Apola Greek Grill Lands on an Address

Apola Greek Grill — an emerging fast-casual brand boasting authentic Greek fare — has plans to open three California locations , one of which will debut in Santa Clarita’s Valencia neighborhood at 28263 Newhall Ranch Road , the former home of Catch 21 Seafood & Grill .

According to a press release shared with WNLA , Franchise Owner Caroline Daniel is currently monitoring the location’s build-out, with hopes of opening in the first half of 2023 .

As 2022 was a banner year for the brand, it celebrated its fifth anniversary by both doubling in size and introducing delicious new menu items.

Details regarding the remaining two incoming Cali locations are forthcoming. Read here for our previous coverage of Apola Greek Grill.

