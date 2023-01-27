DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Apartments that have been vacant since about 2008 have been given a new lease on life after a community came together to renovate the building. Fred Burkhardt, executive vice president of Community Gain, said today has been a long time coming. The Community Gain organization uses state law to acquire nuisance properties, which they then fully renovate.

