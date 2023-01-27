Crews battle large fire near Vermillion

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of Jan. 26, 2023 01:32

VERMILLION, Minn. -- Crews are battling a fire at a farm property near Vermillion.

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department said there is no water or fire hydrants in the area of the 17000 block of Emery Avenue. The department said they need to use tender trucks to run a water shuttle to suppress the fire.

At the same time, the fire department said crews helped with a working vehicle fire and medical call.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.