(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines' busy Jordan Creek Mall area could be getting even busier, with news that hundreds of downtown Des Moines Wells Fargo employees will be moved to the Jordan Creek Wells Fargo campus. West Des Moines City Engineer Eric Peterson says while it's not known how many of those employees will work from home and how many will drive to work, it's safe to say, the traffic has gotten steadily busier in the area since the land south of I-80 and west of I-35 was developed two decades ago.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO