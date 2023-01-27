Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WKYT 27
Historian, Former UK dean of Libraries Terry Birdwhistell dies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The longtime Dean of Libraries at the University of Kentucky and one of the country’s pre-eminent oral historians has died. Terry Birdwhistell served at UK for fifty years and was said to more know about the University’s history than anyone else. Birdwhistell was also...
WKYT 27
LexArts seeking artists for slave memorial at Henry Clay Estate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate and LexArts are putting out a nationwide call to artists to create a memorial for the more than 100 men and women enslaved on the plantation. Recently, tourists at the estate have inquired about forced labor on the property during the...
WKYT 27
15 Club Fan Fest benefits players, fans alike
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On a big day for Big Blue Nation, its fans got a chance to connect with some of their favorite Cats through The 15 Club Fan Fest. This first ever Fan Fest offered up something its attendees couldn’t have envisioned just a few years ago.
WKYT 27
Excitement grows for pro soccer in Lexington as stadium plans, team take shape
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Their professional team hasn’t had its first practice yet. But Lexington Sporting Club got a big win Thursday night. On the third time of asking, the club can finally move ahead with plans for a stadium to house that team. The LFUCG Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a zone change request and conditional use permit that would allow a stadium along Athens Boonesboro Road.
WKYT 27
Clinical counselor weighs in on dealing with secondary traumatic stress during social media era
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Trauma is a large term, that can be many different things. Katelyn Arvin is a licensed professional clinical counselor and the clinical manager of behavioral health services at Baptist Health Richmond. She said she has dealt with trauma in patients before, and one important step is...
WKYT 27
Lexington doctor weighs in on spread of COVID vaccine misinformation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite posts making the rounds on social media apps like TikTok claiming that the COVID vaccine has caused seizures or spasms, these are not listed as either common or adverse side effects of the vaccine according to the CDC. “Some of the problem is social media....
WKYT 27
Aspire Fitness Finishes 26 Hour Sweatathon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Aspire Fitness is going on their eighth year of the Sweat4Surgery sweatathon. 26 hours of straight workout classes, all raising money to support an organization called Surgery on Sunday. “The whole principle, and it’s the only of its kind in the United States of America, is...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
WKYT 27
WATCH | 15 Club Fan Fest benefits players, fans alike
Aspire Fitness hosts annual Sweat4Surgery Sweatathon. WATCH | Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments. Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments. WATCH | ‘It’s a travesty’: Lexington civil rights activists speak out after violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST.
WKYT 27
UK Women’s Basketball tops Mizzou 77-54
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team (10-11, 2-7 SEC) beat the Missouri Tigers (14-8, 3-6 SEC) 77-54 inside Memorial Coliseum Sunday afternoon. Going in to the game, UK was on a two-game losing streak. Sophomore guard Jada Walker led the way for the Cats with...
WKYT 27
UK’s Cason Wallace named SEC Freshman of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK freshman guard Cason Wallace has been named SEC freshman of the week for the second time. He last earned the honor on December 27. Against Vanderbilt and No. 9 Kansas, the Dallas, Texas native averaged 12 points, 5.5 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals. In...
WKYT 27
Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Texas woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds from the City of Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 24-year-old Shimea Maret McDonald, of Houston, Texas, is facing charges of conspiracy to...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I’m tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week. Everything from rain, snow, to a winter mix. WAVE 2 | Winer Mix | Late Monday into Early Tuesday. WAVE 3 | Winter Mix | Late Tuesday into Early Wednesday. WAVE 4 | Winter Mix |...
WKYT 27
Chief Weathers talks with WKYT about policing in Lexington in wake of Tyre Nichols video release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More protests are expected following the release of police video showing the violent encounter between Memphis officers and Tyre Nichols. Over the weekend, protesters took to the streets in cities across the country after Memphis police released video of the brutal beating that led to the 29-year-old’s death three days later.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
WKYT 27
Why gas prices could still be on the rise
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since the start of 2023, the city of Lexington has seen a slight increase in gas prices. AAA Bluegrass Public Affairs Manager, Lori Weaver Hawkins, said that a big part of this is due to China’s economy reopening after being on COVID-19 lockdown. “China is...
WKYT 27
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
WKYT 27
Man dies in apparent home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
WKYT 27
Lex Police investigate Sunday morning incident on Stanton Way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning on Stanton Way. Shortly before 7:00 AM on Sunday morning, police responded to the Quality Inn hotel in the 1900 block of Stanton Way for a report of a shooting at that location. Upon arrival, police say that they found a male victim, who had suffered a minor injury to his head. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Road crews prepare for wintry mix
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Road crews are preparing for Monday’s winter weather, and some schools are already calling off. Crews are ready to go at a moment’s notice. One phone call from the Roads and Maintenance Director JR Brandenburg, and drivers will hit the roads Monday night.
Comments / 0