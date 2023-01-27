ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe from a Bettendorf business. Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. According to an arrest affidavit:. On Dec. 9 Handlon took several 20-foot pieces...
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

9 Who Care: Diana Myers works to feed the hungry in Iowa

Man convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City house fire. Sentencing will take place in April for a man who is now convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Students and teachers are back in the classrooms of the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The eight major cities that will be used as waypoints along the route of RAGBRAI in 2023 have been announced. The cities listed as overnight towns for the 50th anniversary of the statewide bicycle ride include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport. This is a more southern route than the path the 2022 ride took, and generally a bit south of the 2021 ride.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Groups gather to discuss Devonna Walker death at forum

North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday night at Penn Medows Park. National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa set to close in September. The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa is set to permanently close this year. Issues discussed at town hall after Devonna Walker death. Updated: 7...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa closing after 22 years

The department says the sellers are commenting on CRFD Facebook posts and they are tagging people to try to get them to buy t-shirts or other clothing. Iowa Workforce Development shows growth in jobs in 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. Iowa saw a steady rebound in the job market throughout...
ANAMOSA, IA
KCRG.com

National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
ANAMOSA, IA
KCRG.com

Visitors flock to Fire & Ice Festival in North Liberty

Community members and racial equity advocacy groups in Cedar Rapids held a town hall, asking for more information on the death of 29-year-old Devonna Walker. KCRG-TV9's Jackie Kennon introduces us to Diana Myers. She's spent decades feeding the hungry and making Christmas a little merrier for children.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One person Injured after Friday night crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:59 p.m. Friday night Area Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, and West Bertram Fire went to Mount Vernon Road and Wilder Drive due to an accident. At the scene, crews learned that 44-year-old Stephanie Turner had been traveling west on Mount Vernon Road near...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Fight With Flash Foundation highlighted at Heartlanders game

CORALVILLE Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Heartlanders helped fundraise for a special cause during their special D.C. Heroes game tonight against the Fort Wayne Komets. Proceeds from the 50-50 raffle, chuck a puck, and certain ticket sales went to the The Fight With Flash Foundation as well a portion of money raised from a silent auction of special themed jerseys the Heartlanders wore during the game.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Families enjoy winter festivities at Fire & Ice Fest in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday evening at Penn Meadows Park. There was ice skating & ice sculptures, as well as fire dancing and open wood fires for roasting marshmallows. Even in the cold temperatures Sunday, parents said it was a good chance to enjoy the outdoors.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy