Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 61, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58
Axtell 47, Hi-Line 24
CWC 40, St. Edward 19
Central Valley 57, Heartland Lutheran 18
Crofton 39, Pierce 33
David City 40, Central City 33
Deshler 41, Kenesaw 22
Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Ord 47
Elba 39, Harvard 26
Elmwood-Murdock 60, Palmyra 23
Fairbury 42, Johnson County Central 32
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Johnson-Brock 49
Freeman 32, Wilber-Clatonia 24
Heartland 41, Friend 33
Homer 59, Walthill 21
Lutheran High Northeast 57, Fullerton 35
Millard South 71, Omaha Burke 33
North Bend Central 65, Wisner-Pilger 37
North Central 69, Creighton 37
Omaha Nation 72, Takini, S.D. 34
Plainview 43, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 35
Ponca 51, Wynot 28
Scottsbluff 42, Mitchell 22
Sedgwick County, Colo. 58, Perkins County 47
Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 30
South Platte 59, Garden County 29
St. Mary’s 70, Stuart 41
Summerland 55, Wausa 39
Sutton 49, Sandy Creek 29
Tekamah-Herman 64, Mead 17
Wakefield 61, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44
Wayne 42, West Point-Beemer 28
West Holt 40, O’Neill 39
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Aquinas 41, Omaha Concordia 26
Bishop Neumann 38, Hastings St. Cecilia 32
Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Archbishop Bergan 42
Semifinal=
Columbus Scotus 44, Kearney Catholic 29
Central Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Adams Central 54, Columbus Lakeview 37
CRC Tournament=
Semifinal=
McCool Junction 39, Cross County 27
Meridian 39, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 34
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Waverly 49, Blair 38
MNAC Tournament=
Semifinal=
South Loup 50, Sandhills Valley 29
RPAC Tournament=
East Division=
Consolation=
Alma 54, Cambridge 49
Arapahoe 45, Medicine Valley 40
West Division=
Consolation=
Dundy County-Stratton 36, Wallace 32
Paxton 42, Hitchcock County 29
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Ainsworth 45, Valentine 38
Seventh Place=
McCook 38, Holdrege 36, OT
Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Nebraska City 51, Ralston 36
Semifinal=
Malcolm 42, Beatrice 37
Wahoo 51, Platteview 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
