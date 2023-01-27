ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Valley, CA

Motorcyclist dies in rural East County crash

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7jhM_0kSt9nu300

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — A 68-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a solo crash Wednesday on a rural East County road, authorities said.

The deadly collision occurred around 3 p.m. on Great Southern Overland State Route, located north of Agua Caliente Springs Road, Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol stated in a news release Thursday.

The motorcyclist, of Pine Valley, was riding a 2015 Indian Roadmaster at an unknown rate of speed southbound on Great Southern Overland Stage Route, when he failed to recognize a right curve in the road, crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into vegetation, according to the CHP official.

Irvine police pursuit ends in San Diego County

Authorities confirmed the rider was wearing a helmet during the crash, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Grieshaber said driving under the influence doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Skydiver slams into home after parachute fails to deploy

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A skydiver is recovering after crashing on top of a home when his parachute failed to fully deploy. The Oceanside Fire Department in California said the accident happened Friday at 5:06 p.m. local time. Officials said a skydiver from GoJump Oceanside struck the roof of a 2-story...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway

The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Channel

House fire in Lemon Grove displaces family

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Heartland Fire Department says a family was displaced Saturday night after an unattended candle caused a fire in their Lemon Grove home. According to firefighters, the call about the fire in the 7800 block of Nichals St. came in at 8:24 p.m. Four children and one adult were all displaced, and major damage was done to the home.
LEMON GROVE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy