Motorcyclist dies in rural East County crash

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — A 68-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a solo crash Wednesday on a rural East County road, authorities said.

The deadly collision occurred around 3 p.m. on Great Southern Overland State Route, located north of Agua Caliente Springs Road, Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol stated in a news release Thursday.

The motorcyclist, of Pine Valley, was riding a 2015 Indian Roadmaster at an unknown rate of speed southbound on Great Southern Overland Stage Route, when he failed to recognize a right curve in the road, crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into vegetation, according to the CHP official.

Authorities confirmed the rider was wearing a helmet during the crash, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Grieshaber said driving under the influence doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

