ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

“Sometimes they need protection from their own parents” KHSD teacher told New York Times

By Maddie Gannon
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KLuU_0kSt2hrA00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — LGBTQ+ concerns in Kern County schools is getting renewed attention after the New York Times reported a Kern High School District teacher helped students socially transition at school without their parent’s knowledge.

The report notes teachers and staff at schools in California are not required to disclose information about a student’s gender identity without the student’s consent, leading to questions about policies at KHSD.

‘Please love me’: Dog found with heartbreaking note reunited with owner

We reached out to KHSD multiple times asking for information on the district’s policy but did not hear back.

The Times report specifically points out KHSD Del Oro High School teacher Olivia Garrison, who is nonbinary, and told the Times she has helped students socially transition at school, saying “My job, which is a public service, is to protect kids … sometimes they need protection from their own parents.”

We reached out to Garrison but did not hear back.

Kern County 3rd District Supervisor and former KHSD board member Jeff Flores pointed out the subject of LGBTQ+ students in school is far from new territory for KHSD, with many parents bringing up concerns, such as which bathroom transgender students use, at board meetings.

“This topic came up frequently when I was on the board. Matter of fact, it came up almost every board meeting, almost every closed session,” Flores said.

The district’s website lists resources for LGBTQ+ students and a proclamation for equal access and opportunities but does not outline any procedures if a student confides in a teacher or staff member.

New Hulu Docuseries exposes alleged corruption at BPD

The district has a form on its website allowing students to change their preferred pronouns, but the form has a spot requesting the signature of a parent or legal guardian.

However, the California Department of Education guidelines , which govern all California public schools, says minors have a right to privacy under Article I of the California constitution , which includes gender identity. The rules go on to say “Disclosing that a student is transgender without the student’s permission … may violate the student’s right to privacy.”

17 News also reached out to Del Oro High School and did not hear back.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

OneGod
4d ago

She has no business asking kids about this and is not a counselor or specialist. Stay out! Not right at all.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

School employee suspected of molesting teen girl

Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSOS debuts its first electric school bus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools debuted its first electric school bus Monday morning. It’s one of three zero-emissions vehicles that the county got from a one-million-dollar grant awarded by the California Energy Commission. The buses have a 120-mile range, hold 43 students and have wheelchair capabilities. But the county isn’t […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

More than 25 HBCUs visit Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Choosing a college can be a difficult and big decision. This is why students got the chance to learn about more than 25 Black colleges and universities at the HBCU Caravan event at Bakersfield College. Some attendees got information, others were accepted to schools right on the spot and some schools even gave […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Centennial High named Kern County Mock Trials champion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sixteen teams entered the courtroom and argued their case. One emerged victorious. Centennial High School won the Kern County Mock Trials, held Saturday at Superior Court and featuring schools taking on the roles of the defense and prosecution in the fictitious case of an actor charged with assaulting and robbing a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Buy a brick for the firefighter’s historical society

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Bakersfield Firefighter’s Historical Society is hosting a buy-a-brick fundraiser to help with the construction of the Bakersfield Fire Department Museum, Safety Center & 9/11 Education Center. If you purchase a brick you can engrave a personalized message and include clip art. For more information on how to order a brick […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Elaina’s experiments: Engineering experiment you can do at home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Science Coordinator with Kern County Superintendent of Schools Michelle Roy joined 17 News’ Elaina Rusk and Kevin Charette with an engineering experiment you can do at home. Organizers are still looking for judges for the Kern County Science Fair. Judging will take place at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center on March […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Team Hometown Heroes educate local youth on the value of the police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of local high school students dubbed “Team Hometown Heroes” partnered with the Bakersfield Police Department to teach students at Highland Elementary School about the important role first responders play in the community. The assembly featured a presentation by officers where they explained what their job entails and how those […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local NAACP leader discusses the death of Tyre Nichols

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield NAACP President Patrick Jackson joined 17 News to talk more about the footage released on Tyre Nichols’ death. Jackson shared his reaction to the video and insight. In the video, Jackson expressed his sympathy for Nichols’ family and explained how the culture of policing impacted Nichols’ death. Watch the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ijpr.org

Republican plan would outlaw homeless camps near California schools or parks

Republican lawmakers have introduced two bills to ban homeless encampments near schools, day care centers, parks and libraries across California, citing safety concerns as the state’s unhoused crisis pushes deeper into residential neighborhoods. Newly elected Assembly member Josh Hoover, a Republican from the Sacramento suburb of Folsom, introduced AB...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Tulare County Sheriff to provide update on Goshen massacre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is expected to provide an update Monday afternoon on the mass killing that left six people dead in Goshen. The mass killing in Goshen happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 at a home on Harvest Avenue. Six people were shot and killed including […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Boys & Girls Club to provide job readiness training to local youth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County will provide workforce training workshops to high school teenagers in Bakersfield. According to a release from the Boys & Girls Clubs, the summer jobs program will bring the benefits of job training to businesses and young individuals in Kern County, and teenagers will […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy