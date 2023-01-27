Read full article on original website
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
White Buffalos win wrestling tournament
The Madras White Buffalo wrestling squad won the 11-team Cottage Grove Invitational Saturday, Jan. 28, marking a great highlight of the season. The Buffs scored 214.5 points to top runner-up Marshfield's 196. North Eugene was third with 152, North Bend fourth at 131, Oakridge had 121 and Willamette finished with 120.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Madras host swim meet
On Saturday Jan. 28th the boys and girls swim teams hosted the White Buffalo Classic, a nine-team event at the Madras Aquatic Center featuring 22 events. The Buffalo boys finished in fourth place with 174 points, while the La Grande Tigers secured first place with 338. Additional boys teams included Klamath Union with 282 points, Redmond with 277, Henley at 150, Ridgeview with 101, Sisters had 98, The Dalles ended with 75 and Cove Charter with 38.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘What is Bend?’: Central Oregon highlighted on ‘Jeopardy!’
If you, like millions of other people around the country, were watching “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, you may have noticed that Central Oregon was the answer — er, question — to a clue. In the first half of the show, one of the categories was called “The...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
LandWatch appeals Crooked River Ranch development
LandWatch of Oregon filed an appeal Jan. 17 to the Land Use Board of Appeals in hopes to block a 54-home development at the center of Crooked River Ranch. . The environmental advocacy group objects to a decision by Jefferson County Commissioners to rezone the 142 acres from agricultural land to rural residential.
Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97
A Jefferson County jury on Monday convicted a 31-year-old Redmond man of manslaughter, drunken driving and assault in a November 2020 head-on collision that killed a Culver teen and seriously injured two others. The post Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region
Two crashes about 50 miles and two hours apart closed U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras for several hours Saturday evening as an Arctic front sweeping in from the north brought snow, wind and slick roads around Central Oregon. The post Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region appeared first on KTVZ.
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa will reopen summer of 2023
The Confederate Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon is partnering with Mt. Hood Skibowl to reopen Kah-Nee-Ta Resort & Spa in the Summer of 2023. A firm date has not yet been announced for the reopening.
Gull Point Campground at Wickup Reservoir will stay closed this year, to remove nearly 700 dead or dying trees
Gull Point Campground and Boat Ramp at Wickiup Reservoir will remain closed for the 2023 camping season to provide for public safety after nearly 700 dead or dying "hazard trees" were identified in the area, the Deschutes National Forest said Monday. The post Gull Point Campground at Wickup Reservoir will stay closed this year, to remove nearly 700 dead or dying trees appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet
A Bend man was injured and flown to St. Charles Bend Sunday evening after crashing his snowmobile into a stationary tracked vehicle on the Cascade Lakes Highway, throwing him nearly 100 feet and sparking a fire that destroyed the snowmobile, authorities said. The post Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet appeared first on KTVZ.
Another busy Bend Eastside intersection to close for months: SE 15th Street & Wilson Avenue to get a roundabout
Around the same time the intersection of NE Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard will close in February for a five-month major intersection upgrade, another busy intersection on Bend’s Eastside will close for about two months, to add the city's latest roundabout. The post Another busy Bend Eastside intersection to close for months: SE 15th Street & Wilson Avenue to get a roundabout appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Kern found guilty on all charges in fatal DUII accident
A Jefferson County jury unanimously found Brandon Kern, of Redmond, guilty of manslaughter and other charges after deliberating for approximately 90 minutes Monday, Jan. 30. Following a five-day trial that wrapped up Friday night, Jan. 27, Brandon Kern, 31, was found guilty of all charges — first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants. The case involved fault for a fatal 2020 accident on U.S. Highway 97 in southern Jefferson County.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Special district election fillings open Feb. 4
Jefferson County special district elections fillings opens Saturday, Feb. 4. These elections include special districts such as school districts, fire districts, and recreation districts. Elections this year include board members for the Crooked River Ranch rural fire protection district and the Crooked River Ranch special road district, as well as...
‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issued a statement Saturday on the death of Tyre Nichols, saying the department is "appalled and disgusted" by the Memphis police officers' "pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence." The post ‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Early morning arson in Bend under investigation
Bend Police are investigating a fire that firefighters say was was intentionally set early Friday morning. Firefighters were sent to the area of 720 NW Florida Ave. at 5:46 a.m. for a reported structure fire, Bend Fire and Rescue said. That’s a couple blocks from Jackson’s Corner. Crews...
KTVZ
Furry Friends: 16 – count ’em! – puppies await loving homes at BrightSide
The plural in the name of our 'Furry Friends' segment was never more fitting than this Friday, as Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center has 16 puppies waiting for new, loving homes. They're all about 3-4 months old, vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Also, please be aware the facility is closed for renovations, but will be back to normal schedule by the first week of February.
