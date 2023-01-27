ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

fox32chicago.com

Duke Deen scores 21 to lead Bradley to 83-76 victory over UIC

CHICAGO - Duke Deen had 21 points to lead Bradley to an 83-76 win over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday. Deen shot 5 for 10 from the floor (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Braves (15-8, 8-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Malevy Leons added 19 points and seven rebounds. Rienk Mast pitched in with 15 points and eight boards. Zek Montgomery finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar

CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New expansion unveiled at College of Lake County’s Lakeshore Campus

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A major expansion was revealed Monday at College of Lake County’s lakeshore campus in Waukegan. The college built a new student center on their lakeshore campus that will allow them to expand courses and programs. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other officials attended the student ribbon-cutting ceremony.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police report 10 Hyundai and Kia thefts in Austin area this month

North Austin near Byron in Portage Park on January 10. West Corcoran near Mayfield in Austin on January 16. West Washington North Central in Austin between January 17 and January 18. West Washington near North Menard between January 20 and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shooting leaves woman seriously wounded on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The 23-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when she was shot in a "domestic related incident," according to Chicago police. She was struck in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 11 Kias, Hyundais stolen on West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are reporting another wave of Kia and Hyundai car thefts. Just this weekend in the 12th district alone, 11 cars were stolen. Police say it was the usual story. The thieves broke into the cars, then used a USB cable to hotwire the vehicle. State Farm...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez

LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Trooper rear-ended on Eisenhower Expressway

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper's squad car was rear-ended on the Eisenhower Expressway Saturday evening. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-290 just east of Higgins Road around 6:22 p.m. An ISP Trooper was parked on the left shoulder of the expressway...
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 96, found dead at Northwest Side Chicago home: police

CHICAGO - An elderly woman was found dead at a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Monday. The 96-year-old woman was found unresponsive around 4:33 p.m. at a residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, police said. She was pronounced dead. According to reports, the woman's body...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area

CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots victim during fight at South Side home

CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was shot during a fight in a house in Fuller Park on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. Police say the victim was in verbal argument with another man at a home in the 4300 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 11:27 p.m. when the offender got out a gun and shot the victim.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man struck by gunfire in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot while walking outside in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood Saturday night. Police say the victim was in the 6400 block of South Artesian Avenue around 11 p.m. when he heard the shots. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver shot at on Chicago's NW Side

CHICAGO - A gunman opened fire on a driver in Jefferson Park Sunday morning. Chicago police say a 28-year-old man was driving northbound in the 4700 block of Austin Avenue around 6:15 a.m. when someone in dark-colored sedan also heading north began shooting. The victim was not struck by gunfire...
CHICAGO, IL

