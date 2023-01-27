Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 73, Mahnomen/Waubun 67, OT
Aitkin 64, Park Rapids 63
Albany 95, Milaca 82
Andover 74, Robbinsdale Armstrong 56
Annandale 52, Watertown-Mayer 44
Avail Academy 76, Community of Peace 45
BOLD 79, Minnewaska 61
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 84, Kimball 52
Belle Plaine 88, St. Peter 79
Bethlehem Academy 52, Randolph 50
Blaine 73, Champlin Park 64
Border West 68, Ortonville 28
Brainerd 75, Alexandria 72
Caledonia 80, La Crescent 66
Centennial 73, Coon Rapids 58
Central Minnesota Christian 76, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 59
Chatfield 75, Lewiston-Altura 55
Clearbrook-Gonvick 81, Kelliher/Northome 55
Dawson-Boyd 76, Lakeview 66
DeLaSalle 81, Richfield 66
Delano 80, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 72
Detroit Lakes 57, Staples-Motley 46
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 72, Breckenridge 62
Eden Valley-Watkins 81, Osakis 57
Fertile-Beltrami 78, NCEUH 58
Fosston 84, Climax/Fisher 40
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 70, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 65
Grand Rapids 73, Hibbing 39
Greenway 71, International Falls 48
Hastings 67, Simley 65
Hawley 61, Fergus Falls 56
Hill City 67, Ogilvie 59
Hmong Academy 54, Prairie Seeds Academy 32
Hutchinson 67, Jordan 60
Kasson-Mantorville 53, Pine Island 51
Kingsland 78, LeRoy-Ostrander 36
Lanesboro 71, Glenville-Emmons 69, OT
Little Falls 50, Foley 42
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 92, Houston 37
MACCRAY 71, Minneota 40
Mahtomedi 76, North St. Paul 44
Maple Grove 52, Anoka 43
Melrose 63, Benson 33
Monticello 68, North Branch 31
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 55, Sauk Centre 45
Mountain Iron-Buhl 88, Deer River 60
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 59, Red Rock Central 51
Murray County Central 68, Edgerton 36
Norwood-Young America 81, Litchfield 54
PACT Charter 73, United Christian 64
Park Christian 66, Lake Park-Audubon 54
Paynesville 91, Holdingford 50
Pelican Rapids 60, Frazee 49
Perham 69, Barnesville 40
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 86, St. Charles 39
Princeton 77, Cambridge-Isanti 63
Robbinsdale Cooper 117, Columbia Heights 88
Rochester Century 80, Red Wing 50
Rushford-Peterson 66, Winona Cotter 44
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Renville County West 53
Sauk Rapids-Rice 76, Willmar 57
South St. Paul 27, St. Thomas Academy 22
Southland 72, Mabel-Canton 65
Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Adrian/Ellsworth 66
Spectrum 89, North Lakes Academy 54
Spring Grove 65, Schaeffer Academy 35
Spring Lake Park 103, Rogers 78
St. Anthony 118, Brooklyn Center 85
St. Cloud Apollo 68, Rocori 49
St. Cloud Cathedral 75, Pierz 56
St. Cloud Tech 65, Sartell-St. Stephen 50
St. Francis 71, Chisago Lakes 64
St. Paul Academy 55, Trinity 37
St. Paul Harding 64, St. Paul Como Park 58
St. Paul Highland Park 68, Washington Tech 61
St. Paul Johnson 57, St. Paul Central 54
Stewartville 53, Lake City 41
Tartan 66, Hill-Murray 35
Totino-Grace 82, Elk River 48
Tri-City United 58, New Richland-H-E-G 37
United South Central 66, Blooming Prairie 43
Wabasha-Kellogg 54, Dover-Eyota 41
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58, Laporte 44
West Central 55, Montevideo 46
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 49, Hills-Beaver Creek 34
Win-E-Mac 85, Bagley 50
Yellow Medicine East 72, Lac qui Parle Valley 65
Zimmerman 68, Mora 60
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 83, Byron 82
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Roseau vs. Red Lake County, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
