ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Suicide Squad’ director had a completely different plan in mind for Harley Quinn and the Joker
Unless he actually gets given the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong by releasing his original cut of the movie, David Ayer’s career will continue to have the shadow of Suicide Squad‘s negative reception hanging over its head. The antihero ensemble blockbuster may have made a killing at...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson celebrates a reunion that didn’t end in box office disaster on his next bulletproof blockbuster
Like many Hollywood superstars before him, Dwayne Johnson has crafted an inner circle of regular collaborators that he works with on multiple projects, and Jake Kasdan has proven to be one of the most fruitful creative partnerships the A-lister has struck up. The filmmaker directed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle...
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
ComicBook
SNL: Michael B. Jordan Is the Next Jake From State Farm
Michael B. Jordan just made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and appeared in one of the funniest sketches of the season. In a pre-recorded bit, Jordan stepped into the role of Jake From State Farm after Mikey Day's character started searching for a new insurance policy. This version of Jake got the insurance sorted out and then some.
Bruce Willis Tried to Avoid Kissing Jessica Alba in ‘Sin City’
Actors Bruce Willis starred alongside Jessica Alba in the Sin City films directed by Robert Rodriguez. The first Sin City would require Willis and Alba to exchange a passionate kiss. But Willis was initially uneasy about making out with the young star. How Jessica Alba felt about her on-screen relationship...
Matt Damon Absolutely Loses It Over Jimmy Kimmel's 20th Anniversary Snub
"20 f**king years of this s**t,” the actor raged as their fake feud continued.
Stanley Kubrick's The Shining Had A Surprising Second Choice For Jack Torrance If Jack Nicholson Said No
Despite rumors, Stanley Kubrick only had one other actor in mind.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Hypes Year of the Rabbit With New Bulma Funko
Nearly a month has passed since the new year arrived, and 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one for anime. Between recent delays and upcoming premieres, there is a lot keeping the industry afloat. Of course, the year is also keeping IPs on their toes thanks to the Year of the Rabbit. Plenty of series are celebrating the zodiac, and Dragon Ball is joining in with its own Bulma tribute.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi Scene That Made Him "Burst Into Tears"
Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi show includes a moment that brought star Ewan McGregor to tears. McGregor reprises his role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy for the six-episode series. The story united Obi-Wan with young Leia Organa, played by Vivien Lyra Blair, and pits the Jedi Master against his old apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader, played again by Hayden Christensen. Speaking to Disney Studio Awards, McGregor revealed that he finally sat and watched the show for the first time in its entirety. He admitted that the moment his Obi-Wan tells Blair's Leia, "May the Force be with you," brought tears to his eyes.
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
Horror fans can stream M3GAN at home after surprise digital release
After a strong showing at the box office, M3GAN arrives for at-home viewing earlier than expected but much to viewers’ delight.
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
hypebeast.com
Everything Coming To and Leaving HBO Max in February 2023
With February 2023 just days away, HBO Max has shared its slate of new programming for the month. Next month will see the addition of Oscar nominees, including Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light and the HBO documentary All That Breathes. Subscribers can also catch the returns of Puppy Bowl XIX and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, as well as shorts from the The American Black Film Festival. Meanwhile, February will be the final month to stream the likes of The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, Coming To America and more.
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner Fans Aren't Happy With Jay Leno's Latest Tweet
Jay Leno has had a string of bad luck lately when it comes to accidents. He was burned in a car fire back in November, and it was revealed this week that he was recovering from surgery after breaking some bones in a motorcycle accident. This week, the comedian took to Twitter to joke about his latest accident, and it didn't go over well with everyone. Leno decided to poke fun at another celebrity and his recent accident: Jeremy Renner. At the beginning of the month, the Marvel star underwent surgery after suffering serious injuries during a snowplow accident.
seventeen.com
Charli D’Amelio Serves Rockstar GF in Tight Latex Pants and Hot Pink Streaked Hair
She's with the band! 🎸 Charli radiated confidence in her most recent IG slay with Landon Barker who ~dutifully~ held up his phone in the mirror to take a snapshot of his girlfriend. Charli showed off an all-black outfit consisting of a short-sleeved crop top and a pair of skin-tight latex pants. The second slide revealed that Charli's simple tee featured a red guitar and the words "ROCKSTARS LOVE ME" plastered across the front. Her exact graphic tee is the Rockstars Love Me Baby Tee ($30) from Hoes for Clothes, which is currently available in multiple sizes — but might not be for long.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Reveals Major Change From Next Generation
Paramount+ is getting ready to release the next season of Star Trek: Picard and it'll be eventful to say the least. From what we've seen in the first trailer for the new season, we'll see plenty of fan favorites returning with showrunner Terry Matalas revealing that he wants it to be a continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Matalas also commented on the possibility of a spin-off series revealing that there actually aren't any plans at this time. Now the executive producer is revealing something else. During a new conversation on Twitter, Matalas revealed to a fan that the series will feature a major change.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes on the Franchise's Future
Paramount+ released the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Sunday night but star Jonathan Frakes is hoping this isn't the last time fans will see the Enterprise crew together. Star Trek: Picard's final season reassembles the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast to close out this chapter of Jean-Luc Picard's life. Frakes reprises his role as William Riker, Picard's former first officer who is now a Starfleet captain. While Star Trek: Picard's story may be coming to an end, Frakes tells SFX Magazine that he thinks it leaves the Next Gen crew poised for another adventure.
