Thursday's Scores

 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 61, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58

Axtell 47, Hi-Line 24

CWC 40, St. Edward 19

Central Valley 57, Heartland Lutheran 18

Crofton 39, Pierce 33

David City 40, Central City 33

Deshler 41, Kenesaw 22

Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Ord 47

Elba 39, Harvard 26

Elmwood-Murdock 60, Palmyra 23

Fairbury 42, Johnson County Central 32

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Johnson-Brock 49

Freeman 32, Wilber-Clatonia 24

Heartland 41, Friend 33

Homer 59, Walthill 21

Lutheran High Northeast 57, Fullerton 35

Millard South 71, Omaha Burke 33

North Bend Central 65, Wisner-Pilger 37

North Central 69, Creighton 37

Omaha Nation 72, Takini, S.D. 34

Plainview 43, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 35

Ponca 51, Wynot 28

Scottsbluff 42, Mitchell 22

Sedgwick County, Colo. 58, Perkins County 47

Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 30

South Platte 59, Garden County 29

St. Mary’s 70, Stuart 41

Summerland 55, Wausa 39

Sutton 49, Sandy Creek 29

Tekamah-Herman 64, Mead 17

Wakefield 61, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44

Wayne 42, West Point-Beemer 28

West Holt 40, O’Neill 39

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Aquinas 41, Omaha Concordia 26

Bishop Neumann 38, Hastings St. Cecilia 32

Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Archbishop Bergan 42

Semifinal=

Columbus Scotus 44, Kearney Catholic 29

Central Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Adams Central 54, Columbus Lakeview 37

CRC Tournament=

Semifinal=

McCool Junction 39, Cross County 27

Meridian 39, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 34

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Waverly 49, Blair 38

MNAC Tournament=

Semifinal=

South Loup 50, Sandhills Valley 29

RPAC Tournament=

East Division=

Consolation=

Alma 54, Cambridge 49

Arapahoe 45, Medicine Valley 40

West Division=

Consolation=

Dundy County-Stratton 36, Wallace 32

Paxton 42, Hitchcock County 29

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Ainsworth 45, Valentine 38

Seventh Place=

McCook 38, Holdrege 36, OT

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Nebraska City 51, Ralston 36

Semifinal=

Malcolm 42, Beatrice 37

Wahoo 51, Platteview 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

