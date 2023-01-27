Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Duke Deen scores 21 to lead Bradley to 83-76 victory over UIC
CHICAGO - Duke Deen had 21 points to lead Bradley to an 83-76 win over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday. Deen shot 5 for 10 from the floor (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Braves (15-8, 8-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Malevy Leons added 19 points and seven rebounds. Rienk Mast pitched in with 15 points and eight boards. Zek Montgomery finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.
fox32chicago.com
3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar
CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
fox32chicago.com
New expansion unveiled at College of Lake County’s Lakeshore Campus
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A major expansion was revealed Monday at College of Lake County’s lakeshore campus in Waukegan. The college built a new student center on their lakeshore campus that will allow them to expand courses and programs. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other officials attended the student ribbon-cutting ceremony.
fox32chicago.com
More mental health crisis teams to respond to 911 calls on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago has announced the expansion of its alternative 9-1-1 response program on the West Side. Starting this spring and summer, more mental health crisis teams will be deployed to respond to 9-1-1 calls that have a mental health or substance abuse component. Those teams will initially focus on...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Teen shot after 'verbal altercation' in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 1:13 p.m., police say the teenage victim was in the 7900 block of S. Ashland Avenue when he and an unknown offender got into a verbal altercation. The offender then shot the teen in the left...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police report 10 Hyundai and Kia thefts in Austin area this month
If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. North Austin near Byron in Portage Park on January 10. West Corcoran near Mayfield in Austin on January 16. West Washington North Central in Austin between January 17 and January 18. West Washington near North Menard between January 20 and...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Tollway faces more turnover as Dorothy Abreu steps down as board chair
CHICAGO - In the latest turnover in the leadership of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority, Dorothy Abreu, the banker Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed as chairwoman of the agency’s board of directors less than a year ago, is stepping down. Abreu, a senior vice president for PNC, said the...
fox32chicago.com
Two Chicago area women killed in mass shooting in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - Two women from the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting at a multimillion dollar home in a fancy neighborhood in Los Angeles, police said. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified them as: Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago and Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, A woman from Arizona, Destiny Sims, 26, was also killed.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson calls for electric, gas utilities to cease shutoffs
CHICAGO - Businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is demanding that electric and gas utilities stop shutoffs. On Monday, Wilson unveiled a "Hardship Plan" to help people avoid getting their power or heat cut off. "For every piece of new business here that comes into the city of Chicago,...
fox32chicago.com
Shooting leaves woman seriously wounded on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The 23-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when she was shot in a "domestic related incident," according to Chicago police. She was struck in the...
fox32chicago.com
2 men found fatally shot minutes apart in separate attacks on Chicago's West, South sides
CHICAGO - Two men were found fatally shot minutes apart early Monday in North Lawndale and New City on the West and South Sides. About 6:05 a.m., a man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen in an alley in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 11 Kias, Hyundais stolen on West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are reporting another wave of Kia and Hyundai car thefts. Just this weekend in the 12th district alone, 11 cars were stolen. Police say it was the usual story. The thieves broke into the cars, then used a USB cable to hotwire the vehicle. State Farm...
fox32chicago.com
Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez
LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Trooper rear-ended on Eisenhower Expressway
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper's squad car was rear-ended on the Eisenhower Expressway Saturday evening. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-290 just east of Higgins Road around 6:22 p.m. An ISP Trooper was parked on the left shoulder of the expressway...
fox32chicago.com
$99K awarded to CTA electrician who claimed harassment at work, including noose hung at a rail garage
CHICAGO - A federal jury has ordered the CTA to pay $99,000 to a Black electrician who claimed he faced retaliation at work — including a noose hung at a rail garage — after he complained of racial discrimination. Lasona McKinney filed his complaint in October of 2018,...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 96, found dead at Northwest Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - An elderly woman was found dead at a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Monday. The 96-year-old woman was found unresponsive around 4:33 p.m. at a residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, police said. She was pronounced dead. According to reports, the woman's body...
fox32chicago.com
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots victim during fight at South Side home
CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was shot during a fight in a house in Fuller Park on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. Police say the victim was in verbal argument with another man at a home in the 4300 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 11:27 p.m. when the offender got out a gun and shot the victim.
fox32chicago.com
Man struck by gunfire in Marquette Park
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot while walking outside in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood Saturday night. Police say the victim was in the 6400 block of South Artesian Avenue around 11 p.m. when he heard the shots. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with...
fox32chicago.com
Driver shot at on Chicago's NW Side
CHICAGO - A gunman opened fire on a driver in Jefferson Park Sunday morning. Chicago police say a 28-year-old man was driving northbound in the 4700 block of Austin Avenue around 6:15 a.m. when someone in dark-colored sedan also heading north began shooting. The victim was not struck by gunfire...
Comments / 0