Laker Dance Jazz Places Fourth, Kick 11th In Final Regular Season Meet
MONTICELLO, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Laker dance team traveled to Monticello on Saturday for the final regular-season dance competition of the 2022-23 season and came away with a fourth-place finish in jazz and an eleventh place-finish in kick. The kick team finished behind section opponents Becker, Monticello,...
Hutchinson Teen Wins New Truck With 9.75 lb Walleye At Brained Ice Fishing Tournament
BRAINERD, MN (KDLM) – Despite Saturday’s freezing temperatures, nearly 12,000 ice fishermen made their way to Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake near Brainerd for the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Since 1991, the tournament has raised more than $4.5 million dollars for 75 different charities and non-profits.
Detroit Lakes City Counsel Approves Steps For Implementing Half-cent Sales Tax For New Pavilion Area
DETROIT LAKES, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes City Council has approved the first step towards a 12-year plan that would collect up to $17.3 million in sales taxes for a project to demolish and re-construct the Pavillion by the City Park. The Pavillion, which was built in 1915,...
Giving Hearts Day Preview: Humane Society of the Lakes
One of the local non-profits participating in Giving Hearts Day this year is the Humane Society of the Lakes. HS of the Lakes is a no-kill animal shelter in Becker County that provides services to unwanted, stray, and abandoned animals while they await their forever home. Tessa Fenu is the...
USDA Awards $22.7 Million Loan to Beltrami Electric Cooperative
BEMIDJI, MN (KDLM/MNN) – The Beltrami Electric Cooperative is getting a $22 million loan to connect nearly 1,500 customers and improve 225 miles of line in northern Minnesota. The USDA says the funding includes $1.3 million for smart grid technologies in rural areas. Beltrami Electric serves almost 22,000 consumers...
Benefit for Frazee Photographer Raises $15,000
FRAZEE, MN (KDLM) – Northern Nights Dance Academy of Frazee hosted a fundraising benefit for Frazee resident Stacy Moe on Sunday and raised $15,000 for the Moe family. 11 years after going into remission, Moe’s sarcoma has returned, and she has been at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester since mid-December.
