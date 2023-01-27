Heartbreaking posts from mom who ‘strangled her two young kids before jumping out of window’ emerge

HEARTBREAKING posts have revealed the mental health struggles of a mother who allegedly strangled her two young children and tried to kill her third before jumping out of a window.

Lindsay Clancy, a 32-year-old Massachusetts mother and nurse, wrote about suffering from postpartum anxiety in the months leading up to the horrific incident, according to local reports.

Lindsay Clancy (left) reportedly posted about her mental health struggles before allegedly strangling her two young children Credit: Facebook/ Lindsay Marie Clancy

Sources told local outlets that she may have been suffering from postpartum psychosis Credit: Facebook/ Lindsay Marie Clancy

In July, the hospital worker shared her struggles with anxiety on Facebook just six weeks after giving birth to her third child, according to the Boston Globe.

She wrote about how she felt "dialed in" again and was focusing on nutrition and exercise as "it has made all the difference."

The post is no longer publicly visible.

The tortured mom was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis which can cause delusions and hallucinations, sources told CBS Boston.

FAMILY TRAGEDY

This comes after cops were notified of the situation when someone reported that a woman was jumping out of the window of a home in Duxbury.

When authorities went inside the home, they found three children upstairs who were "unconscious, with obvious signs of trauma," Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.

Little Cora, five, and Dawson, three, died at the hospital and the third child, a seven-month-old boy, was airlifted to a hospital in Boston where he continues to get treatment.

The mother was employed at Massachusetts General Hospital, but was on leave when tragedy struck, officials said.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy,” the hospital told the Boston Globe.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events.”

Although Cruz said Cora and Dawson appeared to be strangled, their autopsies have yet to be conducted.

Authorities believe Clancy was attempting suicide when she was jumping out of the window.

Clancy is currently being treated at a Boston hospital.

The mom injured herself before she took the fall, according to a dispatcher, per Broadcastify.

"She’s conscious," a dispatcher reportedly said. "It was over a 20-foot fall."

According to the dispatcher, the mom sustained back injuries and neck lacerations.

A candlelight vigil was held in Duxbury Thursday day so locals could offer condolences to the Clancy family.

Crowds of heartbroken community members gathered at the Holy Family Church to pray for the difficult situation.

"I don't know how I feel about the situation, she was sick, but I'm sure that was his heart," one woman told CBS Boston.

"He lost his kids and his wife. So, I just feel sad."

HORROR DAY

Neighbor John Sullivan told the Globe that his son called him on Tuesday night following the incident and told him a woman "was laying down in the backyard."

When Sullivan went to his neighbor's house, he saw first responders performing life-saving measures on a baby outside.

Donna Jesse, who identified herself as an aunt of the children, told the Globe: “They were beautiful, beautiful children."

"It's pretty shocking," said Rita Musgrove, who identified herself as the children's great-grandmother.

Jesse and Musgrove were seen visibly emotional as they left a bouquet of roses outside the home, where others had left flowers in honor of the children.

Cruz said authorities on Wednesday were “seeking and obtaining an arrest warrant out of Plymouth District Court charging Lindsay Clancy, the mother of these children, with their homicides.”

He said that "we will be arraigning her on the two charges of murder in the death of her children," as soon as possible.

Clancy married her husband Patrick in 2016 in Southington, Connecticut, the Globe reports.

She graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2012 and earned a degree in biology.

The mom later got her bachelor's in nursing from the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions.

On social media, she often wrote about how blessed she was to be the mother of such amazing children.

"I feel like the luckiest mama in the whole wide world," she wrote, according to the Globe.

"So unbelievably thankful for this family and life."

Police said she attempted to kill her third child, a seven-month-old boy, but he remains hospitalized Credit: Facebook/ Lindsay Marie Clancy