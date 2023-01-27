Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy Park 74, Chester 61
Archbishop Wood 58, Bonner-Prendergast 12
Armstrong 61, New Castle 24
Avella 64, West Greene 49
Avon Grove 50, West Chester East 45
Avonworth 47, South Allegheny 19
Barrack Hebrew 56, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 14
Beaver Area 38, Hopewell 27
Beaver County Christian 51, Propel Montour High School 41
Beaver Falls 44, Elwood City Riverside 25
Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 10
Berks Catholic 51, Muhlenberg 17
Berlin-Brothersvalley 43, Mountain Ridge, Md. 32
Bishop Shanahan 42, Downingtown West 35
Blackhawk 66, Central Valley 16
Blue Mountain 45, Pine Grove 29
Burgettstown 55, Northgate 7
Cardinal O’Hara 40, Archbishop Carroll 36
Carmichaels 43, Bethlehem Center 25
Central York 57, Lancaster Catholic 50
Chartiers Valley 58, Bethel Park 41
Chartiers-Houston High School 48, Bentworth 17
Clairton 70, Steel Valley 32
Coatesville 48, Downingtown East 31
Cocalico 43, Conestoga Valley 40
Columbia 64, ELCO 32
Conemaugh Township 65, Conemaugh Valley 16
Conestoga 45, Garnet Valley 40
Conneaut Area 56, Oil City 42
Coudersport 45, Northern Potter 25
Deer Lakes 53, Ligonier Valley 27
Dunmore 44, Mid Valley 23
Elizabeth Forward 75, Southmoreland 30
Erie Cathedral Prep 76, Erie 21
Faith Christian Academy 49, Morrisville 9
Fort Cherry 49, Carlynton 17
Franklin 55, Meadville 21
Freedom Area 71, Sewickley Academy 14
General McLane 43, Fort Leboeuf 38
Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Springdale 16
Greensburg Salem 53, Valley 22
Greenville 34, Grove City 28
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 54, Williamsport 27
Hempfield Area 48, Pine-Richland 47
Hickory 46, Sharon 42
Hollidaysburg 62, Bellefonte 19
Huntingdon 62, Philipsburg-Osceola 28
Jenkintown 45, Christopher Dock 12
Juniata Valley 40, Moshannon Valley 25
Kennedy Catholic 81, Reynolds 14
Knoch 53, Freeport 30
Lakeview 60, Farrell 37
Laurel 59, Mohawk 39
Life Center Academy, N.J. 72, Perkiomen School 33
Lincoln Park Charter 63, West Allegheny 31
Manheim Central 61, Garden Spot 17
Mapletown 33, Jefferson-Morgan 19
Maplewood 55, Youngsville 9
Marian Catholic 39, Williams Valley 29
McKeesport 70, Connellsville 19
Mercyhurst Prep 63, Girard 16
Methacton 49, Owen J Roberts 43
Meyersdale 57, Rockwood 31
Millersburg 56, St. Joseph’s Catholic 23
Minersville 69, Lourdes Regional 48
Mount Pleasant 39, Burrell 24
Mount St. Joseph 36, Gwynedd Mercy 15
Muncy 56, Benton 40
Nazareth Academy 50, Villa Joseph Marie 46
Neshannock 62, Lincoln High School 34
Neumann-Goretti 72, Little Flower 39
North Allegheny 52, Norwin 45
North Pocono 44, West Scranton 25
Northern Bedford 54, Tussey Mountain 50
Northwestern 56, North East 45
Northwestern Lehigh 43, Palmerton 40
Oakland Catholic 68, Albert Gallatin 40
Oswayo 42, Smethport 31
Otto-Eldred 67, Cameron County 24
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Keystone Oaks 41
Penn Hills 44, Franklin Regional 42
Penn Wood 66, Interboro 33
Penn-Trafford 61, Thomas Jefferson 45
Penns Valley 55, Bald Eagle Area 39
Perkiomen Valley 74, Norristown 18
Pittsburgh North Catholic 63, Derry 17
Pittston Area 49, Hazleton Area 47
Port Allegany 43, Kane Area 36
Punxsutawney 55, Dubois 33
Quaker Valley 64, Ambridge 20
Redbank Valley 62, Clarion-Limestone 29
Riverview 44, Leechburg 26
Saegertown 58, Rocky Grove 11
Scranton Prep 44, Abington Heights 36
Seneca 52, Eisenhower 26
Seton-LaSalle 59, East Allegheny 23
Shade 58, Blacklick Valley 54
Shady Side Academy 47, Apollo-Ridge 40
Shaler 39, North Hills 27
Shamokin 47, Mifflinburg 28
Shenango 59, Aliquippa 37
South Fayette 62, Moon 20
South Park 39, McGuffey 31
South Side 56, New Brighton 5
Southern Huntingdon 61, Claysburg-Kimmel 32
Spring Mills, W.Va. 71, Mercersburg Academy 43
Spring-Ford 60, Boyertown 28
St. Joseph 68, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 6
Tamaqua 42, Jim Thorpe 37
Titusville 37, Iroquois 30
Tyrone 51, Clearfield 39
Union 44, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 33
Union City 38, Cochranton 32
Upper St. Clair 61, Peters Township 47
Warren 41, Corry 11
Washington 50, Frazier 34
Waynesburg Central 64, Charleroi 55
West Mifflin 49, Ringgold 23
Williamsburg 60, West Branch 39
Wilmington 48, Sharpsville 40
Wilson 40, Saucon Valley 35
Winchester Thurston 65, Ellis School 26
Woodland Hills 70, Plum 59
Yough 35, Brownsville 28
