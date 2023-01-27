ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitwell, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
MARION COUNTY, TN
mcnewstn.com

Multi-agency effort ends with capture of those who led high-speed chase

On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:00 pm, a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) prisoner transport van was carjacked at gunpoint and stolen by two males driving a Nissan Versa at Exit 143 on I-24. The juvenile prisoner in the van escaped with the carjackers and got onto I-24 East Bound. Law Enforcement spotted the DCS Van and a Nissan Versa at Exit 152 in Kimball, and a high-speed chase began. The chase ended just before the I-24 / US-27 split in Chattanooga when Law Enforcement boxed the Nissan Versa in and forced it up against the concrete barrier wall. At that location, the male juvenile escapee was captured along with Bryan Stone. The DCS transport van was recovered at a second location in Jasper, and Richard Gerald was later taken into custody.
KIMBALL, TN
WDEF

Man arrested after road rage hit-and-run

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A road rage incident resulted in a crash and a man fleeing the scene. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says they found and arrested the man shortly after. Earl Dockery was driving a Dodge Charger when he crashed into another vehicle on the Cleveland...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Driver Busted for Meth in Decherd

On 01/26/2023, Decherd Police Department Sergeant Ruslan Tucker initiated a traffic stop on a red pick-up truck on AEDC Rd. for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Heath Womble, stated to Sgt. Tucker that he did not have his license on him and was later confirmed to have a revoked driver’s license.
DECHERD, TN
fox17.com

48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Fire Severely Injures man in Shelbyville

Charles “Buddy” Chapman, 82, was severely injured in a house fire on Sunday night in Shelbyville. Neighbors said they heard explosions and called authorities. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports that Chapman was first taken to Vanderbilt Bedford and then to Nashville, where he is being treated for his injuries.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Multiple injured in 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department says this accident was at the intersection of Keith and 20th Street:. Based on driver and witness statements, Cleveland police say the collision began when one vehicle rear-ended...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Brainerd High Principal put on leave

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has placed a high school principal on leave pending an investigation. Brainerd High’s Dr. Crystal Sorrells was put on leave effective on Monday. She has been under fire since an incident at the school earlier this month. A parent...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Shots fired into Huntsville home

The Huntsville Police Department says shots were fired into a home Sunday evening. It happened in the 2800 block of Penland Avenue. No one was injured, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WDEF

Cagle Mountain Crash Injures Multiple Drivers

DUNLAP. Tenn. (WDEF)- Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a head on collision on Cagle Mountain this morning. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. this morning on Highway 111. One driver was entrapped in their vehicle while a victim in the other vehicle was ejected as their car left the...
DUNLAP, TN
WDEF

Woman Dies of Injuries from Whitfield Fire

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — There is a tragic update to a house fire that occurred in Whitfield County last month. A family member has told News 12 that Tammy Cantrell has passed away from her injuries from a fire that occurred on December 13. The fire occurred in...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Driver dies in McMinn County Crash

NIOTA, Tenn. (WDEF)- One person is dead after a crash that occurred in McMinn County on Friday. A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a tractor trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 68 shortly before 6 Friday evening. The report says a another vehicle pulled out in...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy