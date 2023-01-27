Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Bulls to test home success vs. road-weary Clippers
As the up-and-down nature of their season continues, the Chicago Bulls at least have felt good about relying on the recent steadiness from big man Nikola Vucevic. After contributing 26 points and 13 rebounds to Saturday's road victory against the Orlando Magic, Vucevic enters Tuesday's visit from the Los Angeles Clippers with 12 double-doubles in the past 14 games.
Albany Herald
Bucks carry win streak into visit from offensive-minded Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks put their four-game winning streak on the line Tuesday when they play host to the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte opens a three-game road trip, fresh off stunning the Miami Heat in a 122-117 decision on Sunday to earn consecutive victories.
Albany Herald
Kings pull away from Timberwolves in overtime
Trey Lyles stepped in for fouled-out Domantas Sabonis to score eight key points in overtime, and De'Aaron Fox capped a 32-point night with a late hoop, an assist and two clinching free throws as the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday in Minneapolis. After watching the hosts...
Albany Herald
Balanced attack leads streaking Wizards past Spurs
Deni Avdija scored a career-high 25 points off the bench to pace seven Washington players in double figures as the visiting Wizards ran past the San Antonio Spurs 127-106 on Monday to win their sixth consecutive game. Bradley Beal added 21 points for the Wizards, with Kristaps Porzingis hitting for...
Albany Herald
Luka Doncic eclipses 50 again as Mavs beat Pistons
Luka Doncic reached the 50-point mark for the fourth time this season, pouring in 53 points to carry the Dallas Mavericks past the visiting Detroit Pistons 111-105 on Monday night. Doncic's fifth career 50-point game came after he sat out the previous game with a sprained ankle. He added eight...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Albany Herald
Kyrie Irving, Nets hold off Lakers
Kyrie Irving scored 26 points as the Brooklyn Nets started quickly and made enough plays down the stretch for a 121-104 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night in New York. After scoring 21 of his 32 points in the fourth of Saturday's 122-115 win over the...
Albany Herald
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers hold off Hawks
Damian Lillard registered 42 points and six assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-125 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Jerami Grant scored 22 points and Anfernee Simons added 21 points and seven assists as the Trail Blazers closed out a 3-3 homestand. Lillard drained five 3-pointers and sank all 17 of his free throws while scoring at least 40 points for the eighth time this season.
Albany Herald
NBA roundup: Magic rally to end Sixers' win streak
Paolo Banchero had 29 points and nine rebounds, Moritz Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Banchero's dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead. Moritz Wagner also hit a...
Albany Herald
Magic rally from huge deficit to snap skid, defeat Sixers
Paolo Banchero had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Moe Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Banchero's dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead.
Albany Herald
Donovan Mitchell, Cavs look to get back on track vs. Heat
Despite being without Donovan Mitchell for the better half of the last two weeks, the Cleveland Cavaliers have managed to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference. Mitchell has played in only two of Cleveland's last seven games, and the Cavaliers will be hoping their superstar guard starts to return to form on Tuesday night when the Miami Heat come to town.
Albany Herald
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) sits out vs. Blazers
Atlanta point guard Trae Young sat out the Hawks' Monday night game against the host Portland Trail Blazers due to right ankle soreness. Young was initially listed as questionable for the contest before later being downgraded to out.
Albany Herald
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla to coach Team Giannis in All-Star game
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Mazzulla, 34, will be joined by the Celtics' staff after Boston locked down the Eastern Conference's best record through games played up until Feb. 5. The Celtics (36-15) achieved the feat with a 125-121 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.
Albany Herald
Nuggets face struggling Pelicans amid rare stumble
The last time the Denver Nuggets lost consecutive games, it lit a fire that led to 19 victories in a stretch of 22 games, with the team's latest chance for a rebound Tuesday when the New Orleans Pelicans pay a visit. Since an out-of-character three-game skid in early December, Denver...
Albany Herald
Russell Westbrook cracks all-time top 10 in assists
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook owns one of the 10 best assist totals in NBA history after passing Hall of Famer Gary Payton on Monday. Westbrook dished out 10 assists in the Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in New York, giving him 8,972 for his career. He surpassed Payton's total of 8,966 when he set up Thomas Bryant for a dunk with 42.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Albany Herald
Hurricanes soaring as test from Kings awaits
The Carolina Hurricanes have drawn from various sources on their latest winning streak, with nothing more impressive than Sebastian Aho's scoring burst and the contributions from a number of goalies. The Hurricanes' latest chance to unveil their winning formula will come Tuesday when they wrap up a three-game homestand against...
Albany Herald
Takeaways: 49ers QB Injuries, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets
The Eagles are headed back to their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season after defeating the 49ers 31–7 in the NFC championship Sunday. Here are five takeaways from what transpired at Lincoln Financial Field …
Albany Herald
Injured Kraken rookie Matty Beniers out of All-Star Game
The Seattle Kraken will not be represented at NHL All-Star Weekend this Saturday after star rookie Matty Beniers was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was named as Beniers' replacement on the Pacific Division roster Monday.
