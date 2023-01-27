ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Laker Dance Jazz Places Fourth, Kick 11th In Final Regular Season Meet

MONTICELLO, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Laker dance team traveled to Monticello on Saturday for the final regular-season dance competition of the 2022-23 season and came away with a fourth-place finish in jazz and an eleventh place-finish in kick. The kick team finished behind section opponents Becker, Monticello,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Giving Hearts Day Preview: Humane Society of the Lakes

One of the local non-profits participating in Giving Hearts Day this year is the Humane Society of the Lakes. HS of the Lakes is a no-kill animal shelter in Becker County that provides services to unwanted, stray, and abandoned animals while they await their forever home. Tessa Fenu is the...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
USDA Awards $22.7 Million Loan to Beltrami Electric Cooperative

BEMIDJI, MN (KDLM/MNN) – The Beltrami Electric Cooperative is getting a $22 million loan to connect nearly 1,500 customers and improve 225 miles of line in northern Minnesota. The USDA says the funding includes $1.3 million for smart grid technologies in rural areas. Beltrami Electric serves almost 22,000 consumers...
CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN
Benefit for Frazee Photographer Raises $15,000

FRAZEE, MN (KDLM) – Northern Nights Dance Academy of Frazee hosted a fundraising benefit for Frazee resident Stacy Moe on Sunday and raised $15,000 for the Moe family. 11 years after going into remission, Moe’s sarcoma has returned, and she has been at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester since mid-December.
FRAZEE, MN

