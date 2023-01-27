Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Man dies in shooting at home in rural Grant County
FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A Texas man died in a shooting in rural Grant County on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon. Benito D. Lugo, 24, of Hidalgo, Texas, died from a single gunshot wound, the Grant County Coroner’s Office said Monday afternoon. Deputies and...
Fox 59
Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars
Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
Fox 59
Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting
Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting. Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting. Family remembers Indy father killed in east side …. Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire. 1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side. 1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north...
WLFI.com
18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
Neglect charges dismissed against ex-Madison County DCS worker
ANDERSON, Ind — A former DCS caseworker in Madison County is no longer facing neglect charges after a 4-year-old boy suffered serious injuries while in the care of his mother. Spencer Day Osborn was initially charged with four crimes in September 2019. According to documents, Osborn had reached a...
Fox 59
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side
Family remembers Indy father killed in east side …. Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire. Indiana lawmakers hear input on bill allowing partisan …. Indiana lawmakers held a hearing Monday on a bill that would allow school board candidates to declare a political party affiliation on the ballot.
Suspect remains in critical condition after gunfight with Indianapolis police
INDIANAPOLIS — Christian Djon Myers, 22, remains in critical condition with wounds he suffered after a Sunday afternoon gunfight with IMPD officers on the city’s northside. Investigators said Myers fled from officers who attempted to arrest him for allegedly shooting at the car of his child’s mother around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple Village. […]
Indianapolis family pleads to end gun violence after woman's death
“She left a beautiful daughter that I have to raise. I just don’t understand,” Terri Jordan-Keets, Brittany Allen's mom, said.
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
Current Publishing
Convicted felon sentenced for illegal firearm possession
Desmond Breaziel, 33, of Indianapolis, was sentenced Jan. 23 to 75 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, on March 7, 2022, Lawrence Police Dept. officers responded to a report of two men passed out in a parked Ford Explorer at a Waffle House parking lot. The driver, Breaziel, was unresponsive upon the officers’ arrival. When Breaziel woke up and exited the vehicle, he appeared confused and disoriented. Officers found a loaded Taurus .38 caliber handgun and approximately 81 pills containing methamphetamine on Breaziel’s person. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a fanny pack containing marijuana and a digital scale.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Child stable after hit by vehicle on far east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said. Rescue workers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a child struck in the 9300 block of East 43rd Street at around 8 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.
Fox 59
Slick conditions for the Monday AM commute
Death of Tyre Nichols re-ignites calls for federal …. Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to …. Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close after licensing issues. Columbus man accused of stealing cash, lottery tickets …. Columbus man accused of stealing cash, lottery tickets from multiple businesses. Grant County...
YAHOO!
Columbus twin abducted in December dies, police confirm
Ky'air Thomas, one of the twin Columbus boys abducted in December, died late Saturday night. Columbus Police responded to a call of a baby not breathing late Saturday on East Whittier Street. When police arrived, they found 6-month-old Ky'air unresponsive and transported him to Nationwide Children's Hospital, said Sgt. David Scarpitti, a police spokesperson.
Fox 59
Man found dead on Oxford Street
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 29, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 29, 2023. Greenfield Central High School student dies...
WISH-TV
Car chase ends in police shooting on northeast side, suspects in hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a chase that ended in a shootout Sunday afternoon. At 3 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shots fired incident in the 1000 block of Broad Ripple. Officers learned a woman was involved in a disturbance with the father of her child, according to police. The woman told police the man fired at least one shot, hitting her vehicle as she drove away. The woman was not injured.
WISH-TV
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
IMPD: Suspect shot by officers following car chase was involved in Broad Ripple shots-fired incident
Officers returned fire and struck Myers, who was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, IMPD said.
Greenfield Central High School student dies in car crash
HCSO said the student was driving a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse west on 500 N. from S.R. 9 when the vehicle went off the roadway and flipped near 50 E.
WISH-TV
Man dies in shooting on city’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s north side, police say. Police say the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Monday at the 2500 block of Plaza Drive. That’s near an apartment complex right next to Township Line Road and 86th Street.
Fox 59
Accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested after IMPD finds drugs, $8k in cash, stolen gun at home
An accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested this week following a police raid on Indy’s near east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on drug charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a search at a near east side home. Accused drug dealer on...
