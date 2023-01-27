ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Doniphan-Trumbull 77, Ord 35

Elmwood-Murdock 51, Palmyra 48

Hay Springs 62, Sioux County 15

Omaha Burke 47, Millard South 44

Omaha Nation 87, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 54

West Holt 40, O’Neill 38

CRC Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Osceola 41

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Elkhorn North 54, Blair 44

Third Place=

Elkhorn 63, Waverly 47

MNAC Tournament=

Semifinal=

Mullen 49, Hyannis 20

NCC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Fort Calhoun 63, Arlington 43

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30, Raymond Central 27

Yutan 39, Louisville 27

Semifinal=

Ashland-Greenwood 65, Conestoga 26

Douglas County West 53, Syracuse 33

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Ralston 76, Nebraska City 49

Semifinal=

Platteview 47, Beatrice 46

Wahoo 68, Malcolm 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: DIVISION I 1. Lakewood St. Edward (13) 15-0 138 1 2. Centerville (2) 16-2 131 2
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Texas Tech rallies from 23 down, beats No. 13 Iowa St. in OT

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Mark Adams was just happy fans stuck around for the biggest comeback in school history, and the first Big 12 win of the season for a Sweet 16 team from a year ago. The Red Raiders erased a 23-point deficit after halftime to end an eight-game conference skid, with De’Vion Harmon scoring all 16 of his points after the break in an 80-77 overtime victory against No. 13 Iowa State on Monday night. “I’m still in shock here,” Adams said. “I was just so proud of our guys. They didn’t give up on themselves. I was proud of the fans. I was afraid they were going to leave at halftime.” The Red Raiders trailed 59-36 with 12:36 remaining after one of Caleb Grill’s career-best eight 3-pointers, but a 20-3 run started not long after to make it close down the stretch.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

