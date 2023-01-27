INDIANAPOLIS – Cold weather is making a brief return to Indiana as temps drop into the single digits and teens. A strong high pressure system in the North Central US is at the core of an arctic air mass that is situated to our northwest. Temps have been trapped in the single digits across many locations in that region, but it has been as cold as the mid 20s all the way through Central Texas too. Believe it or not, that’s actually colder than Nuuk, Greenland where it’s in the upper 20s! If you’re looking for summer though, just head to North Florida; it’s in the mid 80s!

INDIANA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO