Hey you know what I like this Idea. There is no known cure to treat there disease. Just being in jail is not a deterrent for them to stop. Excecuting sounds good. At least this way the children that they violate will sleep good at night knowing that the monster is dead and won't bother them ever again.
fantastic! Finally! I hope it happens. And every time it's carried out, it should be pay per view event with all proceeds going to the victims
for you who are against killing these monsters I suggest you read some reports if what they did to their innocent victims if you can stomach it.. you do that and then tell me they should keep living and all I can say is you are probably one of them too.
Related
DeSantis attacked as an 'authoritarian' for saying teachers should take away cell phones during class
VP Harris required people to sign 'attestation of vaccination' paper to attend her Florida speech: reports
Philadelphia Inquirer calls Ron DeSantis receiving local prestigious award 'a step backwards'
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
The first known transgender person is executed for a murder committed in 2003 in Missouri
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Carrying a concealed loaded gun without a permit may soon be legal in most states
CNN commentator ripped for tying DeSantis’ rejection of African Studies course to Memphis police killing
Tyre Nichols' last words heard on newly released bodycam footage: 'I'm just trying to get home'
DeSantis wants more money for teacher pay, but beware, educators, there’s a serious catch | Opinion
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida
Supreme Court sides with Texas death row inmate who says conviction was based on bad DNA evidence
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”
Oklahoma death row inmate's last words before execution: 'My conscience is clear'
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Amber McLaughlin, the first openly transgender person to be executed in the U.S., dies by lethal injection
DeSantis thinks Americans misunderstand him. Critics think he is erasing minority voices
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 568