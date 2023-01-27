Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Food drive for Raider Food Pantry held at Wright State Basketball game
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Wright State University Foundation, Student Government Association, and Wright State University Athletics hosted a food drive to help stock the Raider Food Pantry at the Wright State men’s basketball game against Green Bay Saturday, Jan. 28. Kroger is the lead sponsor of the food drive,...
dayton247now.com
Beavercreek City School District awarded $4 million for mental health grant
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Beavercreek City School District has announced that they have been awarded a School-Based Mental Health Services Grant (SBMH) Program from the Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, for $4,481,392. The grant is titled "A Comprehensive Framework for Mental Health Services: Respecializing, Recruiting,...
dayton247now.com
Organizers give update for 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Organizers provided more information at a press conference Monday to the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. Executive Director Kevin Franklin provided updates on ticket information, parking changes, and confirmed performers. This year's show is scheduled for July 22 and July 23 at Dayton International Airport.
dayton247now.com
Pastors pray for continued peace and action after video release of Tyre Nichols beating
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A minister visits a local church to speak about the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on Jan 7. Bishop Jerome McCorry of Bishop Speaks Fellowship of Ministries attended services at Blessed Rock Church in Dayton Sunday. McCorry spoke out on the incident, and other improper police involvement including the recent incident in Butler Township. McCorry has also represented families of victims of police brutality in the Miami Valley.
dayton247now.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman of Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- There is an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman of Beavercreek. Hageman drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek on January 30 at 7 p.m. He has not returned and suffers from Dementia. Hageman is described as a white male 5'11"...
dayton247now.com
Walk among dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest comes to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dinosaurs are coming to Dayton!. Dayton families have the opportunity to walk along side the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest opens at the Dayton Convention Center for a limited run February 3-5, 2023. Travel back 165 million years to the Triassic,...
dayton247now.com
Central State University getting $3 million for broadband access
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Central State University is among 12 colleges and universities given grants to improve internet access. A total of $33.5 million is being given, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. The university will get about $3 million. "High-speed broadband availability can no longer be considered a...
dayton247now.com
Private groups collaborate on renovating nuisance property in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Apartments that have been vacant since about 2008 have been given a new lease on life after a community came together to renovate the building. Fred Burkhardt, executive vice president of Community Gain, said today has been a long time coming. The Community Gain organization uses state law to acquire nuisance properties, which they then fully renovate.
dayton247now.com
Dayton man enters not guilty plea in Huber Heights fatal crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The man connected with a fiery car crash in Huber Heights appeared in court on Monday. Cory Harbarger, 28, of Dayton pleaded not guilty to numerous charges of aggravated vehicular assault, failing to comply with officers, and receiving stolen property, according to Montgomery County Court records.
dayton247now.com
1 dead after crash on I-70 in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 70 near mile post 1 in Jefferson Township that occurred on Monday, January 30, at 3:01 a.m. According to preliminary investigation, a 2021 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer...
dayton247now.com
17 fire departments awarded grants to upgrade communications equipment
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) announced the State Fire Marshal has awarded grants to 17 fire departments to upgrade life-saving digital communications equipment. Multi-Agency Radio Communication System Grants are going to nine fire departments in Preble County and five in Darke County, according to a...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police Chief on video of Tyre Nichols' beating; 'vile and ugly behavior'
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal released a statement on Saturday after videos of Tyre Nichols were released by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Statement from Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal:. Wearing the...
dayton247now.com
Super Refund Saturday offers free tax preparation and filing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eligible taxpayers can get free tax preparation and filing from IRS-trained volunteers on February 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Job Center (1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd). KeyBank hosts the annual event in collaboration with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Coalition (VITA).
dayton247now.com
Nearly 200 blighted buildings in Montgomery Co. approved for demolition
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Across the state, over 500 blighted buildings are cleared to be demolished. These are buildings that have been deemed unsafe, damaged, or rundown to the point they are uninhabitable. The City of Dayton has received $3 million in funding to tear down 163 properties. Harrison Township...
dayton247now.com
Gem City Market continues to support families as emergency SNAP benefits end soon
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With inflation at its record high and SNAP Benefit Emergency Funds coming to an end, Gem City Market continues to provide affordable groceries for families. Gem City Market board members shared they are looking for innovative ways to help residents in the community. The market offered...
dayton247now.com
Monday, 1/30/23 Pet of the Day
Meet out Pet of the Day, a calf shared by Chrissy Yoder of West Liberty. She shared several great photos of her adorable sweet baby calves, mamas and donkeys. Thanks for sharing, Chrissy. SHARE YOUR PET OF THE DAY NOMNEES HERE | CHIME IN.
dayton247now.com
After today, temperatures drop but drier weather likely this week
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- A few areas of drizzle and light snow showers are possible through the morning commute and late morning. A few are possible later today with generally overcast conditions. Highs will be near freezing but feel like the 20s. Colder air moves in tonight which along with some...
dayton247now.com
Man involved in fiery crash in Huber Heights dies from his injuries
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man injured in a multiple vehicle crash on Tuesday, Jan. 24 has died, according to a Huber Heights Police spokesperson. Steven Carlson, 68, was the driver of a Ford F-150. Carlson died Saturday night. Additional charges may be presented against the driver, Cory Harbarger,...
dayton247now.com
Community members reaction to Memphis Police body cam footage of officers assaulting man
DAYTON, Oh (WKEF) -- Protestors took to the streets across the country and right here at home this weekend, after the Memphis Police Department released more than an hour of police body camera video on Friday of the Tyre Nichols' beating. “I want to call out everybody, where y’all at.”...
