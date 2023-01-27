Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook owns one of the 10 best assist totals in NBA history after passing Hall of Famer Gary Payton on Monday. Westbrook dished out 10 assists in the Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in New York, giving him 8,972 for his career. He surpassed Payton's total of 8,966 when he set up Thomas Bryant for a dunk with 42.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

