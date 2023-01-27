ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce presents annual awards

(Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce) The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Meeting & Awards Celebration on Jan. 26th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kitty Hawk. This event highlighted the accomplishments and successes of 2022 and looked ahead to 2023. 2022 Chairman of the Board Myra Ladd-Bone...
KITTY HAWK, NC
coastalreview.org

History for Lunch program to cover P.W. Moore High

Dr. Glen Bowman at Elizabeth City State University is to present information about academics and athletics at Elizabeth City’s P.W. Moore High School between 1934 and 1954 during the Feb. 15 History for Lunch at the Museum of the Albemarle. The program, “Progress & Growth: P.W. Moore High School,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Hatteras Island Rescue Squad offering First Aid class and CPR Class in February

We will be offering a public First Aid on Wednesday, February 15th at 7:00 PM at our Station in Buxton at 48103 NC 12 Hwy. This one night, 3 hour American Heart Association class will cover medical emergencies and treatment of injuries. The class is open to property owners and residents over 12 years old of Hatteras Island. Minors must be accompanied by a parent.
BUXTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk Fire Rescue Offering CPR Training for the Community

Kitty Hawk Fire Rescue has begun offering the community monthly Adult and Pediatric CPR training. Our first course was offered on January 11th and 12th and was a huge success. The Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED course incorporates the latest science and teaches students how to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies to help victims of any age – adults (about 12 years and older) and pediatric (infants and children up to 12 years of age).
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Roanoke’s Forgotten Colony: The Freedmen’s Colony of 1863-1867 presented by Park Ranger Josh Nelson

Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Centuries after the lost colony, Roanoke Island became home to a new colony, a Freedmen’s Colony, which was established by the army to prepare the formerly enslaved people for life after the war. In February of 1862, the Battle of Roanoke Island left the Outer Banks under Union control, which made Roanoke Island a safe haven, a place of refuge for those who sought the protection of the Union Army. Although some freedom seekers continued their journey northward, many of the refugees remained on the island in the Freemen’s Colony that lasted until 1867.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck approves first phase of Corolla Boat Club with conditions

Currituck commissioners held another lengthy public hearing January 17 to consider again a request for preliminary plat/special use permit for Phase 1 of the Corolla Boat Club located on Malia Drive in Corolla. The board, though divided, eventually approved the request with conditions. The overall development plan includes 36 residential...
COROLLA, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Phyllis Marie Daley Lints of Manteo, January 26

Phyllis Marie Daley Lints, 57, of Manteo, NC died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC. Phyllis formerly worked at McDonalds and Subway in Manteo. She is survived by her boyfriend, Terry Douglas; and her daughter, Ashley Daley. A memorial service will be held at...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

April Rose Gray Rimmer of Avon, January 29

April Rose Gray Rimmer, 67, of Avon, NC died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home. A native of Buxton, she was born April 1, 1955, to the late Barbara Joan Gray and Theodore Boyd Gray. To know April was to love her. She was generous and grateful for everything....
AVON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

William Mark Cartwright, Sr of Elizabeth City, January 27

William Mark Cartwright, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born on December 21, 1955 to Alma Trueblood Cartwright and the late John C. Cartwright. Mark retired from the Department of Defense where he held the position of Chief Test Engineer. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing the shores of the Outer Banks and hunting. Mark had an affinity for sports and always looked forward to watching the North Carolina Tar Heels play ball. Some called Mark “Blindman”; he was considered an all-around good guy and well-liked by all who knew him.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Good Dog Retreat opens in Manteo

Outer Banks pups are having tail-wagging fun at the Good Dog Retreat, and they couldn’t be happier about it. The newly-renovated Good Dog Retreat – housed at the former location of Big Al’s Soda Fountain & Grill on the main highway in Manteo – features three indoor play areas totaling more than 1500 square feet, and three outdoor fenced areas totaling 15,000 square feet.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Currituck man with assault rifle subject of law enforcement search

Update: At about 7 p.m., The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office posted these details about the suspect and how the incident developed on its Facebook page. On Jan. 30, around 4:34 p.m., the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office took over a Dare County pursuit just passed the Wright Memorial Bridge. Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle driven by Preston Mertes into Grandy where deputies deployed stop sticks. The vehicle then swerved and wrecked into the ditch line across from Macedonia Church Road. Mertes exited the vehicle with an assault rifle type weapon in the direction of the deputies pursuing the suspect. Five shots were fired and he fled into the woods that are under containment at this time. Preston Mertes is considered armed and dangerous.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Woman wanted in murder of man in Washington County

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a murder that happened early Sunday. Deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to the Pea Ridge area of the county. They found a man who was shot inside a home. He was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His name has […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC

