Marion County, IN

WISH-TV

Man dies in shooting at home in rural Grant County

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A Texas man died in a shooting in rural Grant County on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon. Benito D. Lugo, 24, of Hidalgo, Texas, died from a single gunshot wound, the Grant County Coroner’s Office said Monday afternoon. Deputies and...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars

Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting

Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side

Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire. Indiana lawmakers held a hearing Monday on a bill that would allow school board candidates to declare a political party affiliation on the ballot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Convicted felon sentenced for illegal firearm possession

Desmond Breaziel, 33, of Indianapolis, was sentenced Jan. 23 to 75 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, on March 7, 2022, Lawrence Police Dept. officers responded to a report of two men passed out in a parked Ford Explorer at a Waffle House parking lot. The driver, Breaziel, was unresponsive upon the officers’ arrival. When Breaziel woke up and exited the vehicle, he appeared confused and disoriented. Officers found a loaded Taurus .38 caliber handgun and approximately 81 pills containing methamphetamine on Breaziel’s person. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a fanny pack containing marijuana and a digital scale.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Child stable after hit by vehicle on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said. Rescue workers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a child struck in the 9300 block of East 43rd Street at around 8 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Slick conditions for the Monday AM commute

Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close after licensing issues. Columbus man accused of stealing cash, lottery tickets from multiple businesses.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YAHOO!

Columbus twin abducted in December dies, police confirm

Ky'air Thomas, one of the twin Columbus boys abducted in December, died late Saturday night. Columbus Police responded to a call of a baby not breathing late Saturday on East Whittier Street. When police arrived, they found 6-month-old Ky'air unresponsive and transported him to Nationwide Children's Hospital, said Sgt. David Scarpitti, a police spokesperson.
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Man found dead on Oxford Street

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 29, 2023.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Car chase ends in police shooting on northeast side, suspects in hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a chase that ended in a shootout Sunday afternoon. At 3 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shots fired incident in the 1000 block of Broad Ripple. Officers learned a woman was involved in a disturbance with the father of her child, according to police. The woman told police the man fired at least one shot, hitting her vehicle as she drove away. The woman was not injured.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died

COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
COLUMBUS, OH
WISH-TV

Man dies in shooting on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s north side, police say. Police say the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Monday at the 2500 block of Plaza Drive. That’s near an apartment complex right next to Township Line Road and 86th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

