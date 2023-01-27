Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars
Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
Fox 59
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side
Family remembers Indy father killed in east side …. Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire. Indiana lawmakers hear input on bill allowing partisan …. Indiana lawmakers held a hearing Monday on a bill that would allow school board candidates to declare a political party affiliation on the ballot.
Fox 59
Local leaders weigh in on changes in policing
Indy leader shares concerns on policing after video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols. Indy leader shares concerns on policing after video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 30, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 30, 2023. Family remembers Indy father...
Fox 59
Man found dead on Oxford Street
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 29, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 29, 2023. Greenfield Central High School student dies...
Fox 59
Slick conditions for the Monday AM commute
Death of Tyre Nichols re-ignites calls for federal …. Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to …. Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close after licensing issues. Columbus man accused of stealing cash, lottery tickets …. Columbus man accused of stealing cash, lottery tickets from multiple businesses. Grant County...
Fox 59
Hoosier (H)Arts at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
INDIANAPOLIS – Celebrating love with an evening of poetry, music an art. On February 11, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site hosts Hoosier (H)Arts, a Valentine’s Day-themed evening featuring local musicians, artists and poets.
Fox 59
1 of twins in Ohio Amber Alert has died
Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Sweet and savory peanut butter dishes with Kelsey …. Sweet...
Fox 59
Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting
Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting. Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting. Family remembers Indy father killed in east side …. Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire. 1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side. 1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north...
Fox 59
Broadway-bound musical premieres in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers can experience the music from the Broadway-bound musical “Five Points” at the Madam Walker Theater next month. The show is set after the Civil War and tells the story of two young performers risking everything to achieve the American dream. Joel Kirk with Discovering...
Fox 59
Martinsville man dead after off-road vehicle accident
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Morgan County man died in an off-road vehicle accident Saturday. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency personnel were called Saturday morning to the 1200 block of West McClure Road on reports of a man who was unresponsive. Upon arrival, officials found 46-year-old Martinsville...
Fox 59
Five Points musical concert premieres in Indy
Catch the premiere of the music from the Broadway-bound musical at the Madame Walker Legacy Center. Catch the premiere of the music from the Broadway-bound musical at the Madame Walker Legacy Center. Colts receiver Alec Pierce on rookie year, offseason …. Colts receiver Alec Pierce joins FOX59's Dave Griffiths for...
Fox 59
Arctic air makes a brief visit to the Midwest
INDIANAPOLIS – Cold weather is making a brief return to Indiana as temps drop into the single digits and teens. A strong high pressure system in the North Central US is at the core of an arctic air mass that is situated to our northwest. Temps have been trapped in the single digits across many locations in that region, but it has been as cold as the mid 20s all the way through Central Texas too. Believe it or not, that’s actually colder than Nuuk, Greenland where it’s in the upper 20s! If you’re looking for summer though, just head to North Florida; it’s in the mid 80s!
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Blush Salon Boutique
Whether you’re battling dry skin this winter, want to sport a curly new look, or shop small for the latest trends, Sherman’s found the spot for you. He checked out Blush Salon Boutique in Fishers. For more information, click here.
Fox 59
Wintry weather to make brief appearances later this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Highs have reached the mid 50s in Indianapolis this Saturday, but wintry weather is not out of the equation this weekend. The rise in temperatures will be brief as cold air begins to return on Sunday. A rise for some, we should say; a stationary front actually cut the Hoosier state in half today. Highs were in the 50s in Indianapolis and areas south, but mainly in the 30s north of the city! Those 30s will return to the rest of the state tomorrow.
Fox 59
Purdue unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Hoosiers back in at No. 21
Purdue became this season’s first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost, including second-ranked...
