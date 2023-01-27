ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles who will replace Leo, Raph, Donny, and Mikey

By George Marston
 6 days ago

TMNT: The Last Ronin told the story of the end of the last of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Michelangelo, as he embarked on a quest to avenge his three fallen brothers, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael. But it also set the stage for a new generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles whose adventures will take place in the time after the end of The Last Ronin.

TMNT: The Last Ronin - The Lost Years promo art (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Meet Odyn, Yi, Moja, and Uno, the four still infant turtles (as of their first appearance in January 25's TMNT: The Last Ronin - The Lost Years #1) who are the heirs to ninja skills and weapons of the original four turtles. With Splinter long dead, they're being raised by April O'Neil and her daughter Casey-Marie (named after her dad, Casey Jones).

A mix of brothers and sisters, the four new ninja siblings are the creations of original TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman and Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop, who also returns for portions of the new limited series which is co-written by Eastman and Tom Waltz.

And if you're wondering if there's a common element to their names like their predecessors, apparently there's a story behind them that will be addressed in an upcoming issue of the limited series.

a page from TMNT: The Last Ronin - The Lost Years #1 (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"When Kevin Eastman asks you to design NEW TURTLES, there was really no question," Bishop tells Gizmodo in an interview about the new TMNT. "I came out swinging with 12 different new turtle designs, from babies to teenagers."

"Those made the rounds for a week or so while everyone picked out their favorite four," Bishop continues. "This was a crazy exciting time; Nickelodeon loved the designs, and ultimately we all settled on the four you’ll meet in Lost Years #1."

TMNT: The Last Ronin: The Lost Years #2 goes on sale March 15.

Read the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics of all time.

Comments

xebon
4d ago

the just can't stop destroying beloved characters. wish they would make their own if they want to make garbage. it's definitely going to be woke trash like most every remake or reboot now days.

Reply(3)
34
Micheal John Fox
4d ago

I'm guessing those who are getting bent out of shape haven't read a comic book in a while. For those who need context as to what is going on before you start shaking your fist at the sky, here's the back story.-Spoilers Ahead-This storyline is set in an alternate future where Michaelangelo is known as "The Last Ronin." Master Splinter, Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello, as well as Casey Jones, are dead. Killed by The Foot Clan. And now led by The Shredder's grandson, he wages war upon NYC. Mikey, the only remaining turtle, lives with the Ghosts of his brothers' reminders of his past as he tries to avenge them. April O' Neal, who was pregnant with Casey's daughter, runs an underground group to fight back against The Foot.

Reply(8)
20
Fuck Off
4d ago

So just destroying more of our childhood

Reply(2)
14
