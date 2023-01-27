ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord nurse charged with falsifying patient records

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A licensed practical nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in the 87A District Court in Otsego County on Wednesday following an...
