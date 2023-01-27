ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowie 55, Bladensburg 51

Broadwater Academy, Va. 25, Holly Grove 19

Brunswick 66, Clear Spring 39

C. Milton Wright 51, Bel Air 50

Delmarva Christian, Del. 68, Salisbury Christian School 31

Fairfax Christian, Va. 63, SHABACH! Christian 47

Fairmont Heights 61, Oxon Hill 58

Fort Hill 81, Washington, W.Va. 47

Joppatowne 74, Coppin Academy 61

Linganore 67, Catoctin 54

Mountain Ridge 65, Keyser, W.Va. 62

Potomac 56, Gwynn Park 53

Queen Annes County 86, Kent County 60

Sherwood 70, Montgomery Blair 61

Thomas Johnson 79, North Hagerstown 75

Urbana 71, Liberty 66

Wise 62, Suitland 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

