Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy Park 74, Chester 61

Archbishop Wood 58, Bonner-Prendergast 12

Armstrong 61, New Castle 24

Avella 64, West Greene 49

Avon Grove 50, West Chester East 45

Avonworth 47, South Allegheny 19

Barrack Hebrew 56, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 14

Beaver Area 38, Hopewell 27

Beaver County Christian 51, Propel Montour High School 41

Beaver Falls 44, Elwood City Riverside 25

Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 10

Berks Catholic 51, Muhlenberg 17

Berlin-Brothersvalley 43, Mountain Ridge, Md. 32

Bishop Shanahan 42, Downingtown West 35

Blackhawk 66, Central Valley 16

Blue Mountain 45, Pine Grove 29

Burgettstown 55, Northgate 7

Cardinal O’Hara 40, Archbishop Carroll 36

Carmichaels 43, Bethlehem Center 25

Central York 57, Lancaster Catholic 50

Chartiers Valley 58, Bethel Park 41

Chartiers-Houston High School 48, Bentworth 17

Clairton 70, Steel Valley 32

Coatesville 48, Downingtown East 31

Cocalico 43, Conestoga Valley 40

Columbia 64, ELCO 32

Conemaugh Township 65, Conemaugh Valley 16

Conestoga 45, Garnet Valley 40

Conneaut Area 56, Oil City 42

Coudersport 45, Northern Potter 25

Deer Lakes 53, Ligonier Valley 27

Dunmore 44, Mid Valley 23

Elizabeth Forward 75, Southmoreland 30

Erie Cathedral Prep 76, Erie 21

Faith Christian Academy 49, Morrisville 9

Fort Cherry 49, Carlynton 17

Franklin 55, Meadville 21

Freedom Area 71, Sewickley Academy 14

General McLane 43, Fort Leboeuf 38

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Springdale 16

Greensburg Salem 53, Valley 22

Greenville 34, Grove City 28

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 54, Williamsport 27

Hempfield Area 48, Pine-Richland 47

Hickory 46, Sharon 42

Hollidaysburg 62, Bellefonte 19

Huntingdon 62, Philipsburg-Osceola 28

Jenkintown 45, Christopher Dock 12

Juniata Valley 40, Moshannon Valley 25

Kennedy Catholic 81, Reynolds 14

Knoch 53, Freeport 30

Lakeview 60, Farrell 37

Laurel 59, Mohawk 39

Life Center Academy, N.J. 72, Perkiomen School 33

Lincoln Park Charter 63, West Allegheny 31

Manheim Central 61, Garden Spot 17

Mapletown 33, Jefferson-Morgan 19

Maplewood 55, Youngsville 9

Marian Catholic 39, Williams Valley 29

McKeesport 70, Connellsville 19

Mercyhurst Prep 63, Girard 16

Methacton 49, Owen J Roberts 43

Meyersdale 57, Rockwood 31

Millersburg 56, St. Joseph’s Catholic 23

Minersville 69, Lourdes Regional 48

Mount Pleasant 39, Burrell 24

Mount St. Joseph 36, Gwynedd Mercy 15

Muncy 56, Benton 40

Nazareth Academy 50, Villa Joseph Marie 46

Neshannock 62, Lincoln High School 34

Neumann-Goretti 72, Little Flower 39

North Allegheny 52, Norwin 45

North Pocono 44, West Scranton 25

Northern Bedford 54, Tussey Mountain 50

Northwestern 56, North East 45

Northwestern Lehigh 43, Palmerton 40

Oakland Catholic 68, Albert Gallatin 40

Oswayo 42, Smethport 31

Otto-Eldred 67, Cameron County 24

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Keystone Oaks 41

Penn Hills 44, Franklin Regional 42

Penn Wood 66, Interboro 33

Penn-Trafford 61, Thomas Jefferson 45

Penns Valley 55, Bald Eagle Area 39

Perkiomen Valley 74, Norristown 18

Pittsburgh North Catholic 63, Derry 17

Pittston Area 49, Hazleton Area 47

Port Allegany 43, Kane Area 36

Punxsutawney 55, Dubois 33

Quaker Valley 64, Ambridge 20

Redbank Valley 62, Clarion-Limestone 29

Riverview 44, Leechburg 26

Saegertown 58, Rocky Grove 11

Scranton Prep 44, Abington Heights 36

Seneca 52, Eisenhower 26

Seton-LaSalle 59, East Allegheny 23

Shade 58, Blacklick Valley 54

Shady Side Academy 47, Apollo-Ridge 40

Shaler 39, North Hills 27

Shamokin 47, Mifflinburg 28

Shenango 59, Aliquippa 37

South Fayette 62, Moon 20

South Park 39, McGuffey 31

South Side 56, New Brighton 5

Southern Huntingdon 61, Claysburg-Kimmel 32

Spring Mills, W.Va. 71, Mercersburg Academy 43

Spring-Ford 60, Boyertown 28

St. Joseph 68, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 6

Tamaqua 42, Jim Thorpe 37

Titusville 37, Iroquois 30

Tyrone 51, Clearfield 39

Union 44, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 33

Union City 38, Cochranton 32

Upper St. Clair 61, Peters Township 47

Warren 41, Corry 11

Washington 50, Frazier 34

Waynesburg Central 64, Charleroi 55

West Mifflin 49, Ringgold 23

Williamsburg 60, West Branch 39

Wilmington 48, Sharpsville 40

Wilson 40, Saucon Valley 35

Winchester Thurston 65, Ellis School 26

Woodland Hills 70, Plum 59

Yough 35, Brownsville 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

