TheWrap

‘The View': Ana Navarro Says Kevin McCarthy Will Be ‘The Most Castrated Eunuch’ Speaker of the House Ever If He Pulls Off Win (Video)

”If he in fact becomes speaker, it’s going to be the worst day of his life. Even worse than having lost these 11 votes,“ Navarro said. After 11 votes this week, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the number needed to become the next House speaker, but he’s continuing his efforts to do so. Even if he succeeds, “The View” host Ana Navarro thinks he will be “castrated” in the position.
Distractify

Kevin McCarthy's Wife Focuses on Faith and Family Instead of Politics

Few people have had a worse start to the new year than House Republic Leader Kevin McCarthy, who failed to be voted Speaker of the House on three different votes on Jan. 3. While the future of House leadership remains uncertain, some political observers wanted to learn more about Kevin McCarthy's wife and family life, and whether it has shaped his politics at all. Keep reading for all the details.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
msn.com

George Santos campaign paid staffer nearly $100k to pretend to be Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff and get money from donors

A fundraiser for Rep. George Santos allegedly posed as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff in a bid to fundraise money from wealthy donors, according to CNBC. Sam Miele, who worked for Santos' campaign, is said to have impersonated Dan Meyer, who has served as McCarthy's chief of staff since 2019, in phone calls to donors during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, people familiar with the matter said, per CNBC.
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
Washington Examiner

Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
The Week

7 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speakership

R.J. Matson | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons Phil Hands | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Randall Enos | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Darkow | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. David Horsey | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
