ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Heartbreaking posts from mom who ‘strangled her two young kids before jumping out of window’ emerge

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbZkW_0kSt85Nf00

HEARTBREAKING posts have revealed the mental health struggles of a mother who allegedly strangled her two young children and tried to kill her third before jumping out of a window.

Lindsay Clancy, a 32-year-old Massachusetts mother and nurse, wrote about suffering from postpartum anxiety in the months leading up to the horrific incident, according to local reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFTQB_0kSt85Nf00
Lindsay Clancy (left) reportedly posted about her mental health struggles before allegedly strangling her two young children Credit: Facebook/ Lindsay Marie Clancy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343J4S_0kSt85Nf00
Sources told local outlets that she may have been suffering from postpartum psychosis Credit: Facebook/ Lindsay Marie Clancy

In July, the hospital worker shared her struggles with anxiety on Facebook just six weeks after giving birth to her third child, according to the Boston Globe.

She wrote about how she felt "dialed in" again and was focusing on nutrition and exercise as "it has made all the difference."

The post is no longer publicly visible.

The tortured mom was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis which can cause delusions and hallucinations, sources told CBS Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hskk_0kSt85Nf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9E75_0kSt85Nf00

FAMILY TRAGEDY

This comes after cops were notified of the situation when someone reported that a woman was jumping out of the window of a home in Duxbury.

When authorities went inside the home, they found three children upstairs who were "unconscious, with obvious signs of trauma," Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.

Little Cora, five, and Dawson, three, died at the hospital and the third child, a seven-month-old boy, was airlifted to a hospital in Boston where he continues to get treatment.

The mother was employed at Massachusetts General Hospital, but was on leave when tragedy struck, officials said.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy,” the hospital told the Boston Globe.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events.”

Although Cruz said Cora and Dawson appeared to be strangled, their autopsies have yet to be conducted.

Authorities believe Clancy was attempting suicide when she was jumping out of the window.

Clancy is currently being treated at a Boston hospital.

The mom injured herself before she took the fall, according to a dispatcher, per Broadcastify.

"She’s conscious," a dispatcher reportedly said. "It was over a 20-foot fall."

According to the dispatcher, the mom sustained back injuries and neck lacerations.

A candlelight vigil was held in Duxbury Thursday day so locals could offer condolences to the Clancy family.

Crowds of heartbroken community members gathered at the Holy Family Church to pray for the difficult situation.

"I don't know how I feel about the situation, she was sick, but I'm sure that was his heart," one woman told CBS Boston.

"He lost his kids and his wife. So, I just feel sad."

HORROR DAY

Neighbor John Sullivan told the Globe that his son called him on Tuesday night following the incident and told him a woman "was laying down in the backyard."

When Sullivan went to his neighbor's house, he saw first responders performing life-saving measures on a baby outside.

Donna Jesse, who identified herself as an aunt of the children, told the Globe: “They were beautiful, beautiful children."

"It's pretty shocking," said Rita Musgrove, who identified herself as the children's great-grandmother.

Jesse and Musgrove were seen visibly emotional as they left a bouquet of roses outside the home, where others had left flowers in honor of the children.

Cruz said authorities on Wednesday were “seeking and obtaining an arrest warrant out of Plymouth District Court charging Lindsay Clancy, the mother of these children, with their homicides.”

He said that "we will be arraigning her on the two charges of murder in the death of her children," as soon as possible.

Clancy married her husband Patrick in 2016 in Southington, Connecticut, the Globe reports.

She graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2012 and earned a degree in biology.

The mom later got her bachelor's in nursing from the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions.

On social media, she often wrote about how blessed she was to be the mother of such amazing children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKE2B_0kSt85Nf00

"I feel like the luckiest mama in the whole wide world," she wrote, according to the Globe.

"So unbelievably thankful for this family and life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llpBR_0kSt85Nf00
Police said she attempted to kill her third child, a seven-month-old boy, but he remains hospitalized Credit: Facebook/ Lindsay Marie Clancy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkRO0_0kSt85Nf00
A candlelight vigil (not pictured) was held to honor and pray for the family Credit: NBC Boston

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told

A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
DUXBURY, MA
The Associated Press

'Unimaginable:' 2 children dead, infant hospitalized

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts is expected to be charged in the killing of her two children and the injuring of her infant son, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Wednesday. Authorities arrived at a house in Duxbury on Tuesday night after receiving reports that a woman jumped out of a window. They found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma. The mother, Lindsay Clancy, remains hospitalized and will be arraigned on homicide charges after she is released, Cruz said. It appears the children were strangled, he added. Late Wednesday, Cruz said on Twitter that an arrest warrant had been issued for Clancy for two counts of homicide and three each for strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon for the deaths of her two children. Clancy is under policy custody. “This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy, and it is an ongoing investigation,” Cruz said at a news conference Tuesday near the scene in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Boston.
DUXBURY, MA
The Independent

Ana Walshe told police her conman husband was ‘going to kill her’ 8 years before she went missing

The conman husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe threatened to kill her and a friend nearly a decade before she disappeared, according to a police report.Ana Walshe phoned police in Washington DC in 2014 claiming that Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her and a friend, DC Metro police told The Independent.Ms Walshe, who was then known by her maiden name Ana Knipp, reported the death threat in August that year, according to an incident report.The case was closed after she refused to cooperate with the police investigation, a spokesperson told The Independent.The 39-year-old mother — who was...
COHASSET, MA
The Independent

Mother drowns on beach holiday swimming with her children as husband goes back to room

A mother drowned while swimming with her daughters off a popular Mexican beach, an inquest heard.Lina Dilipkumar, 38, asked her husband to take their beach bag back up to the hotel room while she swam with her daughters during a family holiday to Il Playa del Carmen, near Cancun. But the mother-of-two, from Wembley, north west London, later drowned.When husband Vishal Maugi turned back from the room he saw crowds gathering around on the beach trying to assist his family who had begun to struggle in the waves.He discovered the people were surrounding his eldest daughter.After realising his wife had...
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Woman wants her abusive mother-in-law kept away

DEAR ABBY: I used to have a great relationship with my mother-in-law. I considered her one of my best friends, until her severe drug and alcohol abuse began to ruin her life. Her mental health issues came out in full force, and her lashing out reached a peak shortly before I married her son. After a barrage of nasty messages, she was no longer welcome at our wedding. I have blocked her from contacting me. She occasionally reaches out to my husband to talk only about herself.  We are thinking about starting a family in the next few years, and I'm...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Boston

2 children dead, mother and infant hospitalized after incident at Duxbury home

DUXBURY - Two children are dead and a third was rushed to the hospital after they were found unconscious at a Duxbury home Tuesday night. A woman, who had reportedly jumped out of a window, was also taken to the hospital.Police responded to 47 Summer Street at 6:11 p.m. A man who lives there got home and discovered the woman first, reporting an attempted suicide. Inside the home, police and firefighters found three children unconscious with "obvious signs of trauma."A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. An 8-month-old boy was taken to a Boston hospital by Medflight and is receiving treatment. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said everyone involved appears to be related. "This is an unimaginable senseless tragedy," Cruz said. Investigators are calling it a double death investigation and haven't identified a crime or a suspect. They were getting search warrants to get back inside the home.Cruz said the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
DUXBURY, MA
NBC News

Third child allegedly attacked by his Massachusetts mother dies

Just three days after a Massachusetts mother allegedly killed two of her young children, a third child of hers has died. Lindsay Clancy, 32, had already been accused of killing her 5-year-old and 3-year-old children in her Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on Jan. 24, and is expected to face homicide charges for both of their deaths, according to authorities.
DUXBURY, MA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
991K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy