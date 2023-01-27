ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Autaugaville 74, Billingsley 15

Brewer 43, Brindlee Mountain 20

Central Coosa 80, Fayetteville 49

Daleville 61, Emmanuel Christian 39

Donoho 51, Coosa Christian 38

Elba 59, Wicksburg 46

Elmore County 69, Thorsby 47

Jasper 70, Faith Christian 37

Keith 62, University Charter 38

Maplesville 48, Verbena 25

Meek 40, Sumiton Christian 29

Murphy 46, Williamson 44

Phil Campbell 44, Belgreen 23

Saint Luke’s Episcopal 66, J.U. Blacksher 45

Shoals Christian 60, Colbert Heights 32

South Lamar 62, Lynn 58

T.R. Miller 58, W.S. Neal 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bullock County vs. Abbeville, ccd.

Ranburne vs. Randolph County, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

