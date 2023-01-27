ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 568

Joseph Roberts
3d ago

Hey you know what I like this Idea. There is no known cure to treat there disease. Just being in jail is not a deterrent for them to stop. Excecuting sounds good. At least this way the children that they violate will sleep good at night knowing that the monster is dead and won't bother them ever again.

Reply(5)
101
spankyouverymuch
3d ago

fantastic! Finally! I hope it happens. And every time it's carried out, it should be pay per view event with all proceeds going to the victims

Reply(1)
49
Arbiter of Truth
3d ago

for you who are against killing these monsters I suggest you read some reports if what they did to their innocent victims if you can stomach it.. you do that and then tell me they should keep living and all I can say is you are probably one of them too.

Reply(2)
35
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”

The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory

Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

949K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy