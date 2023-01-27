ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Historian, Former UK dean of Libraries Terry Birdwhistell dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The longtime Dean of Libraries at the University of Kentucky and one of the country’s pre-eminent oral historians has died. Terry Birdwhistell served at UK for fifty years and was said to more know about the University’s history than anyone else. Birdwhistell was also...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

LexArts seeking artists for slave memorial at Henry Clay Estate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate and LexArts are putting out a nationwide call to artists to create a memorial for the more than 100 men and women enslaved on the plantation. Recently, tourists at the estate have inquired about forced labor on the property during the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

15 Club Fan Fest benefits players, fans alike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On a big day for Big Blue Nation, its fans got a chance to connect with some of their favorite Cats through The 15 Club Fan Fest. This first ever Fan Fest offered up something its attendees couldn’t have envisioned just a few years ago.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Excitement grows for pro soccer in Lexington as stadium plans, team take shape

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Their professional team hasn’t had its first practice yet. But Lexington Sporting Club got a big win Thursday night. On the third time of asking, the club can finally move ahead with plans for a stadium to house that team. The LFUCG Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a zone change request and conditional use permit that would allow a stadium along Athens Boonesboro Road.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington doctor weighs in on spread of COVID vaccine misinformation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite posts making the rounds on social media apps like TikTok claiming that the COVID vaccine has caused seizures or spasms, these are not listed as either common or adverse side effects of the vaccine according to the CDC. “Some of the problem is social media....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Aspire Fitness Finishes 26 Hour Sweatathon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Aspire Fitness is going on their eighth year of the Sweat4Surgery sweatathon. 26 hours of straight workout classes, all raising money to support an organization called Surgery on Sunday. “The whole principle, and it’s the only of its kind in the United States of America, is...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | 15 Club Fan Fest benefits players, fans alike

Aspire Fitness hosts annual Sweat4Surgery Sweatathon. WATCH | Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments. Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments. WATCH | ‘It’s a travesty’: Lexington civil rights activists speak out after violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK Women’s Basketball tops Mizzou 77-54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team (10-11, 2-7 SEC) beat the Missouri Tigers (14-8, 3-6 SEC) 77-54 inside Memorial Coliseum Sunday afternoon. Going in to the game, UK was on a two-game losing streak. Sophomore guard Jada Walker led the way for the Cats with...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK’s Cason Wallace named SEC Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK freshman guard Cason Wallace has been named SEC freshman of the week for the second time. He last earned the honor on December 27. Against Vanderbilt and No. 9 Kansas, the Dallas, Texas native averaged 12 points, 5.5 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals. In...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I’m tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week. Everything from rain, snow, to a winter mix. WAVE 2 | Winer Mix | Late Monday into Early Tuesday. WAVE 3 | Winter Mix | Late Tuesday into Early Wednesday. WAVE 4 | Winter Mix |...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Why gas prices could still be on the rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since the start of 2023, the city of Lexington has seen a slight increase in gas prices. AAA Bluegrass Public Affairs Manager, Lori Weaver Hawkins, said that a big part of this is due to China’s economy reopening after being on COVID-19 lockdown. “China is...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man dies in apparent home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lex Police investigate Sunday morning incident on Stanton Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning on Stanton Way. Shortly before 7:00 AM on Sunday morning, police responded to the Quality Inn hotel in the 1900 block of Stanton Way for a report of a shooting at that location. Upon arrival, police say that they found a male victim, who had suffered a minor injury to his head. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Road crews prepare for wintry mix

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Road crews are preparing for Monday’s winter weather, and some schools are already calling off. Crews are ready to go at a moment’s notice. One phone call from the Roads and Maintenance Director JR Brandenburg, and drivers will hit the roads Monday night.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy