Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe from a Bettendorf business. Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. According to an arrest affidavit:. On Dec. 9 Handlon took several 20-foot pieces...
Man convicted of arson, five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City house fire
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sentencing will take place in April for a man who is now convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder for in incident in Iowa City in June 2021. At the trial last week, prosecutors said 34-year-old Ishmael Carter deliberately poured lighter fluid under...
Des Moines police won't release body camera footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
9 Who Care: Diana Myers works to feed the hungry in Iowa
Mother of student who fell from school ceiling says staff did what they were trained to do
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The eight major cities that will be used as waypoints along the route of RAGBRAI in 2023 have been announced. The cities listed as overnight towns for the 50th anniversary of the statewide bicycle ride include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport. This is a more southern route than the path the 2022 ride took, and generally a bit south of the 2021 ride.
Groups gather to discuss Devonna Walker death at forum
North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday night at Penn Medows Park. National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa set to close in September. The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa is set to permanently close this year. Issues discussed at town hall after Devonna Walker death. Updated: 7...
National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa closing after 22 years
The department says the sellers are commenting on CRFD Facebook posts and they are tagging people to try to get them to buy t-shirts or other clothing. Iowa Workforce Development shows growth in jobs in 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. Iowa saw a steady rebound in the job market throughout...
‘It was a very hard decision’ National Motorcycle Museum to close in September
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa has announced plans to close its doors after 22 years. The closure comes after a vote from the board of directors. Jill Parham is the Chairman of the Board of Directors. She and her husband helped get the museum going...
9 Who Care Honoree Diana Myers spent decades feeding community through food pantry
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Each year, KCRG-TV9 spotlights nine people who shine for their volunteering in their community through our 9 Who Care Series. Diana Myers has spent decades feeding the hungry and making Christmas a little merrier for children. It all started while running errands around 20 years ago.
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
Visitors flock to Fire & Ice Festival in North Liberty
Community members and racial equity advocacy groups in Cedar Rapids held a town hall, asking for more information on the death of 29-year-old Devonna Walker. KCRG-TV9's Jackie Kennon introduces us to Diana Myers. She's spent decades feeding the hungry and making Christmas a little merrier for children.
One person Injured after Friday night crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:59 p.m. Friday night Area Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, and West Bertram Fire went to Mount Vernon Road and Wilder Drive due to an accident. At the scene, crews learned that 44-year-old Stephanie Turner had been traveling west on Mount Vernon Road near...
Fight With Flash Foundation highlighted at Heartlanders game
CORALVILLE Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Heartlanders helped fundraise for a special cause during their special D.C. Heroes game tonight against the Fort Wayne Komets. Proceeds from the 50-50 raffle, chuck a puck, and certain ticket sales went to the The Fight With Flash Foundation as well a portion of money raised from a silent auction of special themed jerseys the Heartlanders wore during the game.
Families enjoy winter festivities at Fire & Ice Fest in North Liberty
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday evening at Penn Meadows Park. There was ice skating & ice sculptures, as well as fire dancing and open wood fires for roasting marshmallows. Even in the cold temperatures Sunday, parents said it was a good chance to enjoy the outdoors.
Coach Bluder, teammates show support for Caitlin Clark’s passion on the court
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark wants to be known as a passionate player. “In women’s basketball, people need to play with passion. People need to play with that fire. That’s what it’s about. That’s who I am,” Clark said following Iowa’s 93-64 victory over Northwestern.
