ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Apola Greek Grill Lands on an Address

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJe1n_0kSt9BYZ00

Apola Greek Grill — an emerging fast-casual brand boasting authentic Greek fare — has plans to open three California locations , one of which will debut in Santa Clarita’s Valencia neighborhood at 28263 Newhall Ranch Road , the former home of Catch 21 Seafood & Grill .

According to a press release shared with WNLA , Franchise Owner Caroline Daniel is currently monitoring the location’s build-out, with hopes of opening in the first half of 2023 .

As 2022 was a banner year for the brand, it celebrated its fifth anniversary by both doubling in size and introducing delicious new menu items.

Details regarding the remaining two incoming Cali locations are forthcoming. Read here for our previous coverage of Apola Greek Grill.



Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour rolls into Oxnard

OXNARD, California.—The 2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour rolled into Oxnard over the weekend. Barbie fans of all ages waited in line to browse through the array of 70s themed Barbie beach apparel and accessories. These goodies included a Malibu Barbie polaroid camera, embroidered denim jacket, pink hoodie, and enamel pins. Bucket hats were The post 2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour rolls into Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
ABC 4

Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month

Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
LOS ANGELES, CA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California

First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
OXNARD, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?. Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Southern California Weather Force

FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday

A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

Local Japanese restaurant burglarized, vandalized

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are looking for suspects connected to a burglary at Gyu Kaku, a Japanese restaurant located on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia, that occurred on Friday night. The suspects smashed the windows of the establishment, before ransacking it and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
What Now Los Angeles

What Now Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, CA
977
Followers
421
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowlosangeles.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy