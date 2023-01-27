ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape.

Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a telephone interview that he finds it “extremely troubling” that the felon is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is now charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. Foster tried to kill the victim in Grants Pass while “intentionally torturing” her and secretly confining her “in a place where she was not likely to be found,” Josephine County District Attorney Joshua Eastman wrote in a court document.

“We are laser-focused on capturing this man and bringing him to justice,” Hensman said at a news conference Thursday. “This is an all-hands-on-deck operation.”

In 2019, before moving to Oregon, Foster held his then-girlfriend captive inside her Las Vegas apartment for two weeks. He initially was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery, and faced decades in prison upon conviction. But in August 2021, Foster reached a deal with Clark County prosecutors that allowed him to plead guilty to one felony count of battery and a misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence.

Crime

A judge sentenced him to up to 2 1/2 years in a Nevada prison, but after the 729 days he had spent in jail awaiting trial were factored into his punishment, Foster was left to serve less than 200 additional days in state custody.

Foster’s girlfriend at the time had suffered seven broken ribs, two black eyes and injuries from being bound at the wrists and ankles with zip ties and duct tape during her two-week captivity, according to a Las Vegas police report obtained by The Associated Press.

The woman also told police she was forced to eat lye and choked to the point of unconsciousness.

She escaped during a trip with Foster to a grocery store and a gas station, after Foster had let the woman out of her sight. According to the police report, the woman ran to a nearby apartment complex and found a resident who rushed her to a hospital. Foster was arrested by SWAT officers later that day.

At the time, court records show, Foster was out of custody on a suspended jail sentence for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

He also was awaiting trial in another 2018 case involving domestic violence. But Foster’s plea deal with prosecutors in 2021 settled the domestic violence case, a copy of the agreement shows, and he was “sentenced to credit for time served.”

Police in Grants Pass, a town of some 40,000 in southwest Oregon, provided recent photos in a news release of Foster and the Nissan Sentra car he was driving. They said he is believed to be armed and is “considered extremely dangerous.”

“We are using every piece of technology available to locate this man,” said Hensman, the police chief. “And I’ll leave it at that.”

On Tuesday, police went to a home in a residential neighborhood of Grants Pass to investigate an assault, though Hensman didn’t want to discuss yet how the officers were alerted.

When they arrived, the officers found a woman who had been bound and beaten unconscious. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

“This is a very serious event, a brutal assault of one of our residents that we take extremely seriously,” the police chief added. “And we will not rest until we capture this individual.”

Hensman said he doesn’t have time now to explore how authorities in Nevada handled Foster’s crimes there.

“Whatever happened in the past,” he said, “we can talk about those situations later.”

___

Rio Yamat reported from Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Petito family lobbies for ‘lethality assessment’ law in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — When officers pulled over a van for speeding outside of Arches National Park in August 2021, they found a visibly distraught young couple in an emotional fight. Gabby Petito, 22, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, were driving across the United States, and upon observing the couple, police officers in Moab, Utah, decided to separate them for a night rather than issue a domestic violence citation or investigate further.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month

Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Oregon police seek torture suspect who allegedly had earlier Nevada captive

Salem, Ore. — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape.Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a telephone interview that he finds it "extremely troubling" that the felon is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is now charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. Foster tried to kill the victim...
GRANTS PASS, OR
The Associated Press

Missouri mom convicted of killing her infant twins

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Maya Caston, 28, was convicted Friday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jury found her guilty of lesser charges instead of convicting her of second-degree murder. Prosecutors argued that Caston’s lack of action to get care for the babies showed that she caused the deaths. And her extensive internet searches for miscarriages and abortion methods before she gave birth demonstrated that she didn’t want the babies. The evidence showed that Caston searched Google for “cheap abortion pills,” “free abortion clinic” and “can you cause a miscarriage if you hit yourself in the stomach hard enough?” After she gave birth, Cason researched if you can bury a baby in a back garden.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Kansas firefighters find man on fire in Walmart bathroom

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas firefighters found a man on fire inside a restroom at a Walmart store this weekend. Topeka city spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker told the Topeka Capital-Journal that firefighters found the man when they went to a Walmart Neighborhood Market around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. “Upon arrival, firefighters...
TOPEKA, KS
NBC News

Woman found in a canvas sack in 1971 ID’d through community-funded DNA testing

Law enforcement in Arizona are finally able to identify a woman found dead in 1971 after community members rallied together to help fund crucial DNA testing. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 23, 1971, of remains found in a desert area close to U.S. Highway 93 on Hackberry Road. The body was in a white cotton canvas sack with the words "Deer-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co." printed on it in green, authorities said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
abc17news.com

Missouri man gets 16 life sentences for serial rapes

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Missouri man charged with raping eight teenage girls has been given 16 consecutive life sentences. Dominic Yocco was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis County for 16 counts, including nine counts of rape. He was subject to a life sentence because jurors in September found him to be a predatory sexual offender. Prosecutors said Yocco contacted the girls using social media. He then gave them alcohol and drugs before assaulting them. Yocco was 17 and 18 when the attacks occurred between 2016 and 2018. The girls were 16 and younger. He read a statement denying that he had done anything wrong.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers

January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos

(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius). Polk County medical workers took the baby to a hospital, where she was healthy and stable, according to the sheriff’s office. “It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did, before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she’s a strong little girl, and it looks like she’s doing great,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
MULBERRY, FL
KARE 11

3 arrested after fentanyl bust in central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Three men are in custody in connection with a fentanyl bust in central Minnesota near St. Cloud Thursday. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (CMVOTF) sent out a new release on the bust, which was conducted as part of several ongoing investigations into fentanyl dealing in the St. Cloud area. Working with the United States Postal Inspectors Office, agents intercepted a package containing about 2,300 fentanyl pills being shipped to an address on the 800 block of 7th St. S in Waite Park.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
630K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy