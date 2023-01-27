ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, MN

Crews battle large fire near Vermillion

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of Jan. 26, 2023 01:32

VERMILLION, Minn. -- Crews are battling a fire at a farm property near Vermillion.

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department said there is no water or fire hydrants in the area of the 17000 block of Emery Avenue. The department said they need to use tender trucks to run a water shuttle to suppress the fire.

At the same time, the fire department said crews helped with a working vehicle fire and medical call.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on Inver Grove Heights House Fire

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS: Just after 3:00 PM on January 27, 2023, the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department was called out to the 8400 block of College Trail for Xcel tech reporting a gas odor coming from the basement of a home they were currently at and a fire coming from the basement. Com Inver Grove Fire Department with support coming from Eagan Fire Department. Command arrived on the scene and confirmed there was a working fire. Fire crews on the scene began digging out a hydrant to establish a water supply for the trucks. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you have a fire hydrant near your home, please dig out the hydrant so fire crews don’t waste valuable time clearing the hydrant.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
KIMT

Teen crashed Saturday night on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen was sent to the hospital after a crash late Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 pm on Highway 52 in Rochester. A 16-year-old female was driving south when she crashed into the median near 12th Street SW. The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash

Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Doable but kind of a pain": Neighbors navigate one-sided parking in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – To improve accessibility on the narrow streets of Minneapolis, the city implemented new winter parking restrictions that took effect on Jan. 26. Within a few days it was apparent that not all drivers were complying with the changes.Some drivers told WCCO they were not aware of the change, while others said they were confused with the rules in their neighborhood."I just thought I was lucky and found a spot!" Mandi Lancette said.Lancette lives in Eagan and came to Minneapolis for dinner Sunday night. She said she wasn't aware about the parking rules."We're going to go move the car....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fund set up for White Bear Lake officer shot in the line of duty

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- A fund has been set up to support the White Bear Lake police officer shot while trying to make an arrest last week.Members of the Front Line Foundation say Officer Ryan Sheak remains in intensive care. He was shot in the stomach, pelvis and leg. It happened inside an apartment on Jan. 24.Police were trying to arrest a 33-year-old man who is now charged with attempted murder of a police officer.The Front Line Foundation set up the fund to help Officer Sheak. To donate, click here and write "Ryan Sheak" in the comments when making your donation.The six-year veteran of the White Bear Lake police force is also a member of the Front Line board.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Man escapes house fire through second-story window in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was forced to flee his house through a second-story window due to a fire, according to the Stillwater Fire Department (SFD). The SFD says the man and his wife were both forced to flee the home after a fire started near their dryer in the laundry room.
STILLWATER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 drivers injured, one critically, in Highway 13 crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two drivers were injured, one of them critically, early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 13. Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 28, of Waseca, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just before 3:30 a.m.
WASECA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at State Street East and almond Street North. The police report stated that a 2009 Nissan driven by Gracid Vidal, 18 of Randolph, collided with a 2016 Dodge driven by James Hjermstad, 72 of Cannon Falls.
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with 1st degree arson for fire at Target Express in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- A man has been charged with first-degree arson after breaking into the Target Express in Uptown and starting a fire. On Tuesday, Jan. 24 at approximately 3:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Target Express, located at 1300 West Lake Street, for a burglary/arson. Upon arrival, officers detained, and later arrested, 43-year-old Derrick Hansen. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras in the area, showing Hansen using a trash can lid to break the glass doors to the building. Video later shows Hansen going in and out of the building several times before starting a small fire using garbage cans from inside the store. Hansen then continues to gather items to throw in the fire as flames continue to grow. Luckily, none of the apartments above the Target Express were impacted by the fire.In a post-Miranda statement, Hansen admitted to breaking into the Target Express and starting the trash on fire due to "family problems." He also stated that he "was trying to let his frustration out." Hansen is in police custody and will be detained pending further proceedings. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Cold settles in for a stretch, with the side benefit of more sun

MINNEAPOLIS -- The cold air has settled in across Minnesota, with highs expected to be in the single digits. In fact, temperatures Sunday and Monday should stay at or below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says it will remain cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning will be the coldest of this current stretch.One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine.We'll be slightly warmer by mid-week, with no real threat of snow on the horizon.Dames said, in effect, think of the next few days thusly: "Fewer clouds, more sunshine, and more deep cold winter activities to enjoy but you need to be safe."
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"People are getting ripped off": How to pick up on and avoid an ice dam scam

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Steve Kuhl, CEO of the Ice Dam Company, says his workers have been busier than ever this winter season. A combination of heavy snow and fluctuating temperatures has created the perfect combination to create ice dams, he says."This has turned into quite a season, something that I haven't seen in at least a decade," Kuhl said. "There have been days where our phone just does not stop ringing. We are not able to service everyone, that's for sure. So far, we've done over 600 projects this year."Ice dams can create long-term headaches for homeowners. They can lead to...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

What to check now in order to keep your car running during this cold snap

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Auto body shops will be busy during this week's brutally cold temperatures. Bobby and Steve's Auto World in Eden Prairie said mechanics normally change out 30 dead car batteries in a given week during the winter months, but this past weekend they changed out 25 dead batteries in a day and a half. Gary DeRusha, with Bobby and Steve's, said Minnesota's summer months are what affects the car battery, but in the winter months is when drivers feel the symptoms of a weak battery. DeRusha also said while washing your car, particularly the underbody is important...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Another brutally cold day, with wind chill warnings in parts

MINNEAPOLIS -- Another brutally cold day is on tap for Monday. In fact, temperatures Monday should stay at or below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that the National Weather Service is poised to issue another wind chill advisory for the area, which will include a larger section of the state than the previous night's advisory. For that reason, we're in NEXT Weather Alert mode.It will remain cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning is currently expected to be possibly the coldest of this current stretch. We'll be slightly warmer by mid-week, with no real threat of snow on the horizon. By next weekend, we'll see highs in the 20s again. Here's a map that might give you a ray of hope:One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
