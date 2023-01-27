Read full article on original website
Related
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County releases draft Housing Element update for public comment
Santa Barbara County released a draft of the updated Housing Element for 2023-31 on Monday, triggering a 30-day period for the public to review and submit comments on the document. A copy of the draft can be reviewed at www.countyofsb.org/3177/Housing-Element-Update, where members of the public can also submit their comments...
kvta.com
Ventura County Getting Rain And Snow
Update--Ventura County has received a fair amount of rain and snow from this latest system that is moving through the region. As of 10 AM Monday, Camarillo had recorded the most amount of rain at .93 inches with Sulphur Mountain on the south side of the Ojai Valley receiving .92 inches.
syvnews.com
Hospital CEO Steve Popkin: COVID is under control in greater Lompoc area
The severity of illness caused by COVID-19 is "not what it once was," and the disease itself is under control in the greater Lompoc area, Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin said during a community health update Friday. Popkin reports that while the virus continues to spread, only one...
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
syvnews.com
Scattered rain developing Sunday will clear for winds, cold mornings | Central Coast Weather Report
The Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds produced dry and clear conditions last week, but a change in the weather pattern will develop Sunday into Monday morning, as a low-pressure system will produce increasing clouds, scattered rain showers, and cooler temperatures. Saturday morning and afternoon will be mostly clear, with daytime highs...
syvnews.com
Lompoc school among three SB County campuses selected for state arts education award
Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy of Lompoc was selected as one of 19 schools in California to receive the 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Award. The award demonstrates a school's exemplary commitment to providing adequate resources and funding for arts education. Two additional schools in the County, including...
Coastal View
The 1969 floods
Early January 2023 brought harsh weather and flooding to Carpinteria, calling to mind, for some, memories of the January 1969 floods. In 1969, the creeks overtopped the Highway 101 bridges and spilled along the highway, flooding Carpinteria neighborhoods along Franklin Creek. The headline of the Jan. 26, 1969 edition of...
KEYT
Just before the Santa Barbara harbor closure, some fishermen got their catch in and to the market
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some Santa Barbara fishermen were able to get their catch in, just in time this week before the harbor entrance closed. The entrance is off limits until sometime Saturday while a sand bar is opened up by an emergency dredging operations. A few fishermen with boat...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
KTLA.com
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter south of Malibu
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake followed by a strong aftershock rattled Southern California early Wednesday morning, awaking thousands of people. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2 a.m. and was centered offshore, 16 kilometers south of Malibu Beach and due west of Los Angeles, at...
syvnews.com
Lompoc resident Joan Thonack celebrates 101st birthday with visit from local firefighters
Lompoc resident Joan Thonack recently received a special visit from city Fire personnel in celebration of her 101st birthday. Thonack, who was born on Jan.7, 1922, was joined by family and neighborhood friends when Engine No. 151 from Fire Station No. 52 rolled through her residential neighborhood to sing "Happy Birthday" and bring her flowers — and smiles.
syvnews.com
Adame, Luna are Round Table Athletes of the Week
Jorge Adame and Bree Luna did last week what they have consistently done all basketball season. They produced. As a result, they are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the week for the week ending Jan. 28. Adame amassed a total of 32 points, 22...
syvnews.com
Here's your chance to sing with the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale
Singers are being sought to join the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale, a longtime community musical group that performs locally throughout the year. Rehearsals for the group's Spring Concert in May will begin Monday, Feb. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 2627 Janin Way, Solvang.
Central Coast residents warned to evacuate as lake nears capacity: ‘Stay out of the water’
Recent rains have swollen the lake to about 9 feet below its spill level.
TODAY.com
Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather
Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
Ellen DeGeneres Unable To Evacuate, Forced To Shelter In Place As Raging Flash Floods Decimate Los Angeles
While unprecedented rainfall and flooding hit Santa Barbara County, many residents are being told to evacuate the area; however, one famous face is staying put. Ellen DeGeneres, who owns a home in Montecito, is giving her fans a close-up look at how the storm is wreaking havoc. Sharing a video on Twitter yesterday (Jan. 9) around 3:30 p.m. PT, the talk show host wrote, “Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone.” The video shows DeGeneres in a gray rain jacket, worn over a gray hoodie, standing near...
syvnews.com
Cabrillo boys wrestling team racks up lopsided win
The Cabrillo boys wrestling team took this one rather decisively. Andrew Wallace (113 pounds), Talon Simpson (120), Aidan Higgs (160) and Lyndon Weng (195) all won by fall, and the Conquistadores beat Nipomo 67-12 Thursday night. Cabrillo got four points via a major decision for Dominic Rojas at 145 pounds...
Comments / 0