Some parts of Central Florida could see frost by morning

ORLANDO, Fla. — High clouds spilling in from the Gulf tonight will help keep our temperatures just a bit warmer than if we had no clouds at all, Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said.

This will result in a slight chance for frost, for mainly our far northern areas of Marion county by morning.

Otherwise, Friday will bring high clouds & sun early, then sunshine and mid-60s to wrap up the week, Terry said.

Temperatures in the 80s will return by Sunday, Terry said.

