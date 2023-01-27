Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Clayton News Daily
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat
Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
Clayton News Daily
Bucks carry win streak into visit from offensive-minded Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks put their four-game winning streak on the line Tuesday when they play host to the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte opens a three-game road trip, fresh off stunning the Miami Heat in a 122-117 decision on Sunday to earn consecutive victories. All five Hornets starters scored in double figures,...
Clayton News Daily
NBA roundup: Magic rally to end Sixers' win streak
Paolo Banchero had 29 points and nine rebounds, Moritz Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Banchero's dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead. Moritz Wagner also hit a...
Clayton News Daily
Kings pull away from Timberwolves in overtime
Trey Lyles stepped in for fouled-out Domantas Sabonis to score eight key points in overtime, and De'Aaron Fox capped a 32-point night with a late hoop, an assist and two clinching free throws as the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday in Minneapolis. After watching the hosts...
Clayton News Daily
Magic rally from huge deficit to stun Sixers
Paolo Banchero had 29 points and nine rebounds, Moritz Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Banchero's dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead. Moritz Wagner also hit a...
Clayton News Daily
Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton lead Suns over Raptors in tight contest
Mikal Bridges scored 29 points, Deandre Ayton recorded a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, and the host Phoenix Suns scored their sixth win in the last seven games, holding off the Toronto Raptors 114-106 in a back-and-forth contest on Monday. Phoenix and Toronto exchanged the lead 16 times,...
Clayton News Daily
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers hold off Hawks
Damian Lillard registered 42 points and six assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-125 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Jerami Grant scored 22 points and Anfernee Simons added 21 points and seven assists as the Trail Blazers closed out a 3-3 homestand. Lillard drained five 3-pointers and sank all 17 of his free throws while scoring at least 40 points for the eighth time this season.
Clayton News Daily
Luka Doncic eclipses 50 again as Mavs beat Pistons
Luka Doncic reached the 50-point mark for the fourth time this season, pouring in 53 points to carry the Dallas Mavericks past the visiting Detroit Pistons 111-105 on Monday night. Doncic's fifth career 50-point game came after he sat out the previous game with a sprained ankle. He added eight...
Clayton News Daily
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) sits out vs. Blazers
Atlanta point guard Trae Young sat out the Hawks' Monday night game against the host Portland Trail Blazers due to right ankle soreness. Young was initially listed as questionable for the contest before later being downgraded to out. Aaron Holiday made his fifth start of the season in Young's place.
Clayton News Daily
Russell Westbrook cracks all-time top 10 in assists
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook owns one of the 10 best assist totals in NBA history after passing Hall of Famer Gary Payton on Monday. Westbrook dished out 10 assists in the Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in New York, giving him 8,972 for his career. He surpassed Payton's total of 8,966 when he set up Thomas Bryant for a dunk with 42.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Clayton News Daily
Injured Kraken rookie Matty Beniers out of All-Star Game
The Seattle Kraken will not be represented at NHL All-Star Weekend this Saturday after star rookie Matty Beniers was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was named as Beniers' replacement on the Pacific Division roster Monday. Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in the...
