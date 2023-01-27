Read full article on original website
Curry has 38 points, 12 assists as Warriors top Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry had 38 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-120 on Monday night for their third straight win. Curry made 8 of 14 3-pointers and 12 of 20 shots overall. Klay Thompson added 28...
Bridges scores 29, Suns pull away late, beat Raptors 114-106
PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton had to do a double-take in the final minutes as his Phoenix Suns pulled away for another win. His eyes weren't playing tricks. That was Mikal Bridges getting big mid-range buckets during crucial possessions in the fourth quarter, not injured All-Star guard Devin Booker.
Turner finds security in new deal, Pacers add flexibility
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner grew tedious of the semiannual trade rumors. Each February and each summer in recent years, the 6-foot-11 former Texas star would hear and see his name linked to a new deal. Virtually every time, Turner explained his preference was to stay with the team that drafted him in 2015 and help chase a championship.
Brooklyn 121, L.A. Lakers 104
L.A. LAKERS (104) Brown Jr. 4-8 1-2 11, Hachimura 6-13 3-6 16, Bryant 7-8 3-7 18, Beverley 1-8 2-2 5, Schroder 2-15 5-6 10, Gabriel 5-10 1-2 11, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Walker IV 4-9 3-3 13, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 1-2 3, Westbrook 5-15 4-7 17. Totals 35-89 23-37 104.
Washington 127, San Antonio 106
WASHINGTON (127) Kispert 5-11 0-0 14, Kuzma 5-11 5-6 16, Porzingis 7-13 2-2 17, Beal 8-14 2-2 21, Morris 4-6 0-0 11, Avdija 10-12 3-4 25, Gibson 2-4 0-0 4, Carey Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Nunn 5-11 1-1 12, Wright 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 48-86 15-17 127.
Phoenix 114, Toronto 106
TORONTO (106) Barnes 6-14 4-4 16, Siakam 7-17 4-4 19, Achiuwa 5-9 1-2 11, Trent Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, VanVleet 9-19 4-5 24, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Boucher 1-3 2-2 5, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-89 17-19 106.
Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111
SACRAMENTO (118) Barnes 3-11 1-3 8, Murray 5-12 0-0 13, Sabonis 7-10 3-4 17, Fox 13-27 4-5 32, Huerter 1-7 1-2 3, Lyles 4-6 2-3 11, Metu 2-3 1-2 5, Davis 2-6 2-2 8, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 9-14 1-1 19. Totals 47-99 15-22 118.
