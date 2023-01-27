Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Doniphan-Trumbull 77, Ord 35
Elmwood-Murdock 51, Palmyra 48
Hay Springs 62, Sioux County 15
Omaha Burke 47, Millard South 44
Omaha Nation 87, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 54
West Holt 40, O’Neill 38
CRC Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Osceola 41
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Elkhorn North 54, Blair 44
Third Place=
Elkhorn 63, Waverly 47
MNAC Tournament=
Semifinal=
Mullen 49, Hyannis 20
NCC Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Fort Calhoun 63, Arlington 43
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30, Raymond Central 27
Yutan 39, Louisville 27
Semifinal=
Ashland-Greenwood 65, Conestoga 26
Douglas County West 53, Syracuse 33
Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Ralston 76, Nebraska City 49
Semifinal=
Platteview 47, Beatrice 46
Wahoo 68, Malcolm 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0