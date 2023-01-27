Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Two Florida officers charged after beating homeless man unconscious and leaving him in woods
Two Florida officers have been charged and relieved of duty after allegedly kidnapping a homeless man, beating him up, and leaving him in the woods. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced on Jan. 26 that two former Hialeah Police Department officers, Rafael Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22, had been charged with armed kidnapping and battery.
WSVN-TV
MDPD detain suspect who stole dump truck, ran over passenger who jumped out and hit police cruiser in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect who stole a dump truck from a construction site, struck a woman who jumped out of that truck as well as a police vehicle has been taken into custody. Miami-Dade Police apprehended the suspect near Northwest 57th Street and 15th Avenue, Monday afternoon.
Broward deputies fatally shoot bank robbery suspect in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man suspected of robbing a bank was shot and killed by Broward County Sheriff's Department deputies Monday morning following a chase and crash by the offender, authorities said.Sheriff Gregory Tony said deputies from the SWAT team opened fire on the suspect after he emerged from his crashed vehicle and flashed a gun in the area of NE 4th Avenue and E. Atlantic Boulevard.Tony said the man, whose identity was pending, also apparently set his vehicle on fire while he was inside, refusing to comply with deputies' orders to surrender.According to the sheriff, a TD Bank branch,...
WSVN-TV
MDPD take suspect who stole vehicle, hit pedestrian, police cruiser into custody in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect who struck a pedestrian and a police vehicle has been taken into police custody. Miami-Dade Police apprehended the suspect near 57th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue, Monday afternoon. According to police, the suspect stole a Ford truck. A civilian spotted and followed the...
WSVN-TV
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old boy out of Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hialeah. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, on Sunday night, issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Ethan Barr. According to investigators, the teen was last seen...
Click10.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt
WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Hollywood Gold Chain Robbery a Suspect in Others: Police
A man has been arrested in connection with a gold chain robbery in Hollywood and police believe he may be responsible for similar incidents in South Florida. Ilie Salion Calin, 22, was arrested last week on charges including robbery by sudden snatching and driving with a suspended license, Broward jail records showed.
Families of teens killed in Sunrise canal crash mourn loss
SUNRISE - A mother's wails depict a heartbreak like no other. The families of 17-year-old Frandeline Joseph and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien are trying to grasp the unfathomable reality that their children are gone. "I'm very shaky, I'm very shaky because this is my life, this cut my life off," said Vertilien Joseph, Frandeline's father. "I really feel bad, I feel bad, I feel bad. He's my son. Until we live in this world, we remember him forever," said Claisuis Luxilien, Sherwenly's father. Police said the two teenagers were driving behind Jersey College of Nursing on West Oakland Park Boulevard...
Baby kidnapped in Florida triple murder-suicide still missing 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been over three years since Andrew Caballeiro was abducted when he was just seven days old, and there’s still been no sign of him. On Jan. 28, 2020, an AMBER Alert was issued for the infant after he was kidnapped by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. Police said the man […]
The two officers have been identified as Lorenzo Orfila and Rafael Otano.
Two former South Florida police officers have been charged with kidnapping and battery over the beating of a homeless man.
Click10.com
Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after being caught breaking into South Beach building
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man was arrested after, police and witnesses said, he was busted while breaking into a building in Miami Beach. 7News cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers on Saturday morning as they collected evidence in the area of 15th street, near Pennsylvania Avenue. Witness...
niceville.com
Broward man guilty of carjacking; allegedly threatened victim with handsaw
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Broward County man who allegedly threatened a victim with a handsaw is facing up to 15 years for carjacking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. A federal jury found Whayname Ferdilus, 21, of Coral Springs, guilty of carjacking...
niceville.com
Broward County man arrested on drug, firearm charges
FLORIDA – A Broward County man has been arrested on drug and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. James Nevin Moorman, 62, of Coral Springs, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum one of life in prison.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested in Miami arson fire knew victims
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they’ve caught the firestarter behind Thursday morning’s dangerous duplex fire. Micky Felder is being accused of dousing a duplex with gas after having a dispute with someone inside the home. Firefighters raced to Northwest 11th Court and 12th Avenue, as flames shot through...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
Man charged with attempted murder, arson in Liberty City duplex fire
MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a Liberty City duplex fire that sent one man to the hospital. Thursday morning, Miami Fire Rescue said around 6 a.m. they received a call about a fire in a residence at the intersection of NW 12th Avenue and NW 40th Street. "When we arrived on the scene we encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a duplex and immediately made entry into the property and began to extinguish the fire. We encountered an adult male victim laying on the ground when we arrived, he had torso and arm burns and...
WSVN-TV
Margate police searching for elderly woman missing from residence
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department needs the public’s help in the search for a missing endangered adult. On Saturday, 76-year-old Martha Dawkins was reported missing at 9:20 a.m.; she was last seen Friday night at her residence located on Holiday Springs Boulevard. Dawkins is 5 feet,...
Florida man, woman facing charges after being caught in the act of alleged Shrewsbury break-in
SHREWSBURY, Mass — A Florida man and woman are facing charges after police allegedly caught the pair immediately after they robbed a Shrewsbury home on Wednesday. Mohammed Islam, 28, of North Miami, Florida and Yaveth Martinez, 26, of Miami, Florida are both facing charges including Malicious Destruction of Property, Conspiracy and False ID.
2 Florida police officers accused of kidnapping, beating homeless man
Two former South Florida police officers turned themselves in Thursday morning to face felony charges over the beating of a homeless man who had been drinking outside a shopping center last month, officials said.
