Bail bondsman’s gun discharges outside Northern Michigan library during fugitive arrest
CHEBOYGAN, MI – A pair of bail bondmen were arresting a fugitive outside a library in Northern Michigan when one of their guns discharged, WPBN/WGTU reports. Staff at the Cheboygan Public Library heard the gunshot around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, and called 911, the report said. No...
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
UpNorthLive.com
