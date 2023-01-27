Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Randall Theatre Company partners with Rockafairy entertainment hall
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Two organizations are partnering to bring entertainment opportunities to the Rogue Valley. Randall Theatre Company is operated by Ghostlight Playhouse located in Downtown Medford. The non-profit provides live entertainment to local residences. Rockafairy is a hall located at 31 West 6th Street in Medford. The hall gives people of all ages the leisure to collaborate with other artists in the area.
hereisoregon.com
Spend the night in the newly restored, historic grocery in Azalea, Oregon
The Carters were not looking to buy the century-old Azalea general store. But they were opening an event and wedding venue just down the road from it, and as guests and brides-to-be drove into the tiny town, they would pass the rundown grocery. Azalea is an unincorporated community along I-5...
KDRV
'Downtown Dan' receives a forever home after nearly 25 years of homelessness
MEDFORD, Ore. -- After nearly 25 years of homelessness, two and a half years in an Urban Campground, and working with Rogue Retreat for about four years, Dan Doty 'Downtown Dan' is receiving a forever home. Throughout the estimated four years, Doty believed he would not achieve the goal of...
KDRV
Climate-Friendly Areas coming to cities in Southern Oregon
JACKSON COUNTY – This week the cities of Medford, Talent, and Ashland will hold a public meeting to learn about new state requirements regarding Climate-Friendly Areas. The meeting will be led by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) officials to learn what each community is doing to implement the rules.
Mail Tribune owner’s push to reshape local news cost Medford its daily newspaper
Damian Mann, longtime reporter for the Medford Mail Tribune, remembers the moment he realized there might be no place for him in the media world envisioned by the newspaper’s new owner, Steven Saslow. A local television station had asked Mann to appear on camera to discuss a recent story.
ijpr.org
Mon 9 AM | How The Daily Courier can afford to cover the Medford area
The headquarters of the defunct Mail Tribune building in Medford had barely gone dark when The Daily Courier in Grants Pass announced its intention to help fill the void. And it turns out that the paper's bosses started their inroads in Jackson County months ago, when the Mail Tribune stopped printing a physical paper and went web-only.
KDRV
Church opens warming shelter during cold weather for Klamath and Lake Counties
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- As the winter season is upon Southern Oregon, Klamath and Lake counties can be expecting extremely cold temperatures from January 29 leading into the next morning. Thrive is a church that has been providing a warming shelter for about eight to nine years. The church opens...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
NWS Issues Rare Wind Chill Advisory: Exposure and Frostbite Risks This Weekend
The NWS in Medford has issued a rare (for this area) wind chill advisory. In some locations there will be a risk of frostbite. Note: Additional areas could be covered by the advisory. The above map covers only the Medford forecast warning area. Modoc County-South Central Oregon Cascades- Siskiyou Mountains...
KDRV
Jackson County man passes away at Oregon State Penitentiary
MEDFORD, Ore-- A Jackson County man has passed away at the age of 44 at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. According to a press release John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023 at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified,...
KDRV
Severe weather shelter opening in Medford due to cold temperatures this week
MEDFORD – The Medford City Manager has issued a severe weather event declaration from Sunday, January 29, through Monday, January 30. With temperatures expected to be below 25 degrees, a shelter will be opening for the night. The Medford Severe Weather Shelter will be open Sunday, January 29 through...
KDRV
SOU Tops Multnomah, Goes To 13-3 in CCC
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Southern Oregon has shown no qualms lately about winning ugly. An aesthetically pleasing Cascade Conference record was enough after the No. 25-ranked Raiders' fourth consecutive victory, 66-55 over Multnomah on Saturday at Lithia Motors Pavilion. Kami Walk (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Clara Robbins (10 points, 10...
kezi.com
Family displaced, two dogs dead after residential structure fire; space heater a possible cause
ROSEBURG, Ore.- Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Douglas County, after it left two dogs dead and a family displaced. At 6:01 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, officials with the Roseburg Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 2000 block of NE Stephens Street.
KDRV
Foster Manhunt: FBI, ties to Phoenix, car recovered from drive over embankment
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are working to find an attempted murder suspect tonight, and they're working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) met with the FBI today to develop leads to find 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek. GPPD...
Klamath Falls News
Drinking water tub at Tub Springs Wayside closed due to water quality concerns
ASHLAND, Ore. - The historic drinking water tub at Tub Springs Wayside about 20 miles southeast of Ashland is closed due to water quality concerns. The wayside remains open. The Oregon Health Authority ordered the historic tubs closed to the public due to high turbidity, which can make drinking water unsafe for consumption. The wayside is located along Green Springs Highway 66.
KDRV
Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday
MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
KDRV
A victory for the seniors
ASHLAND, Ore-- Saturday afternoon's victory pushed the number 25-ranked Raiders to 13-3 in conference play and marked the women's fourth consecutive win. On senior day, junior forward, Kami Walk, lead her team with 16 points and 12 rebounds along with Clara Robbins who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
KDRV
Local judge announces retirement after 18 years of service in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- A local judge in the community of Jackson County is announcing his retirement after 18 years of service in the community. On Friday, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Charter sent a letter of resignation to Governor Tina Kotek, announcing that he will retire from his post on May 1, 2023.
kezi.com
BREAKING: Police arrest woman in connection to Benjamin Foster case
SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. – A 68-year-old woman has been taken into custody, and is accused of hiding attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster. On Friday, Grants Pass Police confirmed to Newswatch 12 that Tina Marie Jones was taken into custody Thursday night after they found evidence that Jones was hiding Foster at her home, near the Sunny Valley community, and was helping him avoid capture.
Comments / 3