ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

I-15 in Farmington closed following motorhome crash

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A motorhome that reportedly hydroplaned and slammed into the concrete median on I-15 shut down all five lanes of the interstate Sunday morning at 200 West. Sergeant Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the motorhome was traveling at a speed that was...
FARMINGTON, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Runners jump into cold water for Penguin Plunge at Utah Lake

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns braved frigid cold waters on Saturday as part of the annual Penguin Plunge event. Participants gathered at Provo Boat Harbor for the starting line of the Frigid 5k before ending at Utah Lake for the Penguin Plunge. The plunge involved runners splashing through a...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Time running out to give input on hiring of new SLC Schools superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Time is running out for the public to weigh in on the hiring of a new superintendent in the Salt Lake City School District. “We want the community to tell us what kind of leader do they want,” said Yándary Chatwin, spokesperson for the district. “Do they want someone with classroom experience? Do they want someone who has more business and non-traditional experience? Do they want someone with a doctorate degree? Those questions are going to help us shape the application process for our next superintendent.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy