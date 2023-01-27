ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

MLive.com

Napoleon holds off Hanover to stay unbeaten

HANOVER – Struggles at the free throw line in the closing minutes opened the door for a Hanover-Horton comeback bid, but the Napoleon boys basketball team slammed it back shut with a pair of offensive rebounds on Monday in a 61-58 win over the Comets. Napoleon, who through the...
MLive.com

Hot hand of senior guard sparks Ottawa Hills boys hoops surge

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After an up-and-down start to the 2022-23 boy basketball season, few teams in West Michigan are playing as well as Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills over the past two weeks, and a big part of the Bengals’ success is Quadir Hatchett. Ottawa Hills has won...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Northwest recognizes Ryan Carroll for 200th win

JACKSON -- Northwest recognized girls basketball coach Ryan Carroll for picking up career win No. 200 this week. The 200th victory came Tuesday, a 63-21 win at Eaton Rapids. Friday’s game against Interstate 8 rival Western was the Mounties first home game since his 200th win.
MLive.com

Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON – Here is your chance to cast a vote for the top athletic performance in the Jackson area for the week of January 22-29. Voting will run through Friday morning, with a winner announced soon after. Results will not impact postseason honors.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State DT transferring to Houston

Jalen Hunt picked the next school to continue his college career. The former Michigan State redshirt junior defensive tackle announced his transfer commitment to Houston via Twitter on Monday. He entered the portal on Dec. 5 with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hunt, 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, had 19 tackles,...
HOUSTON, TX
MLive.com

Michigan State searching for consistency after up-and-down January

The calendar is about to flip to February, with only one flip to go until the most important month of the college basketball season. And around this time, Tom Izzo starts looking for something specific from his team: consistency, the key ingredient of deep NCAA Tournament runs. “You get into...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Why Michigan State has reason for optimism in the second half of Big Ten play

EAST LANSING – Ten down, ten to go. Michigan State reached the halfway point of its Big Ten schedule on Thursday by holding on to beat Iowa, 63-61 at home. The Spartans hit the midway point with a 6-4 record in Big Ten play. That record’s not as sparking as a typical Michigan State season, but given some of the challenges they’ve faced over the last month, there are reasons for players and coaches to be pleased with that mark.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State falls to No. 1 Purdue by 16 in latest Mackey blowout

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Add another entry to Michigan State’s list of nightmare games at Mackey Arena. The Spartans fell apart late in the first half as they as they lost to No 1 Purdue, 77-61 on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State has now lost six straight games at...
MLive.com

Former longtime Michigan State football assistant reportedly retiring

Dave Warner is apparently stepping away from coaching. The UTEP offensive coordinator and former longtime Michigan State assistant is retiring, according to multiple reports on Sunday, including The Athletic. Warner, who spent 13 seasons with the Spartans under coach Mark Dantonio, was the offensive coordinator for the last two years...
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?

Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
MLive.com

Michigan State gets another chance to take down No. 1 Purdue

EAST LANSING -- The last time Michigan State took on Big Ten leader Purdue, it lost by one point on a shot with two seconds left at the Breslin Center back on Jan. 16. Now, it gets another chance to take down the Boilermakers less than two weeks later. And this time, Michigan State will have the services of Malik Hall, its senior leader who missed the first matchup due to injury.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

