Thursday's Scores

 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alcorn Central, Miss. 58, Central-Florence 27

Autaugaville 49, Billingsley 33

Belgreen 42, Phil Campbell 36

Brewer 65, Brindlee Mountain 41

Central Coosa 60, Fayetteville 32

DAR 57, North Jackson 26

Daleville 49, Emmanuel Christian 9

Eufaula 69, Russell County 32

Fort Dale Academy 50, Crenshaw Christian Academy 22

Georgiana 50, Pleasant Home 19

Good Hope 72, West Point 38

Gordo 45, Winfield 34

Horseshoe Bend 64, Winterboro 61

J.U. Blacksher 59, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 33

Keith 45, University Charter 37

McAdory 47, Hueytown 35

Midfield 83, Tarrant 11

Montevallo 46, Holt 29

Pike County 56, Cottonwood 41

Plainview 64, Sardis 35

South Lamar 61, Lynn 49

Springville 63, St. Clair County 27

Straughn 46, Red Level 45

Sylvania 55, Westbrook Christian 33

T.R. Miller 46, W.S. Neal 13

Thorsby 34, Elmore County 26

West Morgan 56, Randolph School 41

Williamson 33, Murphy 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bullock County vs. Abbeville, ccd.

Demopolis vs. Sipsey Valley, ccd.

Indian Springs vs. Westminster School at Oak Mountain, ccd.

Ranburne vs. Randolph County, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

