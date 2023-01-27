ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
ComicBook

John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images

Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
ComicBook

SNL: Michael B. Jordan Is the Next Jake From State Farm

Michael B. Jordan just made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and appeared in one of the funniest sketches of the season. In a pre-recorded bit, Jordan stepped into the role of Jake From State Farm after Mikey Day's character started searching for a new insurance policy. This version of Jake got the insurance sorted out and then some.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Hypes Year of the Rabbit With New Bulma Funko

Nearly a month has passed since the new year arrived, and 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one for anime. Between recent delays and upcoming premieres, there is a lot keeping the industry afloat. Of course, the year is also keeping IPs on their toes thanks to the Year of the Rabbit. Plenty of series are celebrating the zodiac, and Dragon Ball is joining in with its own Bulma tribute.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi Scene That Made Him "Burst Into Tears"

Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi show includes a moment that brought star Ewan McGregor to tears. McGregor reprises his role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy for the six-episode series. The story united Obi-Wan with young Leia Organa, played by Vivien Lyra Blair, and pits the Jedi Master against his old apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader, played again by Hayden Christensen. Speaking to Disney Studio Awards, McGregor revealed that he finally sat and watched the show for the first time in its entirety. He admitted that the moment his Obi-Wan tells Blair's Leia, "May the Force be with you," brought tears to his eyes.
TMZ.com

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
hypebeast.com

Everything Coming To and Leaving HBO Max in February 2023

With February 2023 just days away, HBO Max has shared its slate of new programming for the month. Next month will see the addition of Oscar nominees, including Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light and the HBO documentary All That Breathes. Subscribers can also catch the returns of Puppy Bowl XIX and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, as well as shorts from the The American Black Film Festival. Meanwhile, February will be the final month to stream the likes of The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, Coming To America and more.
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Fans Aren't Happy With Jay Leno's Latest Tweet

Jay Leno has had a string of bad luck lately when it comes to accidents. He was burned in a car fire back in November, and it was revealed this week that he was recovering from surgery after breaking some bones in a motorcycle accident. This week, the comedian took to Twitter to joke about his latest accident, and it didn't go over well with everyone. Leno decided to poke fun at another celebrity and his recent accident: Jeremy Renner. At the beginning of the month, the Marvel star underwent surgery after suffering serious injuries during a snowplow accident.
seventeen.com

Charli D’Amelio Serves Rockstar GF in Tight Latex Pants and Hot Pink Streaked Hair

She's with the band! 🎸 Charli radiated confidence in her most recent IG slay with Landon Barker who ~dutifully~ held up his phone in the mirror to take a snapshot of his girlfriend. Charli showed off an all-black outfit consisting of a short-sleeved crop top and a pair of skin-tight latex pants. The second slide revealed that Charli's simple tee featured a red guitar and the words "ROCKSTARS LOVE ME" plastered across the front. Her exact graphic tee is the Rockstars Love Me Baby Tee ($30) from Hoes for Clothes, which is currently available in multiple sizes — but might not be for long.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Reveals Major Change From Next Generation

Paramount+ is getting ready to release the next season of Star Trek: Picard and it'll be eventful to say the least. From what we've seen in the first trailer for the new season, we'll see plenty of fan favorites returning with showrunner Terry Matalas revealing that he wants it to be a continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Matalas also commented on the possibility of a spin-off series revealing that there actually aren't any plans at this time. Now the executive producer is revealing something else. During a new conversation on Twitter, Matalas revealed to a fan that the series will feature a major change.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes on the Franchise's Future

Paramount+ released the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Sunday night but star Jonathan Frakes is hoping this isn't the last time fans will see the Enterprise crew together. Star Trek: Picard's final season reassembles the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast to close out this chapter of Jean-Luc Picard's life. Frakes reprises his role as William Riker, Picard's former first officer who is now a Starfleet captain. While Star Trek: Picard's story may be coming to an end, Frakes tells SFX Magazine that he thinks it leaves the Next Gen crew poised for another adventure.

