencies ‘gambling,’ likens them to Ponzi schemes
The chief of the Irish central bank, Governor Gabriel Makhlouf, made comments this week likening digital currencies such as BTC to gambling, calling them little more than Ponzi schemes. Makhlouf is the latest in a line of central bankers who have expressed concern about the volatility of digital currencies. He...
coingeek.com
Japan’s FSA to lift ban on foreign stablecoins by June 2023
Japan’s digital asset ecosystem is bracing itself for new changes, with the removal of the ban on foreign stablecoins being the most widely anticipated of the lot. The Financial Services Agency (FSA) has announced that the ban on the asset class could be lifted in June 2023. The regulator confirmed that work is currently underway to allow the domestic distribution of stablecoins in the country but added that there would be certain restrictions.
coingeek.com
Unbounded Capital’s 2022 year in review and 2023 predictions
Unbounded Capital recently published its 2022 year in review and some predictions for 2023. I read the whole thing and was so impressed that I decided to write this recap for CoinGeek readers. If you haven’t done so, read the Unbounded Capital 2022 review by Zach Resnick and David Mullen-Muhr....
coingeek.com
India’s New Delhi deploys blockchain to streamline criminal investigation process
City officials of India’s capital New Delhi have announced the use of blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT) in criminal investigations, which experts are calling a pioneering move. New Delhi’s government deployed blockchain in its Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ensure that evidence obtained from crime scenes is stored...
Comments / 0