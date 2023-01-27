Read full article on original website
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: East Jackson girls hand Morenci first loss
The East Jackson girls basketball team raced to a 53-33 win over Morenci on Saturday, handing the No. 4 team in the state in Division 4 its first loss of the year. The Trojans led 17-6 after one, 28-13 at halftime and 37-22 after three.
MLive.com
Napoleon holds off Hanover to stay unbeaten
HANOVER – Struggles at the free throw line in the closing minutes opened the door for a Hanover-Horton comeback bid, but the Napoleon boys basketball team slammed it back shut with a pair of offensive rebounds on Monday in a 61-58 win over the Comets. Napoleon, who through the...
MLive.com
Hot hand of senior guard sparks Ottawa Hills boys hoops surge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After an up-and-down start to the 2022-23 boy basketball season, few teams in West Michigan are playing as well as Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills over the past two weeks, and a big part of the Bengals’ success is Quadir Hatchett. Ottawa Hills has won...
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Monday, January 30
JACKSON -- Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Monday, January 30. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Northwest recognizes Ryan Carroll for 200th win
JACKSON -- Northwest recognized girls basketball coach Ryan Carroll for picking up career win No. 200 this week. The 200th victory came Tuesday, a 63-21 win at Eaton Rapids. Friday’s game against Interstate 8 rival Western was the Mounties first home game since his 200th win.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Late 3-pointer lifts Leslie
Jared Peck hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the game and Leslie beat Bath 39-37 on Friday. Peck finished with 13 points. Bronson Clayton added eight.
MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON – Here is your chance to cast a vote for the top athletic performance in the Jackson area for the week of January 22-29. Voting will run through Friday morning, with a winner announced soon after. Results will not impact postseason honors.
MLive.com
Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 30
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 30, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
MLive.com
Former Michigan State DT transferring to Houston
Jalen Hunt picked the next school to continue his college career. The former Michigan State redshirt junior defensive tackle announced his transfer commitment to Houston via Twitter on Monday. He entered the portal on Dec. 5 with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hunt, 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, had 19 tackles,...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘It’s the Basketball Gods’: Watch Michigan HC Juwan Howard’s Full Postgame Presser
Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks with media, including NSN’s Brandon Walker, following his team’s 83-61 loss at Penn State Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Penn State went 13-30 from beyond the arc, and Howard understands that it just wasn’t his day. ”When they made those two 3s with...
MLive.com
Michigan State searching for consistency after up-and-down January
The calendar is about to flip to February, with only one flip to go until the most important month of the college basketball season. And around this time, Tom Izzo starts looking for something specific from his team: consistency, the key ingredient of deep NCAA Tournament runs. “You get into...
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Where Michigan State stands after latest Mackey meltdown
EAST LANSING, MI -- Michigan State went to Purdue hoping to pull off its biggest win of the season, but instead it was met with more Mackey Arena nightmares and another helping of Zach Edey dominance. It’s the latest result in what has been an up and down January for...
MLive.com
Why Michigan State has reason for optimism in the second half of Big Ten play
EAST LANSING – Ten down, ten to go. Michigan State reached the halfway point of its Big Ten schedule on Thursday by holding on to beat Iowa, 63-61 at home. The Spartans hit the midway point with a 6-4 record in Big Ten play. That record’s not as sparking as a typical Michigan State season, but given some of the challenges they’ve faced over the last month, there are reasons for players and coaches to be pleased with that mark.
MLive.com
Michigan State falls to No. 1 Purdue by 16 in latest Mackey blowout
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Add another entry to Michigan State’s list of nightmare games at Mackey Arena. The Spartans fell apart late in the first half as they as they lost to No 1 Purdue, 77-61 on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State has now lost six straight games at...
MLive.com
Former longtime Michigan State football assistant reportedly retiring
Dave Warner is apparently stepping away from coaching. The UTEP offensive coordinator and former longtime Michigan State assistant is retiring, according to multiple reports on Sunday, including The Athletic. Warner, who spent 13 seasons with the Spartans under coach Mark Dantonio, was the offensive coordinator for the last two years...
FanSided
Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?
Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
MLive.com
Michigan State gets another chance to take down No. 1 Purdue
EAST LANSING -- The last time Michigan State took on Big Ten leader Purdue, it lost by one point on a shot with two seconds left at the Breslin Center back on Jan. 16. Now, it gets another chance to take down the Boilermakers less than two weeks later. And this time, Michigan State will have the services of Malik Hall, its senior leader who missed the first matchup due to injury.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Purdue (1/29/23): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
One more chance to take down the king. After falling to Purdue at home by one point on Jan. 16, the Spartans have their second chance to play the Big Ten’s top team. And this time, the Boilermakers are ranked No. 1 in the country as they come into the game on a seven-game win streak.
What Are Those Balls That Hang on Power Lines In Michigan For?
I remember as a kid looking out the window of my mom's car and seeing the different colored balls that were on the power lines. I wondered to myself what the heck were those things for. Well now I'm an adult and with the power of the internet, I have...
