Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce presents annual awards
(Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce) The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Meeting & Awards Celebration on Jan. 26th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kitty Hawk. This event highlighted the accomplishments and successes of 2022 and looked ahead to 2023. 2022 Chairman of the Board Myra Ladd-Bone...
coastalreview.org
History for Lunch program to cover P.W. Moore High
Dr. Glen Bowman at Elizabeth City State University is to present information about academics and athletics at Elizabeth City’s P.W. Moore High School between 1934 and 1954 during the Feb. 15 History for Lunch at the Museum of the Albemarle. The program, “Progress & Growth: P.W. Moore High School,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Hatteras Island Rescue Squad offering First Aid class and CPR Class in February
We will be offering a public First Aid on Wednesday, February 15th at 7:00 PM at our Station in Buxton at 48103 NC 12 Hwy. This one night, 3 hour American Heart Association class will cover medical emergencies and treatment of injuries. The class is open to property owners and residents over 12 years old of Hatteras Island. Minors must be accompanied by a parent.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk Fire Rescue Offering CPR Training for the Community
Kitty Hawk Fire Rescue has begun offering the community monthly Adult and Pediatric CPR training. Our first course was offered on January 11th and 12th and was a huge success. The Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED course incorporates the latest science and teaches students how to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies to help victims of any age – adults (about 12 years and older) and pediatric (infants and children up to 12 years of age).
outerbanksvoice.com
Roanoke’s Forgotten Colony: The Freedmen’s Colony of 1863-1867 presented by Park Ranger Josh Nelson
Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Centuries after the lost colony, Roanoke Island became home to a new colony, a Freedmen’s Colony, which was established by the army to prepare the formerly enslaved people for life after the war. In February of 1862, the Battle of Roanoke Island left the Outer Banks under Union control, which made Roanoke Island a safe haven, a place of refuge for those who sought the protection of the Union Army. Although some freedom seekers continued their journey northward, many of the refugees remained on the island in the Freemen’s Colony that lasted until 1867.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck approves first phase of Corolla Boat Club with conditions
Currituck commissioners held another lengthy public hearing January 17 to consider again a request for preliminary plat/special use permit for Phase 1 of the Corolla Boat Club located on Malia Drive in Corolla. The board, though divided, eventually approved the request with conditions. The overall development plan includes 36 residential...
outerbanksvoice.com
Phyllis Marie Daley Lints of Manteo, January 26
Phyllis Marie Daley Lints, 57, of Manteo, NC died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC. Phyllis formerly worked at McDonalds and Subway in Manteo. She is survived by her boyfriend, Terry Douglas; and her daughter, Ashley Daley. A memorial service will be held at...
outerbanksvoice.com
April Rose Gray Rimmer of Avon, January 29
April Rose Gray Rimmer, 67, of Avon, NC died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home. A native of Buxton, she was born April 1, 1955, to the late Barbara Joan Gray and Theodore Boyd Gray. To know April was to love her. She was generous and grateful for everything....
outerbanksvoice.com
William Mark Cartwright, Sr of Elizabeth City, January 27
William Mark Cartwright, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born on December 21, 1955 to Alma Trueblood Cartwright and the late John C. Cartwright. Mark retired from the Department of Defense where he held the position of Chief Test Engineer. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing the shores of the Outer Banks and hunting. Mark had an affinity for sports and always looked forward to watching the North Carolina Tar Heels play ball. Some called Mark “Blindman”; he was considered an all-around good guy and well-liked by all who knew him.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Good Dog Retreat opens in Manteo
Outer Banks pups are having tail-wagging fun at the Good Dog Retreat, and they couldn’t be happier about it. The newly-renovated Good Dog Retreat – housed at the former location of Big Al’s Soda Fountain & Grill on the main highway in Manteo – features three indoor play areas totaling more than 1500 square feet, and three outdoor fenced areas totaling 15,000 square feet.
WITN
ENC social justice activists and community leaders react to video of Tyre Nichols’ death
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The emotional impact of the disturbing video footage of Memphis native Tyre Nichols being severely beaten is being felt by those in Eastern Carolina. “Here we go again,” said Keith Rivers, Pasquotank County NAACP President. Video showed five Memphis police officers attacking the 29-year-old, which...
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck man with assault rifle subject of law enforcement search
Update: At about 7 p.m., The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office posted these details about the suspect and how the incident developed on its Facebook page. On Jan. 30, around 4:34 p.m., the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office took over a Dare County pursuit just passed the Wright Memorial Bridge. Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle driven by Preston Mertes into Grandy where deputies deployed stop sticks. The vehicle then swerved and wrecked into the ditch line across from Macedonia Church Road. Mertes exited the vehicle with an assault rifle type weapon in the direction of the deputies pursuing the suspect. Five shots were fired and he fled into the woods that are under containment at this time. Preston Mertes is considered armed and dangerous.
Currituck County deputies searching for armed man: 'Stay inside your homes'
Currituck County deputies are searching for 29-year-old Preston Mertes after they say he fired shots in the area of 5812 Caratoke Highway.
Woman wanted in murder of man in Washington County
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a murder that happened early Sunday. Deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to the Pea Ridge area of the county. They found a man who was shot inside a home. He was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His name has […]
Man dies after shooting on Jackson St in Edenton
Police are now investigating after a man died following a shooting in Edenton Wednesday evening.
Comments / 0