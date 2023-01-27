ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calais 53, Machias 39

Cape Elizabeth 43, Freeport 41

Dirigo 50, Mt. Abram 37

Gray-New Gloucester 41, Yarmouth 32

Kennebunk 50, Noble 25

Lake Region 49, Poland Regional/Whittier 14

Lewiston 52, Morse 23

Maranacook Community 40, Leavitt Area 31

Nokomis Regional 53, Skowhegan Area 51

Old Orchard Beach 65, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 31

Sanford 52, Gorham 41

Searsport District 30, George Stevens 26

Waynflete 46, St. Dominic Regional 18

Wells 49, Greely 43

York 54, Fryeburg Academy 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

