ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kvta.com

Ventura County Getting Rain And Snow

Update--Ventura County has received a fair amount of rain and snow from this latest system that is moving through the region. As of 10 AM Monday, Camarillo had recorded the most amount of rain at .93 inches with Sulphur Mountain on the south side of the Ojai Valley receiving .92 inches.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Hospital CEO Steve Popkin: COVID is under control in greater Lompoc area

The severity of illness caused by COVID-19 is "not what it once was," and the disease itself is under control in the greater Lompoc area, Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin said during a community health update Friday. Popkin reports that while the virus continues to spread, only one...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Scattered rain developing Sunday will clear for winds, cold mornings | Central Coast Weather Report

The Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds produced dry and clear conditions last week, but a change in the weather pattern will develop Sunday into Monday morning, as a low-pressure system will produce increasing clouds, scattered rain showers, and cooler temperatures. Saturday morning and afternoon will be mostly clear, with daytime highs...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc school among three SB County campuses selected for state arts education award

Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy of Lompoc was selected as one of 19 schools in California to receive the 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Award. The award demonstrates a school's exemplary commitment to providing adequate resources and funding for arts education. Two additional schools in the County, including...
LOMPOC, CA
Coastal View

The 1969 floods

Early January 2023 brought harsh weather and flooding to Carpinteria, calling to mind, for some, memories of the January 1969 floods. In 1969, the creeks overtopped the Highway 101 bridges and spilled along the highway, flooding Carpinteria neighborhoods along Franklin Creek. The headline of the Jan. 26, 1969 edition of...
CARPINTERIA, CA
syvnews.com

Adame, Luna are Round Table Athletes of the Week

Jorge Adame and Bree Luna did last week what they have consistently done all basketball season. They produced. As a result, they are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the week for the week ending Jan. 28. Adame amassed a total of 32 points, 22...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Here's your chance to sing with the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale

Singers are being sought to join the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale, a longtime community musical group that performs locally throughout the year. Rehearsals for the group's Spring Concert in May will begin Monday, Feb. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 2627 Janin Way, Solvang.
SOLVANG, CA
TODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather

Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

Ellen DeGeneres Unable To Evacuate, Forced To Shelter In Place As Raging Flash Floods Decimate Los Angeles

While unprecedented rainfall and flooding hit Santa Barbara County, many residents are being told to evacuate the area; however, one famous face is staying put. Ellen DeGeneres, who owns a home in Montecito, is giving her fans a close-up look at how the storm is wreaking havoc. Sharing a video on Twitter yesterday (Jan. 9) around 3:30 p.m. PT, the talk show host wrote, “Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone.” The video shows DeGeneres in a gray rain jacket, worn over a gray hoodie, standing near...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Cabrillo boys wrestling team racks up lopsided win

The Cabrillo boys wrestling team took this one rather decisively. Andrew Wallace (113 pounds), Talon Simpson (120), Aidan Higgs (160) and Lyndon Weng (195) all won by fall, and the Conquistadores beat Nipomo 67-12 Thursday night. Cabrillo got four points via a major decision for Dominic Rojas at 145 pounds...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy