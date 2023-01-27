Update: At about 7 p.m., The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office posted these details about the suspect and how the incident developed on its Facebook page. On Jan. 30, around 4:34 p.m., the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office took over a Dare County pursuit just passed the Wright Memorial Bridge. Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle driven by Preston Mertes into Grandy where deputies deployed stop sticks. The vehicle then swerved and wrecked into the ditch line across from Macedonia Church Road. Mertes exited the vehicle with an assault rifle type weapon in the direction of the deputies pursuing the suspect. Five shots were fired and he fled into the woods that are under containment at this time. Preston Mertes is considered armed and dangerous.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO