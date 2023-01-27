Thursday's Scores

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Mark Adams was just happy fans stuck around for the biggest comeback in school history, and the first Big 12 win of the season for a Sweet 16 team from a year ago. The Red Raiders erased a 23-point deficit after halftime to end an eight-game conference skid, with De’Vion Harmon scoring all 16 of his points after the break in an 80-77 overtime victory against No. 13 Iowa State on Monday night. “I’m still in shock here,” Adams said. “I was just so proud of our guys. They didn’t give up on themselves. I was proud of the fans. I was afraid they were going to leave at halftime.” The Red Raiders trailed 59-36 with 12:36 remaining after one of Caleb Grill’s career-best eight 3-pointers, but a 20-3 run started not long after to make it close down the stretch.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO