Marion County, FL

Some parts of Central Florida could see frost by morning

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XCbx_0kSt61Cr00

ORLANDO, Fla. — High clouds spilling in from the Gulf tonight will help keep our temperatures just a bit warmer than if we had no clouds at all, Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said.

This will result in a slight chance for frost, for mainly our far northern areas of Marion county by morning.

Otherwise, Friday will bring high clouds & sun early, then sunshine and mid-60s to wrap up the week, Terry said.

Temperatures in the 80s will return by Sunday, Terry said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kphim_0kSt61Cr00

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

