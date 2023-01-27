Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowie 55, Bladensburg 51
Broadwater Academy, Va. 25, Holly Grove 19
Brunswick 66, Clear Spring 39
C. Milton Wright 51, Bel Air 50
Delmarva Christian, Del. 68, Salisbury Christian School 31
Fairfax Christian, Va. 63, SHABACH! Christian 47
Fairmont Heights 61, Oxon Hill 58
Fort Hill 81, Washington, W.Va. 47
Joppatowne 74, Coppin Academy 61
Linganore 67, Catoctin 54
Mountain Ridge 65, Keyser, W.Va. 62
Potomac 56, Gwynn Park 53
Queen Annes County 86, Kent County 60
Sherwood 70, Montgomery Blair 61
Thomas Johnson 79, North Hagerstown 75
Urbana 71, Liberty 66
Wise 62, Suitland 59
