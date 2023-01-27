ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KDRV

Randall Theatre Company partners with Rockafairy entertainment hall

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Two organizations are partnering to bring entertainment opportunities to the Rogue Valley. Randall Theatre Company is operated by Ghostlight Playhouse located in Downtown Medford. The non-profit provides live entertainment to local residences. Rockafairy is a hall located at 31 West 6th Street in Medford. The hall gives people of all ages the leisure to collaborate with other artists in the area.
MEDFORD, OR
hereisoregon.com

Spend the night in the newly restored, historic grocery in Azalea, Oregon

The Carters were not looking to buy the century-old Azalea general store. But they were opening an event and wedding venue just down the road from it, and as guests and brides-to-be drove into the tiny town, they would pass the rundown grocery. Azalea is an unincorporated community along I-5...
AZALEA, OR
KDRV

Climate-Friendly Areas coming to cities in Southern Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY – This week the cities of Medford, Talent, and Ashland will hold a public meeting to learn about new state requirements regarding Climate-Friendly Areas. The meeting will be led by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) officials to learn what each community is doing to implement the rules.
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Mon 9 AM | How The Daily Courier can afford to cover the Medford area

The headquarters of the defunct Mail Tribune building in Medford had barely gone dark when The Daily Courier in Grants Pass announced its intention to help fill the void. And it turns out that the paper's bosses started their inroads in Jackson County months ago, when the Mail Tribune stopped printing a physical paper and went web-only.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Jackson County man passes away at Oregon State Penitentiary

MEDFORD, Ore-- A Jackson County man has passed away at the age of 44 at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. According to a press release John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023 at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

SOU Tops Multnomah, Goes To 13-3 in CCC

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Southern Oregon has shown no qualms lately about winning ugly. An aesthetically pleasing Cascade Conference record was enough after the No. 25-ranked Raiders' fourth consecutive victory, 66-55 over Multnomah on Saturday at Lithia Motors Pavilion. Kami Walk (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Clara Robbins (10 points, 10...
ASHLAND, OR
Klamath Falls News

Drinking water tub at Tub Springs Wayside closed due to water quality concerns

ASHLAND, Ore. - The historic drinking water tub at Tub Springs Wayside about 20 miles southeast of Ashland is closed due to water quality concerns. The wayside remains open. The Oregon Health Authority ordered the historic tubs closed to the public due to high turbidity, which can make drinking water unsafe for consumption. The wayside is located along Green Springs Highway 66.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday

MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

A victory for the seniors

ASHLAND, Ore-- Saturday afternoon's victory pushed the number 25-ranked Raiders to 13-3 in conference play and marked the women's fourth consecutive win. On senior day, junior forward, Kami Walk, lead her team with 16 points and 12 rebounds along with Clara Robbins who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
ASHLAND, OR
kezi.com

BREAKING: Police arrest woman in connection to Benjamin Foster case

SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. – A 68-year-old woman has been taken into custody, and is accused of hiding attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster. On Friday, Grants Pass Police confirmed to Newswatch 12 that Tina Marie Jones was taken into custody Thursday night after they found evidence that Jones was hiding Foster at her home, near the Sunny Valley community, and was helping him avoid capture.
GRANTS PASS, OR

