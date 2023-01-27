Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 45, Cristo Rey Richmond 33
Broadwater Academy 59, Holly Grove, Md. 41
Christ Chapel Academy 64, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 56
Clarke County 41, Strasburg 40
E.C. Glass 58, Amherst County 48
Eastern View 41, Liberty-Bealeton 26
Essex 54, Colonial Beach 51
Falls Church 55, Annandale 38
Flint Hill 65, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 44
Floyd County 60, Radford 14
Fort Defiance 52, Rockbridge County 13
Foxcroft 27, Wakefield School 26
Fredericksburg Homeschool 36, Fredericksburg Christian 34
Grafton 64, New Kent 28
Hampton Roads 49, Norfolk Collegiate 33
Holton Arms, Md. 43, Madeira School 21
Hopewell 76, Colonial Heights 40
Jamestown 46, Tabb 29
Kellam 79, Hickory 36
Lafayette 53, Smithfield 22
Lakeland 40, Norcom 39
Liberty Christian 74, Jefferson Forest 45
Lloyd Bird def. George Wythe-Richmond, forfeit
Maggie L. Walker GS 47, Amelia County 46
Massaponax 69, Riverbend 37
Matoaca 65, Dinwiddie 32
Meadowbrook 51, Petersburg 39
Middlesex 39, Carver Academy 12
Miller School 67, New Covenant 19
Monacan 59, Powhatan 30
Nandua 54, Chincoteague 27
Pulaski County 52, Princeton, W.Va. 27
Rappahannock 59, West Point 29
St. John’s, D.C. 67, Bishop Ireton 50
StoneBridge School 26, Denbigh Baptist 11
Thomas Dale 95, Prince George 13
Twin Valley 76, Council 16
Warhill 64, York 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
