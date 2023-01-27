Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
Related
WTVC
2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
WDEF
Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
WDEF
Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
mcnewstn.com
Multi-agency effort ends with capture of those who led high-speed chase
On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:00 pm, a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) prisoner transport van was carjacked at gunpoint and stolen by two males driving a Nissan Versa at Exit 143 on I-24. The juvenile prisoner in the van escaped with the carjackers and got onto I-24 East Bound. Law Enforcement spotted the DCS Van and a Nissan Versa at Exit 152 in Kimball, and a high-speed chase began. The chase ended just before the I-24 / US-27 split in Chattanooga when Law Enforcement boxed the Nissan Versa in and forced it up against the concrete barrier wall. At that location, the male juvenile escapee was captured along with Bryan Stone. The DCS transport van was recovered at a second location in Jasper, and Richard Gerald was later taken into custody.
WTVCFOX
Suspect wanted for Ooltewah double shooting now in custody, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — UPDATE (Jan. 31st):. The person wanted by deputies for this shooting is now in custody, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning. Brian Stone is charged with 4 counts of attempted first degree murder. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Matt Lea says after the shooting,...
Alabama mother of 2 boys killed by father in Tennessee murder-suicide was beaten to death
A Hazel Green woman, whose body was discovered last month in her home only hours before her husband killed their two sons and shot himself in Tennessee, died of blunt force trauma. Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Brent Patterson confirmed the results of an autopsy on Jennifer LePore, 43. Patterson...
WDEF
Man arrested after road rage hit-and-run
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A road rage incident resulted in a crash and a man fleeing the scene. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says they found and arrested the man shortly after. Earl Dockery was driving a Dodge Charger when he crashed into another vehicle on the Cleveland...
Huntsville woman arrested after leading chase into Tennessee through cornfields
A 52-year-old Huntsville woman was arrested last week after authorities said she led them on a chase across state lines and through cornfields in her Saturn car.
Driver Busted for Meth in Decherd
On 01/26/2023, Decherd Police Department Sergeant Ruslan Tucker initiated a traffic stop on a red pick-up truck on AEDC Rd. for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Heath Womble, stated to Sgt. Tucker that he did not have his license on him and was later confirmed to have a revoked driver’s license.
fox17.com
48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
Fire Severely Injures man in Shelbyville
Charles “Buddy” Chapman, 82, was severely injured in a house fire on Sunday night in Shelbyville. Neighbors said they heard explosions and called authorities. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports that Chapman was first taken to Vanderbilt Bedford and then to Nashville, where he is being treated for his injuries.
WDEF
Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
WTVC
Multiple injured in 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department says this accident was at the intersection of Keith and 20th Street:. Based on driver and witness statements, Cleveland police say the collision began when one vehicle rear-ended...
WDEF
Brainerd High Principal put on leave
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has placed a high school principal on leave pending an investigation. Brainerd High’s Dr. Crystal Sorrells was put on leave effective on Monday. She has been under fire since an incident at the school earlier this month. A parent...
WAAY-TV
Shots fired into Huntsville home
The Huntsville Police Department says shots were fired into a home Sunday evening. It happened in the 2800 block of Penland Avenue. No one was injured, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
WDEF
Cagle Mountain Crash Injures Multiple Drivers
DUNLAP. Tenn. (WDEF)- Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a head on collision on Cagle Mountain this morning. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. this morning on Highway 111. One driver was entrapped in their vehicle while a victim in the other vehicle was ejected as their car left the...
WDEF
Woman Dies of Injuries from Whitfield Fire
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — There is a tragic update to a house fire that occurred in Whitfield County last month. A family member has told News 12 that Tammy Cantrell has passed away from her injuries from a fire that occurred on December 13. The fire occurred in...
mymix1041.com
Man killed in crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, THP says
From NewsChannel 9: A 45-year-old man died in a car crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. A Kenworth Tractor was traveling east on Highway 68, THP says. They say a Ford F350 was traveling west on the highway. Another unidentified vehicle pulled out from...
WDEF
Driver dies in McMinn County Crash
NIOTA, Tenn. (WDEF)- One person is dead after a crash that occurred in McMinn County on Friday. A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a tractor trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 68 shortly before 6 Friday evening. The report says a another vehicle pulled out in...
WTVCFOX
Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on E. Brainerd, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon. It happened off East Brainerd Road. CPD says the man was transported to a local hospital. The suspect vehicle stayed on-scene. No report of charges have been filed at this...
Comments / 0